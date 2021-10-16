BOISE — Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson shared a ride to Albertsons Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the game officials. He was reminded how big of a deal the blue turf remains.
“I’m staying in the same hotel and a couple of them have never worked here and it is what it is — they are talking about The Blue,” Thompson told a small group of reporters in the Albertsons Stadium press box prior to Saturday’s game against Air Force. “It’s an attraction.”
Thompson was in Boise for a scheduled visit for an Idaho Potato Bowl kickoff luncheon on Friday. He also spent time with Boise State president Dr. Marlene Tromp and Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey, as well as football coach Andy Avalos and men’s basketball coach Leon Rice.
There’s no doubt Boise State remains a key member — arguably the most important member — to Thompson and the Mountain West Conference. The Broncos were courted by the AAC along with San Diego State, Air Force and Colorado State recently, but all four have announced intentions to remain in the Mountain West — at least for now.
Boise State likely is waiting and hoping for an invitation to the Big 12 Conference in the next few years. But for now, the Mountain West is the Broncos’ home — and the league is thankful.
“It’s still strong,” Thompson said of Boise State’s brand. “You look at the three Fiesta Bowl banners in the end zone and what they’ve brought from a national perspective.
“(The blue turf) is not the only thing Boise State brings. A national brand, the perception of what this program is and what it has brought to the league is still very strong and very important.”
How important is Boise State to the Mountain West? So much so that the league gave the Broncos a special contract when they remained in the Mountain West after initially deciding to leave for the Big East in 2012. The deal calls for an extra $1.8 million in television revenue than the rest of the league.
The league initially tried to keep the extra revenue from the Broncos when a new TV deal was signed in 2020, but Boise State kept the money after the threat of a lawsuit.
Thompson confirmed Saturday that Boise State’s deal will continue moving forward.
“Certainly it’s well documented that Boise State has a separate membership agreement than anybody else and that’s not going to change unless there’s a legal challenge to that, which I don’t see happening,” said Thompson, the only commissioner in the 22-year history of the Mountain West.
Thompson remains bullish on the Mountain West. He said, “if the Mountain West was stock, I’m buying. I think our future is very bright.” He also confirmed the league is exploring possible expansion and is focused on four to six schools with interest.
“The league is attractive,” Thompson said. “People want to be in the Mountain West Conference.”
He’s also not naïve. The current 12 teams pledged their commitment to the Mountain West, but that likely would change should the Big 12 or a Power 5 team come calling.
“There’s not an athletic director in the league that if (Big 12 commissioner) Bob Bowlsby called them tomorrow that wouldn’t be thinking ‘we’re packing up,’” Thompson said. “That’s just natural.”
Boise State hopes that call will one day come.
TOP TWO RUNNING BACKS OUT
Boise State was without several key players Saturday including its top two running backs. Both George Holani and Cyrus Habibi-Likio missed the game for undisclosed reasons, leaving No. 3 running back Andrew Van Buren to get the majority of the action.
Seldom-used junior college transfer Taequan Tyler saw action behind Van Buren and had an impressive 14-yard run in the second quarter.
Also out for the Broncos were starting corners Markel Reed and Tyric LeBeauf, reserve corner Damon Cole and starting offensive linemen Garrett Curren and Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez.
BRONCO BITS
Kekaula Kaniho set the Boise State record by playing in his 55th career game on Saturday. ... The announced attendance was a season-low 34,446. ... JL Skinner was called for targeting for a second straight game, but the penalty was removed and no targeting was called after a video review. ... Alexander Teubner led the Broncos onto the field with The Hammer.
Check BlueTurfSports.com for an updated story with postgame reaction from coach Andy Avalos and players.