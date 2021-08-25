BOISE — The Boise State athletic department reported Wednesday that 17,548 season tickets have been sold for the 2021 football season.
That’s an increase of nearly 1,000 from the 16,580 sold the last time the Broncos had fans in 2019. It’s also the first increase since 2015. The Broncos had seen season tickets decline in each of the previous five seasons.
Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey has been pushing to sell out all six home games since he was hired in January and has put an emphasis on ticket sales as a way of generating needed revenue.
The Broncos also reported Monday that just 6,082 tickets remain for the home opener against UTEP on Sept. 10. That would mean 30,185 tickets have been sold in the 36,387-seat Albertsons Stadium. To compare, Boise State had sold only 26,000 tickets on the Monday of game week for the 2017 season opener against a similar opponent in Troy and still had an attendance of 31,581.
Boise State sold a record 24,109 season tickets in 2012 — the year after Kellen Moore finished off his 50-3 mark — but has seen a steady decline ever since. The number dipped below 20,000 in 2016 to 19,600 to mark the first time since 2006 that season tickets were below 20,000.
The number continued to decline each year and the 16,580 in 2019 was the lowest number of season tickets sold for the Broncos since the 14,119 way back in 2003.
Boise State has introduced new season ticket options in recent years including the Blue Collar plan, which includes a reserved seat to all six home games for just $184. The seat differs per game based on availability. The Broncos put 1,000 on sale this summer and recently announced they had sold out.
The Broncos are also selling three-game mini-plans, but those don’t count as season tickets. The ‘blue’ plan includes tickets to Wyoming, Air Force and Oklahoma State, while the ‘orange’ plan also includes New Mexico, Air Force and Oklahoma State.
Last year, the Broncos were unable to have fans at the home opener against Utah State but did have around 1,000 fans for home games against BYU and Colorado State.
EVANS LOOKING TO FINISH STRONG
Wide receiver Octavius Evans said Wednesday he’s finally 100 percent healthy and having fun again on the field. Evans and the Broncos hope that translates to increased production.
Evans, a fifth year senior who returned thanks to the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has yet to live up to lofty expectations placed on him after he scored two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2017.
“I’m having a lot of fun,” Evans said. “You never know when you won’t play football again so I want to make the best of this opportunity and let everything else take care of itself.”
Evans had just four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in two games last season. He was away from the team for ‘personal reasons’ for an extended period of time.
He battled injuries during the 2018 season and had just two catches for 12 yards.
In four seasons with the Broncos the 6-foot-2 Evans has just 40 career catches for 407 yards and four touchdowns.
“I’m real healthy now and looking forward to showing people what I can really do,” Evans said. “I’m very excited to be able to do that. I’m 100 percent healthy and I feel really good. I haven’t felt like this in a long time so it’s great.”
Asked why this year will be different, Evans said, “for one, I’m not injured. You can’t do anything when you are injured. Obviously that has been holding me down a lot. It’s just going to be different for me because I’m finding joy for the game again and having fun being out there.”
Evans doesn’t figure to open the season as one of Boise State’s three starters at wide receiver, but he appears in the mix to contribute. Coaches have said five or six wide receivers are likely to see time as part of offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s offense.
It hasn’t been the career Evans had hoped for to this point. But he’s got a chance to end it on the right note.
“It’s been ups and downs, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world because I learned a lot through a lot of things that happened in my career here,” Evans said. “It’s definitely been ups and downs, but if it wasn’t I wouldn’t be the man I am today. I’m thankful for everything that’s happened, even the bad and the negative. I wouldn’t take anything back from all the things that have happened in my career.
“I’ve got one more shot with my brothers. We have some unfinished business to take care of. I came back to have that last year to not regret not playing my last year.”
BRONCO BITS
Boise State will next hold media availability on Saturday when coach Andy Avalos holds his first weekly press conference of the season. With the season opener set for next Thursday at UCF, the Broncos are pushing the weekly schedule up two days and treating Saturday like a traditional Monday. The Broncos will also fly to Orlando on Tuesday, a day earlier than normal, to account for the five-hour flight, time difference and to acclimate to the Florida heat and humidity.