BOISE — The voice of public address announcer Bob Rosenthal eerily echoed through an empty Albertsons Stadium on Saturday when he welcomed everyone for Boise State’s season opener.
It’s still not exactly clear who he was welcoming.
Other than the 30 or so Boise State players not suited up for the game and a few photographers, the stands were completely empty for the Broncos’ 42-13 win over Utah State.
No cheerleaders, no band, no mascot — just the 682 cardboard cutouts seated behind Boise State’s bench. It was another odd chapter to what’s largely been a forgettable 2020.
“It was different,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “They had a false start and I was like the crowd is not even here and that happened. I was hoping maybe that would continue, that the spirit of Albertsons Stadium would get them to false start several more times.
“I’d be lying to you if I said it’s just football. You miss that environment.”
Rosenthal, who has been the PA announcer since 1985, called the game like he normally would. But when he said his trademark, “that’s another Bronco …” he had to finish the saying himself with, ‘first down!’
Boise State pumped in artificial crowd noise over the sound system, but it mostly felt like light background murmur and wasn’t a factor. The Broncos played music and highlight videos during commercial breaks, but the atmosphere seemed more like a scrimmage than a Mountain West league game.
“We definitely missed Bronco Nation,” linebacker Riley Whimpey said. “It’s different not running out of the tunnel and hearing them chanting ‘Boise State’ and what not. Hopefully sooner than later we can get them back in the stands.”
There’s potential for some fans, maybe at least the families of players and coaches, to be allowed in for the BYU game on Nov. 6.
“It feels weird,” quarterback Hank Bachmeier said. “It does feel weird without having fans on The Blue. I miss our fans, that’s one thing I have to say. It’s a different feeling, but a win is a win.”
NO FANS MEANS ASTERICK ON 29-YEAR STREAK
Jason Haberman hadn’t missed a Boise State home game since 1992 prior to Saturday’s game. With no fans allowed, the decision of course wasn’t his.
Haberman had been to 186 consecutive home games dating back to his freshman year at Boise State in 1992.
“My kids were born, we had twins, the day after the final game of the 2010 season so that was the closest I came to having the streak broken,” Haberman said. “I left a friend’s wedding early to go to a Fresno State game 15 years ago or so. I was in the wedding a groomsman, so I made the wedding but I left the reception to go to the game.
“People ask if I have all my ticket stubs or anything and it didn’t even really dawn on me until like 10 years ago that I hadn’t missed a game. That’s when it became a thing. I’ve definitely been motivated by it.”
Haberman went to Twitter this week to find out whether others would consider his streak still alive given the fact that Boise State didn’t allow anyone to attend.
“It was taken from me, so that’s why I was seeking clarification,” Haberman said. “Most people say if you can’t be there, you aren’t allowed to be there, it should continue. But as I think about it in my head, I can’t say I’ve been to every Boise State home game since 1992 now. That’s not the case.”
He did have one of the 682 cardboard cutouts in the stands, which might be a loophole he can use to consider the streak intact.
“I will definitely probably use that,” Haberman said with a laugh. “I was in attendance in spirit for sure.”
SEARS DEBUTS AT QUARTERBACK
USC transfer Jake Sears made his Boise State debut Saturday. He entered for one play in the second quarter before getting another handful of plays in the second half.
Sears completed 2 of 3 passes for 11 yards while also running twice for eight yards.
NO PLAYERS OUT DUE TO COVID-19, BUT 29 DON’T DRESS
Boise State didn’t have any players miss Saturday’s game for COVID-19-related reasons.
There were 29 players that didn’t dress for the Broncos to stay at the 74-player limit for Mountain West games, but most were walk-ons, true freshmen or players out with other undisclosed injuries.
The only notable players not to dress were backup running back Danny Smith, junior college corner Jonathan Earl, graduate transfer tight end Mason Sikes and graduate transfer kicker Johnny Messina.
With Smith out, Boise State had just two scholarship running backs suited up in George Holani and Andrew Van Buren. Walk-on Tyler Crowe was the only other running back to dress for the Broncos.
BRONCO BITS
Running back George Holani had a 29-yard punt in the second quarter. The Broncos were apparently seeing if they’d get the right look for Holani to try to run for the first down, but he went ahead and punted it after he didn’t see a big enough hole to keep it. The punt landed out of bounds. … Punter Joel Velazquez later had a negative 38-yard punt that Harsin dubbed the ‘butt punt’ when he punted the ball off the back of a blocker and it went backwards 38 yards.