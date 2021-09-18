BOISE — Boise State wide receiver Davis Koetter grew up rooting for the Broncos and dreamed of one day playing for them.
He lived out another fantasy Saturday night.
Koetter, the son of former Boise State coach Dirk Koetter, made his first career start for the Broncos, had his first catch and scored his first touchdown on The Blue in a 21-20 loss to Oklahoma State.
The Portland State transfer started in place of the injured Stefan Cobbs and had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Koetter recorded his first catch on a 5-yard reception on Boise State’s first possession before scoring on a 28-yard touchdown catch on a perfectly thrown pass from Hank Bachmeier.
Dirk Koetter was Boise State’s head coach from 1998-2000. He recently retired and moved back to Idaho — and he was in the stands to see his kid’s first touchdown as a Bronco.
The family previously had a home in McCall and would spend summers in Idaho.
At Portland State in 2019, Koetter had 38 catches for 626 yards and eight touchdowns. Portland State didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He initially elected to transfer to Missouri, but changed his mind once Andy Avalos was hired as head coach.
Koetter actually played one game on The Blue while a member of Portland State, recording one catch for 20 yards in a 45-10 Boise State win in 2019.
LATE TURNOVER ALMOST A GAME-CHANGER
Riley Whimpey’s late forced fumble nearly was the catalyst for a dramatic Boise State win.
Whimpey, who had to sit out the first half due to a targeting call last week against UTEP, forced a fumble of Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren late in the fourth quarter.
JL Skinner picked up the fumble and scored on the play, but referees ruled Warren down prior to the fumble and blew the play dead. A video review gave the Broncos the ball at the 41-yard line and put them in position for a potential game-winning field goal.
But the kick sailed left and the Broncos suffered a heartbreaking loss.
WIDE RECEIVER COBBS OUT DUE TO INJURY
Stefan Cobbs, Boise State’s second leading receiver and starting punt returner, missed Saturday’s game due to lower leg injury he sustained last week against UTEP.
Cobbs scored touchdowns on an 81-yard punt return and on a 61-yard pass reception against UTEP before limping off with an injury in the second quarter. He was seen wearing a boot on his foot after the game.
The redshirt junior has five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in six quarters this season.
BRONCO BITS
The announced crowd of 36,702 was the fifth-largest crowd in the history of Albertsons Stadium. … Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi scored his first touchdown with the Broncos on a 5-yard run in the first quarter. … Center Kekanioko Holomalia-Gonzalez missed his third straight game for the Broncos due to injury. … Defensive tackle Scale Igiehon is still on a leave of absence for personal reasons and missed his second straight game. … Boise State said two players missed the game due to COVID-19 protocol.