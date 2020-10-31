AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Already without quarterback Hank Bachmeier and starting safety JL Skinner, the Boise State football team saw multiple players go out with injuries Saturday in a 49-30 win at Air Force.
The biggest appears to be defensive end/STUD Demitri Washington, who went down with an apparent serious knee injury in the second quarter and had to be carted back to the locker room.
Washington, one of Boise State’s best defensive players, did not return. Boise State coach Bryan Harsin didn’t know much about Washington’s injury but said he’d know more on Sunday.
“Obviously not having Demitri in there was very hard on the defensive line and hard on the defense because he’s an elite player,” Harsin said.
Defensive tackle Scale Igiehon also left in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return. He “got banged up” according to Harsin. Igiegon suffered a mild ankle sprain last week against Utah State but it’s unclear if Saturday’s injury was related.
Keegan Freeborn subbed in for Igiehon and ended up leading the Broncos with nine tackles. Shane Irwin took over for Washington and finished tied for second on the team with eight tackles.
With Skinner already out that’s three starters on defense that the Broncos were without for much of the game.
“We were without several players tonight,” Harsin said.
As for Skinner, Harsin wouldn’t be specific but said “he’ll be back.”
VAN BUREN STEPS UP WHEN HOLANI GOES OUT
Starting running back George Holani, who rushed for 1,014 yards last season, suffered an injury in the first quarter and also didn’t return.
“I think he’ll be OK,” Harsin said.
Andrew Van Buren took over for Holani and had 12 rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
“I love Andrew,” Harsin said. “When he’s been asked he’s always stepped up and I thought he did again tonight. He ran hard. Probably the run game we had tonight really fit him well, some of our inside zone and outside zone plays really fit him.
“He was feeling it tonight. This was his opportunity tonight. When George went out Andrew stepped up. Tonight Andrew really stepped up. I think Andrew is a great tailback. Obviously George and those two guys are a 1-2 punch, but you got to see tonight Andrew go out there and step it up.”
The only other running back on the trip was walk-on Tyler Crowe from Skyview High School. He got into the game in the fourth quarter and had two rushes for 14 yards.
FRESHMAN FENNEGAN HAS FIRST TOUCHDOWN TAKEN AWAY
True freshman quarterback Cade Fennegan appeared to score his first career touchdown on a 5-yard run midway through the first quarter.
But the play was reviewed and determined that the ball was just short of the goal line when his knee hit the ground, though replays didn’t seem to show it was conclusive enough to overturn.
Starter Jack Sears came back onto the field and scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on the next play.
“Six inches? I tried to argue with the official because you take away a freshman’s first touchdown for six inches and I really didn’t see that he was down,” Harsin said. “But it was good to see Cade come in and play.”
CONVERTED QUARTERBACK SMITH CONTRIBUTES AGAIN AT TIGHT END
Former quarterback turned tight end Riley Smith saw more action against Air Force, but this time he contributed with his legs.
Smith had three carries for 35 yards on end-arounds, including an impressive 20-yard run into the red zone that set up a touchdown.
“He carried the ball a little bit differently than what most tight ends do in a game,” Harsin said. “And he obviously made some big plays for us.”
He made his first career catch last week against Utah State.
LA BOWL SET FOR DEC. 30
The first-year Los Angeles Bowl, which will be the landing spot for the Mountain West champion, will start at 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 30 from SoFi Stadium and air nationally on ESPN.
The Mountain West lost its tie-in with the Las Vegas Bowl and instead will send its champion to the newly-formed L.A. Bowl starting this year. There was thought the L.A. Bowl would be one of the bowls canceled this year, but it was among the 37 bowls listed Friday when the dates and times were announced.
The opponent will be team from the Pac-12, similar to the previous agreement with the Las Vegas Bowl.
The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium will be on Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.