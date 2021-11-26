CARSON, Calif. — The Boise State football team will be left to await its bowl destination after a 27-16 loss to No. 21 San Diego State knocked them out of the Mountain West race.
Utah State won the Mountain Division and will play at San Diego State on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. on FOX. The winner of that game will play in the inaugural LA Bowl on Dec. 18.
It’s a lot less clear where the loser and other teams in the Mountain West like Boise State will be headed.
Bowl game bids and matchups will be announced on Dec. 5, and the Broncos could go to any one of several different bowl games.
Possibilities include the Hawaii Bowl, Arizona Bowl, New Mexico Bowl, Frisco Bowl and the Potato Bowl — although staying to play in the hometown bowl at Albertsons Stadium is an extreme longshot.
Several other bowl games could also be in play for the Broncos as ESPN and the conference looks to create the most attractive matchup for TV and for ticket sales. The Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix (formerly the Cactus Bowl) is one that could become an option.
“There are opportunities,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said after the loss. “Our AD has been in conversations the last couple of weeks with people from various bowl games on the West Coast and different areas. There’s possibilities within the conference to go to some of the bowl games outside of the one the winner of the championship goes to here in LA.
“Here in the next couple of days a lot of that stuff will sort itself out. Obviously it all gets announced next Sunday, but I’m pretty sure we’ll have a pretty good idea here in the upcoming days.”
One bowl that doesn’t appear to be in play is the Potato Bowl. Boise State has long preferred to play elsewhere for a bowl game to give seniors a final bowl trip and experience outside of Boise, and multiple sources told the Idaho Press in recent days that likely would remain the case.
Even at 7-5 the Broncos probably will be able to find a more attractive TV slot and opponent due to their national brand.
“These guys deserve an unbelievable experience,” Avalos said. “And whatever that is and whoever we’re playing against we’ll focus on our last opportunity here together.”
DALMAS SETS BOISE STATE SINGLE-SEASON FIELD GOAL RECORD
Kicker Jonah Dalmas set Boise State’s single-season field goal record with his 22-yard make midway through the second quarter. It was Dalmas’ 26th made field goal, surpassing Tyler Rausa’s record of 25 makes set back in 2015.
Dalmas’ 26 made field goals are the most by a Mountain West kicker since 2007.
He’s just three short of the Mountain West record of 29 made field goals, set by New Mexico’s John Sullivan in 2007. Sullivan now works for the Mountain West Conference.
Even more remarkable is that Dalmas has missed just twice this season. He’s 26 of 28 on the year, and the 92.8 percent rate leads the nation for kickers with at least 18 made field goals.
RAFDAL SCORES FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN
Boise State tight end Kurt Radfal scored the first touchdown of his five-year college career. Rafdal, who joined the Broncos this summer after four years at Nebraska, caught a 20-yard pass from Hank Bachmeier over the middle and rumbled his way into the end zone to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Rafdal, who entered the game with just seven catches for 75 yards on the season, had six catches the past three seasons at Nebraska — but none went for touchdowns.
FORMER YOTE SEGUN OLUBI PLAYS WELL FOR AZTECS
Former College of Idaho linebacker Segun Olubi had six tackles and a pass break-up for San Diego State.
Olubi had 85 tackles, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble while playing his freshman year at the College of Idaho in 2017. He transferred to Saddleback College in 2018 and Harding University in 2019 before landing at San Diego State as a senior in 2020.
He originally joined the Aztecs as a walk-on, but was given a scholarship a short time later. He returned in 2021 for the extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olubi was named a team captain for the Aztecs this season and has 44 tackles on the season, including three sacks.
BRONCO BITS
Khalil Shakir had six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown and continued his ascent up the Boise State record books. Shakir is now fourth all-time in receiving yards at Boise State with 2,882 and fifth in receptions with 208. His 20 career touchdowns are tied for ninth. … George Holani had a career-high six catches Friday and finished with 122 total yards. ... Redshirt freshman Kaonohi Kaniho made his sixth straight start at cornerback for the Broncos. ... His brother, Kekaula Kaniho, played in his school-record 60th game on Friday. ... Starting center Jake Stetz will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, Avalos confirmed after the game. ... Tight end Tyler Eiguren and wide receiver Octavius Evans missed Friday’s game due to unknown injuries.