LAS VEGAS — George Holani played coy Thursday when asked if he knew how many yards short he was of 1,000 yards rushing on the season.
But the Boise State freshman running back knew that at 979 he needs just 21 yards in Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl against Washington to give Boise State a 1,000-yard rusher for the 11th straight season.
It's currently the longest active streak in the nation and has included six different running backs over the past decade
“That would be nice, just to be a freshman who's coming in and getting 1,000 yards just doing my job,” Holani said. “It's definitely an honor.”
Saturday's game will mark the third straight game that Holani has been on the 1,000-yard watch, since he put up 178 rushing yards in a 56-21 win against Utah State on Nov. 23. That brought him to within 130 yards of the milestone.
The next week, against Colorado State, he was held to 42 yards, and needing just 88 against Hawaii in the Mountain West Champion Game, he finished with 67.
Holani admitted that seeing the running game stall with the mark in sight has been a bit frustrating, but knowing that the bowl game will be his last shot to extend the mark has motivated the running game to work harder in preparation for the game.
“It's been pretty rough, but I'm just coming back to practice, trying to get into a rhythm,” he said. “We're trying to have better practices, so we can do it in the game.”
Holani isn't the only one who has his eye on the milestone. Junior offensive left tackle Ezra Cleveland, who helped clear the way for Alexander Mattison the past two seasons, said that it's been a topic of discussion among the offensive line and a goal they have set forth heading into the final game of the season.
“I know George thinks about it, and he's a strong individual,” Cleveland said. “He's going to get it.”
VEGAS NATIVE MOLCHON FINISHES CAREER AT HOME: Boise State senior guard John Molchon knew coming out of Faith Lutheran High in Las Vegas, that there would be opportunities for him to come home and play games in front of friends and family.
On Saturday, he'll get a chance to do it for a third and final time of his college career.
“It's going to be an awesome challenge, we're playing a great opponent,” said Molchon. “I wouldn't want it any other way. I'm just really excited how this team has battled throughout the entire season. We've faced a lot of adversity, and I'm pumped up about it.”
Since Molchon arrived on campus in the fall of 2015, Boise State is 3-0 in games in Las Vegas, although he didn't play in the 55-27 win against UNLV during his redshirt season.
He did start when Boise State beat Oregon 38-28 in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl and again when it beat UNLV 38-13 at Sam Boyd Stadium earlier this season.
Molchon said he expects about 10 to 20 friends and family to be at his final college game, but said he didn't have an exact count because he passed off the responsibility of organizing his ticket requests.
“I made sure to stay away from it this week,” he said. “I tried doing it during the UNLV (game), and it was a lot of work. This week, my parents are helping me big time. I'm not sure who's going to be there, but I'm excited to see them after.”
COLLINGHAM EXCITED TO SEE WHAT BOLT CAN DO AT BOISE STATE: It may be hard to not make comparisons to Boise State tight end Garrett Collingham and Austin Bolt, the Borah High quarterback who Boise State signed as a tight end on Wednesday.
Like Bolt, Collingham played quarterback locally in high school, at Mountain View High. On Thursday, the senior expressed excitement for another local product to come in at the tight end position.
“I talked to him the other day when he was on his official visit,” said Collingham, who came to Boise State as a walk-on quarterback but has played at wide receiver and linebacker, as well, during his career. “For me it's cool just to see that, just to see other guys from Boise come to Boise State. It's awesome. I like to see other people do that. I wish him the best of luck, and shoot, I'm excited for him.”