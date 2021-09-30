BOISE — For as many yards and big plays the Boise State defense has been giving up this year, it has shown an innate ability to make up for it in the red zone.
And, ultimately, that’s all that matters: keeping teams from scoring points.
Boise State ranks 97th nationally in total defense at 418.0 yards allowed per game, but is 18th in points allowed at just 18.3 points per game. The reason? The red zone.
Opponents have come away with touchdowns just five times on 14 trips inside the 20-yard line. That’s the third-fewest touchdown total in the country for teams with at least 14 red zone opportunities.
“It’s always our mentality here,” head coach Andy Avalos said. “We have to fight when we get down there. We have to fight when our backs are against the wall. We spend a lot of time game planning and researching the things we need to do down there to be successful.
“It’s always a huge part of the game on either side in the red zone. It’s a huge emphasis and we have to continue to be efficient and effective down there.”
Boise State has allowed points on eight of 14 trips to the red zone (five touchdowns, three field goals), and the 57.1% mark is tied for sixth-best in the country.
The Broncos allowed 36 points in the season opener at UCF but have given up a total of 37 points in the next three games. It’s been even better in the second half. Boise State has given up just three total points in the second half of the last three games.
And the stellar play can be attributed in large part to standing tall in the red zone.
“I’m very proud of our guys and how they respond in the red zone,” Danielson said. “I think it’s a lot of things, but really it’s just our guys continuing to stay in the fight. And knowing that even though you get down there, our big mentality in the red zone is ‘three or nothing.’ We want to hold teams to field goals and keep them out of the end zone, no matter what happens.
“At the end of the day, our players have made plays when they needed to. It’s been awesome to see our guys respond down there.”
KOETTER A FUTURE COACH?
Boise State wide receiver Davis Koetter has seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown the past two weeks as he emerges as a viable contributor for the Broncos.
Koetter, the son of former Boise State coach Dirk Koetter, has impressed coaches with his knowledge and understanding of the intricacies of the game.
“I definitely think his football IQ is at the top there with all the guys,” offensive coordinator Tim Plough said. “I’ve become pretty close with his dad, too, just being in town. He’s been someone that will shoot me text messages and we’ll talk after games and stuff. “
Would the younger Koetter make a successful coach like his dad if he wants to go down that path some day? Plough wouldn’t be surprised.
“Most of the time when I meet kids of coaches, the first thing they say is there’s no way I’m going to be a coach because you know how much time you’ve been away from your dad when you were watching your dad coach,” Plough said. “But if he wanted to be a coach, I think he’d be extremely successful. ... If he wanted to go down that road, I think he’d be tremendous.”
Koetter transferred to Boise State in January after three years at Portland State. He has another year of eligibility remaining in 2022.
LEBEAUF STILL HUNGRY FOR MORE
Boise State cornerback Tyric LeBeauf is tied for No. 3 nationally with three interceptions and leads the country with 128 interception return yards in just four games.
He’s not satisfied.
“Yeah I have interceptions and stuff, but I could do a lot better,” LeBeauf said. “There’s a lot I feel like I left on the table. In the first two games I was pretty shaky in terms of my technique and I’m starting to pick up on that. The last game definitely helped me get some confidence in that area.”
Asked what letter grade he’d give himself through four games, LeBeauf said, “Probably a high C.”
LeBeauf had two interceptions in his first career start at UCF in the season opener. He had another interception last week at Utah State with an impressive catch at the goal line to keep the Aggies off the scoreboard.
“I know there’s two more I could have had in this past game,” LeBeauf said. “It’s been great, but like I said there’s a lot of plays I’ve left out there. A perfect me would have had about six right now, but that’s part of football.”
BRONCO BITS
Boise State will debut new retro helmet decals on Saturday featuring a bucking bronco in front of the Idaho state outline. The logo was last used by the Broncos in 2001. Images posted to social media show the detail being worn on a orange helmet. ... Less than 20 tickets were available at BroncoSports.com for Saturday’s game as of Thursday afternoon. That means a crowd of 36,000-plus figure to be on hand for the Homecoming matchup with Nevada. ... Linebacker Riley Whimpey was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is given to the top scholar-athlete in the nation.