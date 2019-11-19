BOISE — The old saying about ‘winning the turnover battle leads to winning the game’ hasn’t really applied to the Boise State football team this year.
The Broncos have only won the turnover battle in two games this season, but somehow carry a 7-1 record in games in which they don’t win the turnover battle.
“It kind of breaks all the stats and things out there on why you win games,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin admitted. “We don’t want to do it. It’s not on purpose. We’re not experimenting with that stat, I can tell you that.”
Boise State is 2-0 when they win the turnover battle, 4-0 in games in which they finished even in turnovers, and 3-1 in games in which they lost the turnover battle.
Typically losing the turnover battle results in losing the game, but the Broncos have continued to find ways to win despite not finishing ahead in turnover margin on most nights.
“That is rare to be where we’re at,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “So that tells you if we start getting the ball out and start winning that turnover battle, the games should go well.”
The Broncos enter Saturday’s game at Utah State ranked No. 79 in turnover margin at –2 on the season. The Broncos have just 13 takeaways on defense through 10 games, and they’ve coughed it up 15 times on offense.
Last week Boise State’s defense forced and recovered two fumbles — one of which Sonatane Lui took back to the house for a touchdown on the first play — but the Broncos gave it up twice on offense with an interception and lost fumble from quarterback Jaylon Henderson.
“Right now, we’re not where we want to be,” Harsin said. “It’s a focus for sure.”
The turnover battle figures to be a key factor in Saturday’s Mountain Division showdown in Logan. Utah State also enters negative in turnover margin this season at –1.
Boise State’s defense ranks No. 101 nationally with just five interceptions this season, while Utah State’s offense ranks 120th with 14 interceptions thrown this season.
“This is obviously a big game with an offense that is extremely capable of moving down the field, so when you have those opportunities to take plays away from their side of the ball, that’s huge,” Schmedding said.
Boise State’s defense has only gotten four takeaways in the four road games to this point, while the Broncos have turned it over seven times on offense in those four games for a –3 margin.
It hasn’t cost the Broncos yet, but they know the turnover battle will be crucial against Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and the Aggies.
“Definitely huge,” linebacker Benton Wickersham said. “Any possessions we can steal from that offense as explosive as they are, will be huge for us.”
LOCAL PRODUCT CANTRELL MAKING IMPACT
Long snapper Daniel Cantrell didn’t get credit for a tackle he made in Boise State’s 42-9 win over New Mexico last week due to a penalty.
“It helped out our team and we got a first down, so it worked out for the better,” Cantrell said with a smile.
The redshirt sophomore was still credited with two tackles last Saturday, racing down the field after snapping the ball and making the tackle on both of Boise State’s punts. He actually was 3 for 3, but a roughing the punter call gave the Broncos a first down on one of them.
Cantrell started snapping at a young age and learned from his father, who was a long snapper in high school and would have done it in college had he not elected to go into the Air Force. Cantrell traveled to specialists camps, including one at Boise State and was a long snapper at Bishop Kelly High School.
He is in his second year of handling long snapping duties for the Broncos, and was recently awarded a scholarship after initially joining the program as a walk-on.
“It’s been great,” Cantrell said. “I’ve learned a lot and just wanted to help out the team however I could and this is the position I could help out the most, so I took it and I ran with it. I’m trying to help out even more. I keep challenging myself.”
Cantrell played linebacker and tight end early in his Boise State career, but never saw the field there. He’s found a spot at long snapper. Cantrell has six tackles this season on special teams.
Making things even cooler for Cantrell has been the support of his parents, who had custom No. 42 Cantrell jerseys made and have traveled to almost every away game.
“It’s been awesome,” Cantrell said. “My parents have been the biggest supporters for me and the biggest Bronco fans I know. They love getting to know my teammates and all the guys love to see them when we travel and on the Bronco Walk everybody gives them hugs. It’s been great to have them on the journey with me.”
BRONCO BITS
Boise State put season tickets on sale for the 2020 season this week, and prices in the main stadium will not increase despite playing an extra home game. The Broncos have seven home games in 2020 compared to six in 2019, so fans purchasing season tickets will essentially get a game for free. The headliner of the 2020 home schedule is Florida State. … Carter Blackburn and Aaron Taylor will call the Utah State game for CBS Sports Network. … The winner of Saturday’s San Diego State at Hawaii game will win the West Division. Boise State would host the game in Boise on Dec. 7 with a win against Utah State.