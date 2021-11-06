FRESNO, Calif. — Jarrett and Misty Kaniho decided at the last minute to make the trek from their home in Hawaii to watch Boise State and sons Kekaula and Kaonohi Kaniho play at No. 23 Fresno State on Saturday.
They were rewarded with a night they’ll never forget.
With their parents in the stands both Kekaula and Kaonohi had interceptions for the Broncos in a dominating 40-14 upset win at Bulldog Stadium.
“It’s pretty cool,” Kekaula Kaniho said. “It was fun to see us both make plays tonight in a big game. It’s pretty special. My parents decided last minute to come to this game so it was awesome having them in the stands. When the offense was running the clock out we both looked up there at them and they gave us the chest bump. It was awesome.”
Not only was it a cool feat, but it’s also historic. Research done by the Boise State media relations department as of press time shows just two other sets of brothers in NCAA history to both have interceptions in the same game. It’s also believed to be the first time in Boise State history.
“It’s awesome — I don’t have any words for it,” Kaonohi Kaniho said. “It’s definitely a once in a lifetime dream that we’ve all grown up and dreamed about.”
His older brother, seated nearby, then said, “let’s do it twice in our lifetime” as the two slapped five and embraced.
“It’s super special, especially having our parents come last minute,” Kaonohi Kaniho said. “They talked to us after the game and they said ‘we called it, you were both going to get picks tonight.’ It was a special moment.”
It was the second interception of the season for the redshirt freshman Kaonohi Kaniho, who has earned significant playing time the past few games due to a plethora of injuries at cornerback.
The interception by Kekaula was his first of the season. It came in the first quarter and led to a Boise State touchdown. Kaonohi got his in the fourth quarter as the Broncos were closing in on the dominant win.
“I was trying to get mine before, but he beat me to it,” Kaonohi Kaniho joked. “I just had to get one at some point in the game.”
DALMAS TIES CAREER HIGH WITH FOUR FIELD GOALS
Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas made all four of his field goal attempts, including a season-long 47 yarder in the first quarter. The four field goals tied a career high.
Dalmas put the Broncos up 3-0 with a 47-yard field goal with 7:17 left in the first quarter, and then extended the lead to 13-0 on a 27-yard attempt with 12:45 left in the second quarter. He connected from 32 yards out with 41 seconds left in the first half to put the Broncos up 16-7.
The Rocky Mountain High School alum added a fourth field goal, a 27-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter, to give the Broncos a 26-7 lead.
Dalmas actually made another 45-yard attempt, but a roughing the kicker penalty took the points off the board and led to a Boise State touchdown.
The sophomore has made 19 of 21 field goal attempts this season.
BRONCO BITS
Andrew Van Buren scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter for his 19th and 20th career rushing touchdowns. Van Buren has scored 15 of the 20 in Mountain West play, including 11 of 15 on the road. ... Will Farrar was the only Boise State player to miss the game due to injury, aside from previously announced players with season-ending injuries. ... Dylan Herberg led the Broncos onto the field with The Hammer.
