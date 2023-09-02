Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Boise State wide receiver Cole Wright, front bottom, reaches for and recovers his fumble on a kick return against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Washington defensive lineman Jacob Bandes tackles Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty runs the ball against Washington on Saturday.
Stephen Brashear
Stephen Brashear
Lindsey Wasson
Stephen Brashear
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) catches a pass against Boise State safety Alexander Teubner during the first half Saturday in Seattle.
SEATTLE — Boise State didn’t get to use its two running backs as much as it would have liked in Saturday’s 56-19 season-opening loss to the Broncos, but when Ashton Jeanty and George Holani had their chances, they showed signs of hope.
Jeanty had both of Boise State’s touchdowns on Saturday, a 7-yard run in the first quarter to open the scoring and then a 50-yard reception from Taylen Green on the opening drive of the game to cut the Huskies’ lead to 28-19, before Washington scored 28 unanswered points to end the game.
“I think the run game was effective today from the start,” Jeanty said. “But part of our game plan was we knew we were going to have one-on-one (in passing situations), so we wanted to attack. But at the end of the day we didn’t accomplish what we needed to. We just have to go back to the drawing board, learn from it and fix it.”
Jeanty finished with just 44 yards on 10 carries, but where he did excel was in the pass game. He was able to utilize the screen pass to success. His touchdown reception was off the screen, and he had another one early in the second quarter that went for 48 yards.
That set up a Jonah Dalmas field goal.
“Those ends were shooting up the field real hard,” Jeanty said about the screen passes. “We took advantage of that space and it opened up pretty well and we were able to maximize on the screen game.”
Jeanty finished with 109 yards on four catches.
Holani also finished with 51 yards on 10 carries. He left the game after the first drive with an undisclosed injury and according to the game broadcast on ABC was questionable to return.
However, by the second quarter, Holani was back in the second quarter and he broke his first carry for eight yards. Three of his six carries in the second half were good for first down.
But with Washington building a big lead in the second half, neither running back was able to get the carries the Broncos had hoped they would.
Boise State finished with 138 rushing yards.
“We ran the ball well, but we didn’t have as many attempts as we would like to,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “We only had 24 rushing attempts, given the nature of the score. We were throwing the ball more, but I was excited to see how Ashton ran the ball, how George ran the ball and see what they were able to do out of the backfield receiving the ball.”
BRONCOS HAVE TROUBLE ON SPECIAL TEAMS
Boise State had several issues on special teams, starting with Jonah Dalmas clanking an extra point attempt off the goal post.
From there, mistakes seemed to compound. Boise State fumbled the ball once on a kickoff return but was able to recover.
However, the special teams struggles might just be summed up after a punt by James Ferguson-Reynolds late in the third quarter. Ferguson-Reynolds was able to get the ball deep into Washington territory. But with the ball rolling towards the goal line and multiple Boise State players in the area, nobody grabbed it before it rolled into the end zone.
“There’s a level of consistency that we have to improve on,” Avalos said about special teams plays. “The extra point, taking care of the ball, those are things that are a must, those are things we just spoke about in the locker room. Whether you’re playing the No. 10 team on the road or whatever opportunity you get, those are the things we’ll grow from and do a much better job.”
BOISE STATE GETS RARE SACK ON PENIX
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sacked just seven times last season, as Washington’s offensive line was able to protect him effectively.
Boise State needed just three plays to get to him on Saturday.
On the third play of the game, Andrew Sampson reached Penix and brought him down for a loss of six.
That resulted in a three-and-out on Washington’s first drive.
It was Boise State’s only sack of the game, but the Broncos did have five other tackles for a loss.
