BOISE — Demitri Washington picked a good time for the first interception of his career.
Boise State’s edge rusher dropped into coverage, caught a deflected pass and rumbled deep into Wyoming territory midway through the fourth quarter Friday to set up a touchdown and put the game away in a 23-13 win at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos were clinging to a 13-7 lead and Wyoming had the ball with a chance to take the lead. But Washington caught Levi Williams’ tipped pass at midfield and returned it 37 yards to the 13-yard line. Andrew Van Buren scored two plays later on a 12-yard run to put the Broncos up 20-7.
"I saw a lot of pressure in the quarterback's face and I saw the ball get tipped and I was like no way, I'm about to catch this ball," Washington said. "And I caught it and I was like I haven't run for more than five yards in about five years so I tucked the ball and made sure it was high and tight and see how much I could get."
It initially appeared Washington had scored a touchdown on the return as the Broncos celebrated in the end zone. But the sideline official correctly ruled that Washington stepped out of bounds at the 13.
"I was kind of mad at myself for stepping out, but it is what it is," Washington said.
It wasn't just Washington's first college interception. It was literally the first interception of his entire football career.
"It was pretty cool," Washington said. "That's the first pick I've ever gotten in my entire life, from youth football to now, so it's awesome."
Boise State’s defense entered the game ranked No. 5 nationally with 20 takeaways on the season.
Washington's interception came almost a year to the day since he had surgery to repair a torn ACL, which caused him to miss all but two games last season.
"I'm having a lot of fun," Washington said. "I don't know what today's date is but my surgery was November 16th and now to be on the field and be however many games in, it feels really, really good.
"I'm just really grateful to be out here."
STARTING WIDEOUTS EVANS, COBBS MISS GAME DUE TO INJURIES
Boise State was without a pair of starting wide receivers in Octavius Evans and Stefan Cobbs due to undisclosed injuries. Cobbs appeared to injure his shoulder two weeks ago at Colorado State and only played a handful of snaps last week against Fresno State.'
Billy Bowens had four catches for 36 yards while seeing an increased role, while Davis Koetter had two catches for 17 yards and Latrell Caples had one catch for 15 yards.
“Credit to Bill and Davis and Latrell for stepping up,” quarterback Hank Bachmeier said. “It was tough not having (Evans and Cobbs) but those guys were ready to play and made some great plays when they needed to.”
Both Evans and Cobbs are enjoying the best years of their careers. Evans entered the game second on the team in both receiving yards (397) and receptions (32). The fifth-year senior also has two touchdown catches.
Cobbs has been hampered by multiple injuries during what’s become a breakout season. The redshirt junior has 28 catches for 381 yards and was tied entering the game with Khalil Shakir with five touchdown receptions.
BRONCOS HONOR THREE TRAGICALLY LOST FROM IDAHO NATIONAL GUARD
Boise State honored three members of the Idaho National Guard during a timeout in the first half who were killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed during routine training earlier this year in the Danskin Mountains.
The families of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer were introduced to the crowd and given a lengthy standing ovation.
The three were killed on Feb. 2nd when their helicopter lost visibility through snow and fog.
BOISE STATE HOOPS SET FOR TOUGH ROAD TILT AT UC IRVINE
The Boise State men’s basketball team plays at UC Irvine tonight at 7. The game will be streamed by ESPN+. The Broncos (1-0) topped Utah Valley 76-56 in the season opener on Tuesday.
Guard Marcus Shaver is expected to be a game-time decision. He practiced this week, but will be evaluated during pregame shoot around to see if he’s able to play. Shaver missed Tuesday’s game with a hand injury.
The Broncos are looking to improve to 2-0 ahead of next week’s Charleston Classic. Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have tabbed the Broncos as one-point underdogs to the Anteaters in what will be a key game for their NCAA Tournament resume come March.
BRONCO BITS
In addition to Cobbs and Evans, the Broncos were also without offensive linemen Will Farrer and Jacob Golden, tight end Tyler Eiguren and defensive lineman Michael Callahan. Boise State said none of the players missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. ... Boise State’s single-game captains were running back George Holani and edge rusher Demitri Washington. ... The Broncos won the toss and elected to defer. ... Kicker Jonah Dalmas led the Broncos onto the field with The Dan Paul Hammer. He then made three more field goals to move into No. 2 nationally with 22 this season.