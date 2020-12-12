LARAMIE, Wyo. — Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin said after Saturday’s 17-9 road win over Wyoming that multiple coaches and staff members were not on the trip.
Harsin declined to identify the coaches or staff members and didn’t give a reason for their absence. Boise State confirmed 10 players didn’t make the trip due to COVID-19 protocols, including four for positive tests, but declined to be specific with coaches and staff.
“We had some coaches out, we had some staff out and there were some position groups where other coaches stepped up and position groups really coach themselves and managed themselves throughout the game,” Harsin said. “But that’s part of it. It’s happened all across the country. It is what it is. When that happens, it’s not normal. We’ve never really been through that.”
Both offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding were seen in the press box before the game. Offensive line coach Brad Bedell and safeties coach Gabe Franklin also were among those accounted for.
“It’s tough,” Harsin said. “I can tell you that. It’s tough. I was proud of the guys that stepped up. We had some of our players stepping up too and doing things coaches normally do. That’s the beauty of the guys on this team. If there’s a role they can fill, a lot of guys step up and are willing to do that. Tonight was one of those examples.”
ONLY TWO QUARTERBACKS TRAVEL, INCLUDING SURPRISE IN CORD
Boise State dressed just two quarterbacks Saturday in starter Hank Bachmeier and backup Chase Cord. Three quarterbacks surprisingly didn’t make the trip in Jack Sears, Cade Fennegan and Andy Peters.
Cord hasn’t played all season and earlier this week offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said he wasn’t close to returning.
“We’re not really pushing it right now,” Kiesau said Wednesday. “He’s still here on the football team, so if he does get healthy and maybe has a surgery in the offseason, he might be able to help us down the road.”
Yet there he was Saturday dressed and making all the throws during pregame warmups.
Harsin said after the game the Broncos basically had no choice but to dress Cord due to the other three quarterbacks on the roster all being out.
“He’s able to play but in an emergency situation,” Harsin said. “We have some other answers and guys that can step up and play too. It’s not ideal to go into a game like that. But Chase is a team player and he had himself ready to go for whatever it was we needed him to do. Fortunately tonight we didn’t need him and Hank was able to finish the game.
“Under the conditions that’s probably not a situation I hope we’ll ever be in again, but it is what it is this year.”
Sears had missed two games due to an apparent head injury suffered against BYU, but he was expected to return last week against UNLV until that game was canceled. Both Fennegan and Peters weren’t dealing with any known injuries.
Boise State doesn’t confirm which players miss a game due to COVID-19 positive tests or contact tracing, but three quarterbacks all being out like this would make that a logical reason.
HOLANI RETURNS, THEN LIMPS OFF INJURED
Starting running back George Holani returned for the first time since injuring his left knee against Air Force on Oct. 31, but he limped off with another injury early in the third quarter.
Holani didn’t start, but he scored Boise State’s first touchdown on a 4-yard catch out of the backfield in the first quarter. He had three rushes for three yards and four catches for 19 yards while seeing limited action behind Andrew Van Buren.
He appeared to be moving at less than 100 percent during pregame warmups.
Holani was injured after being tackled on a 3-yard catch early in the third quarter. He limped back to the huddle before falling to the ground. He eventually limped off the field and didn’t return.
SPECIAL TEAMS A MIXED BAG
Boise State’s Tyric LeBeauf recorded his first career punt block in the second quarter, but the return touchdown from freshman Jaylen Clark was called back due to a questionable block in the back penalty.
To make things worse, the Broncos got no points out of the swing when a bad snap and drop from holder Connor Riddle kept Jonah Dalmas from attempting a field goal and Boise State turned it over on downs.
LeBeauf and Avery Williams both pressured Wyoming punter Nick Null, but LeBeauf was the one to get credited for the block. Clark picked it up and outran everybody to the end zone, but the 32-yard touchdown return was called back due to a penalty — which on replay appeared to be a legal block.
BRONCO BITS
Tight ends John Bates and Austin Bolt didn’t make the trip. Safety Tyreque Jones also was out for unknown reasons. ... Hank Bachmeier completed 19 of 28 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. ... Andrew Van Buren had 25 rushes for 79 yards and a touchdown. ... Linebacker Riley Whimpey led the defense with nine tackles. ... Cornerback Markel Reed led the Broncos onto the field with the Dan Paul Hammer. ... The temperature was 19 degrees with snow falling and winds at 10 MPH at kickoff.