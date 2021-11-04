BOISE — There will plenty of familiar faces both on the opposing sidelines and on the field Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno when Boise State travels to play No. 23 Fresno State at 5 p.m. MDT on CBS Sports Network.
Fresno State has five former Boise State players on its coaching staff or roster.
Former Boise State running back and assistant coach Lee Marks is the Bulldogs’ running backs coach, former wide receiver Kirby Moore is Fresno State’s wide receivers coach and former Boise State defensive back and assistant coach Julius Brown is the Bulldogs’ ‘Huskies’ coach.
Taylor Pope, a former Boise State wide receiver, is an offensive graduate assistant for Fresno State.
“Those guys are awesome,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said. “In this profession a lot of guys from Boise State have gotten into it so you run into guys throughout the season that maybe you played with or coached with on various teams. They’ve obviously done a tremendous job. They are great men and great coaches.”
Moore, the younger brother of former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore, is close friends with current Boise State wide receivers coach Matt Miller. The two played together at Boise State and have remained close despite being coaches at rival Mountain West schools.
“It’s one of those things where I hope his receivers do well and I hope my receivers do well, but I hope the Broncos do better than the Bulldogs,” Miller said. “I’m super happy for Kirby. He’s done a nice job with those guys down there. They are fun to watch.”
Moore played for the Broncos from 2009 to 2013 and was part of the 2010 Fiesta Bowl win over TCU. He had 115 career catches at Boise State for 1,137 yards and six touchdowns.
He coached at the College of Idaho in 2014 and was a graduate assistant under Chris Petersen at Washington (2015-2016) before joining Fresno State as wide receivers coach in 2017.
“He’s such a great person,” Miller said. “There’s not many better on this Earth in my opinion than that family. ... We’ve always been tight. We used to room together on the road for road games so three, four years of traveling together, being in the same meeting rooms and we were friends outside of the field so it’s awesome to see him having so much success.”
Marks played at Boise State from 2001-2005, overlapping for four years with Avalos. He twice led the Broncos in rushing and was a two-time All-WAC selection and the team’s offensive MVP in 2005.
He returned with coach Bryan Harsin in 2014 and spent six years on Boise State’s coaching staff before ruffling some feathers by leaving for rival Fresno State in 2020.
Ironically enough, Marks once confronted a media member at a Boise State practice for wearing a red shirt because it was Fresno State’s colors. He now is in his second year with the Bulldogs.
Brown was a defensive back for the Broncos from 2000-03. He later returned as cornerbacks coach under Harsin in 2014 and 2015.
But there will also be one Boise State connection on the field for the Bulldogs. Linebacker Tyson Maeva, who is second on the team with 41 tackles, previously played for the Broncos from 2016 to 2018 before he was sent home early from the 2018 First Responders Bowl for disciplinary reasons and removed from the roster. After spending the 2019 season at FIU, he transferred to Fresno State to finish his college career.
Maeva played for the Broncos in Boise State’s last trip to Fresno State in 2017.
“I got a bunch of guys over there, a lot of familiar faces,” Maeva told reporters in Fresno this week. “I got family over there, but once we step on the field it's back to Bulldogs and Broncos. ... I’m just excited for the student section to finally be on my side because last time I was here wearing Blue they were dogging me.”
TARGETING CALLS A FOCUS FOR BRONCOS, SKINNER
Boise State safety JL Skinner has twice been ejected for targeting this season and a third time had a targeting penalty overturned on replay.
Skinner, Boise State’s leading tackler, was called for targeting in the second quarter of last week’s 28-19 win at Colorado State. He also was ejected in the second quarter of a road win at BYU.
“I’ve got to do a better job as a coach when it's all said and done,” safeties coach Kane Ioane said. “If it’s happening on the field it’s either something I’m teaching or allowing, so I have to do a better job of training our guys and putting them in position to where they understand how to keep their helmets off of certain tackles.
“Hey this is football and I understand that. It’s a physical game. But we also have to be able to make plays within the rules. ... We have to make sure we always keep the helmet out of the tackle.”
Ioane said the Broncos are working extra drills in practice to try and limit the hits that could be called for targeting.
PLOUGH SPORTING TED LASSO LOOK
Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough is sporting a mustache these days as an ode to Jason Sudekis’ character on the popular new TV show Ted Lasso.
Plough said players on the team have been watching the show and said he reminded them of coach Ted Lasso and suggested he dress up like him for Halloween.
“I told my wife about the look and she hated it so I was like now I have to do it,” Plough said with a laugh. “And now that we’re winning, hopefully we have a magical run here so I’m going to keep this thing going hopefully.”
Plough said he’s a big fan of the show, which focuses on the coach of a professional soccer team in England.
“I’m a huge fan of the show and I would say anyone that’s a coach or involved in athletics needs to watch that show,” Plough said. “That is a great representation to me of what a great coach should be and how he interacts with his players and the openness about mental health, which you guys know is something that’s really important to me.”