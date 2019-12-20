LAS VEGAS — Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an illness and his status for Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl is unclear.
Henderson has started each of the past four games. Boise State is 4-0 in those games with an average of 40 points per game.
A Boise State team spokesman told the media in Las Vegas late Friday afternoon in a short statement that Henderson "was unable to practice on Wednesday or Thursday" due to illness, but didn't comment on his status for the matchup with Washington.
Henderson started the season as Boise State's third-string quarterback, but he started against New Mexico due to injuries to Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord, and has kept his spot ever since.
Interestingly enough, coach Bryan Harsin was asked Tuesday if he expected Hank Bachmeier or Chase Cord to appear in the Las Vegas Bowl, and he replied, “I do. Yep. Absolutely. 100 percent.”
It's somewhat rare for Boise State to confirm that a player missed practice due to illness or injury prior to game day, which adds even more intrigue to the situation heading into the game.
Further update on Henderson likely won't come until roughly 45 minutes prior to kickoff, when Boise State typically announces injury updates or inactives for other reasons.
HARSIN QUIET ON WHO WILL CALL OFFENSIVE PLAYS
Harsin remained quiet on Friday as to who would call the offensive plays in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl.
The Broncos are without offensive coordinator and normal play caller Zak Hill, who left last week for the same position at Arizona State.
Harsin called plays during the 2016 season while head coach and previously called plays as the Boise State offensive coordinator from 2006-10. Co-offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator Eric Kiesau also has called plays at many of his stops including Colorado, Kansas, Washington and Fresno State.
For whatever reason, Harsin has deflected the question on who will call plays numerous times in the past week, and did so again Friday at the official Las Vegas Bowl press conference.
“We just put it on auto pilot,” Harsin joked. “It’s already pre-recorded so we’re good that way. I’ve done it before. We have guy on our staff that has done it before too, so we’re obviously working through that. We lost Zak, but I’ve been part of that and know how to do it and the other guys on our staff know how to do it too. We’ll kind of see how it goes.”
At this point the Broncos surely know who will be calling the plays, so it’s somewhat odd Harsin has been unwilling to say publicly who it will be.
NO WEATHER CONCERNS
Last year’s First Responder Bowl was canceled midway through the first quarter due to severe weather, but the Broncos shouldn’t have to worry about that happening again Saturday.
“Well, I haven’t checked the weather report yet,” Harsin said. “Are we good?”
The Las Vegas forecast for Saturday afternoon is for partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 57 degrees.
“Last year we didn’t get a chance to play and this year we’ll have a chance,” Harsin said. “It’s an opportunity for those seniors that were juniors last year to actually go out there and finish in a bowl game, which I know they want to go out there and do.”
SAM WHITNEY TO RETURN FOR SIXTH SEASON
STUD Sam Whitney confirmed this week that he’ll be back for a sixth season with the Broncos in 2020.
Whitney should have been a redshirt senior this season before a torn ACL in the spring ended his season before it started. A new NCAA rule allows players to receive an extra year of eligibility even if they already redshirted if they played in four games or less due to an injury.
“I would say it was a tough decision but at the end of the day being able to spend another year with my brothers is something I’m looking forward to and very excited about,” Whitney told the Idaho Press.
Whitney was one of the top defensive ends in California in the 2015 recruiting class. His best season came in 2017 when he started five of the first seven games and had 21 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
He played some in 2018 while backing up both Curtis Weaver and Jabril Frazier, but was expected to have a big role as a senior this season. That will instead come next year. Whitney should have a chance to make an impact with Weaver likely moving on to the NFL.
“It was rough at the time, definitely rough, but the support in the locker room and my coaches and family helped me make the decision to come back,” Whitney said. “I would say the love for football and just my brothers in the locker room is why I came back. It ended up being a no-brainer. I have to play football as long as I can.”
Whitney, who graduated on Monday, said rehab is going well and he should be able to participate in spring practices.
“I’ll be back in January running and lifting,” Whitney said. “For the first time in forever I don’t have knee pain so I’m doing good right now.”
NOA PROGRESSING FROM BROKEN WRIST, TORN ACL
Linebacker Ezekial Noa suffered a broken wrist and a torn ACL in the Air Force game in September, but confirmed this week that both injuries didn’t happen on the same play.
Noa said he broke his wrist in the first quarter but continued to play until the ACL tear happened in the third quarter.
“I didn’t realize my wrist was broken, it was just hurting, but they didn’t tell me it was broken until after the game,” Noa said. “I knew it was hurting. I asked them to double tape it. It felt a little better after that.”
Asked if he was just unlucky for suffering two serious injuries in the same game, Noa said, “It was rough. It’s never happened to me before. But everything happens for a reason and I’ve realized that.”
Noa previously suffered a torn ACL in high school.
The redshirt junior was Boise State’s leading tackler through four games with 28 tackles when he went down. He had 10 tackles in the Air Force game prior to the injury.
BRONCO BITS
Carl Richardson, a three-star quarterback from Salinas, California, signed with Northwestern on Friday. Boise State recently brought Richardson to Boise for an official visit and had hoped to sign him. … Capacity of Sam Boyd Stadium is roughly 36,000 and more than 30,000 tickets have been distributed.