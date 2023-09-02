Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE — Boise State didn’t get to use its two running backs as much as it would have liked in Saturday’s 56-19 season-opening loss to the Broncos, but when Ashton Jeanty and George Holani had their chances, they showed signs of hope.

Jeanty had both of Boise State’s touchdowns on Saturday, a 7-yard run in the first quarter to open the scoring and then a 50-yard reception from Taylen Green on the opening drive of the game to cut the Huskies’ lead to 28-19, before Washington scored 28 unanswered points to end the game.

