BOISE — The Boise State football team was without 14 players due to COVID-19 protocols for Thursday’s 52-21 win over the Colorado State Rams at Albertsons Stadium.
The list included nine players that recorded positive tests and five more that were out due to contact tracing.
It was the fourth straight game with increased COVID-19 absences for the Broncos. They had no players out for the first game against Utah State, one player out week two at Air Force and four players out for the BYU game last Friday.
"It's concerning," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. "When you start to think about not just the game, but how are we operating daily with the people we have and the players we have and making sure we're doing it the right way."
Boise State does not identify individual players out due to COVID-19 protocol because of health laws.
For a Mountain West game to be played, teams must have 53 available players, including at least one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four interior defensive linemen. The closest the Broncos came to not meeting one of those thresholds was along the defensive line, where they dressed just five interior defensive linemen – including three that were true freshmen or redshirt freshmen.
Boise State was without three nose tackles including starter Scale Igiehon and backups Keeghan Freeborn and Herbert Gums. Defensive tackle Jackson Cravens also missed the game for unknown reasons.
Harsin said after the game Freeborn is out for the season with a broken ankle. while Gums is out for the year with a torn ACL.
Other players that previously have dressed for games but didn’t either last week against BYU or Thursday with no apparent injury include punter Joel Velazquez, safety Evan Tyler, safety Rodney Robinson, linebacker Brock Miller, corner Tyric LeBeauf, wide receiver Octavius Evans and Cravens.
Starting center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez and running back George Holani both also missed the game, but they were listed on the dress list and in the bench area, meaning their absences were non-COVID related. Holani is dealing with an injured knee.
WILLIAMS DOES IT AGAIN ON SPECIAL TEAMS
Boise State’s Avery Williams blocked a punt and picked it up in the end zone for a touchdown just 52 seconds into the game to give the Broncos an early 7-0 lead. He then blocked another punt in the second quarter that DJ Schramm picked up and returned 20 yards for a touchdown to put the Broncos up 42-7 shortly before the half.
It was the second and third career blocked punts for Williams, and the fourth and fifth blocked kicks of his career.
Williams, the 2019 Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, was the only player in college football last season to have at least two return touchdowns and two blocked kicks.
He nearly blocked two extra point attempts as well.
TRICKERY ALMOST WORKS ON PUNT RETURN
Later in the first quarter, Williams was back deep to return a punt, but threw it across the field to Kekaula Kaniho on a trick play. Kaniho had plenty of room to run and nearly broke it for a touchdown, but was hit and fumbled the ball at the Colorado State 15-yard line. The Rams recovered just before the ball went out of bounds.
BRONCOS GET FAT GUY TOUCHDOWN
Boise State right tackle Nick Crabtree scored his first career touchdown Thursday, recovering a fumble from Khalil Shakir in the end zone to put the Broncos up 52-21 late in the third quarter.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Crabtree lived out the dream of every offensive lineman when he happened to be in the perfect spot to catch the ball after Shakir was hit and fumbled it into the air.
"When is the last time an o-lineman scored?" Harsin said. "I told coach Bedell he should have spiked it, and he said no way. But that's pretty awesome. It doesn't happen (often). The hustle by Nick was big."
It’s commonly referred to as a ‘fat guy touchdown’ when an offensive or defensive lineman scores.
Crabtree, a former tight end, had three touchdowns in high school.
BRONCO BITS
Redshirt sophomore Maclaine Griffin recorded his first career catch with a 7-yard reception in the first quarter. He added another reception and finished with two catches for 12 yards. ... Running back Danny Smith played in his first game of the season and had 10 carries for 33 yards. ... CT Thomas had six catches for 103 yards. It was his fourth career 100-yard game. ... Riley Whimpey tied a career high with 13 tackles. Included were three tackles-for-loss. ... Donte Harrington, who made his first start of the season at center, led the Broncos onto the field with The Dan Paul Hammer.