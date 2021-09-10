BOISE — Boise State’s defense forced as many turnovers in each half Friday night as it did in seven games last season.
The Broncos had three takeaways in the first half and three more in the second half, finishing with a ridiculous six for the game in a 54-13 rout of UTEP at Albertsons Stadium.
It was the first time since a 2013 win against UT-Martin in which the Broncos forced six turnovers on defense in a single game.
True freshman Seyi Oladipo had two interceptions and Tyreque Jones had an interception for the Broncos, who also got two fumble recoveries from Ezekiel Noa and a fumble recovery from Scott Matlock.
Boise State was one of just two schools in the country not to have a fumble recovery last season. They had three Friday night, including one from Matlock deep in UTEP territory that set up a touchdown.
UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison was hit and fumbled the ball at the UTEP 5-yard line early in the second quarter. Matlock picked it up and returned it to the 3, and Andrew Van Buren scored on a 3-yard run on the next play to give the Broncos a 24-6 lead early in the second quarter.
At the time it was Boise State’s first fumble recovery since Demitri Washington had one in the 2019 Mountain West title game against Hawaii. Noa followed with two of his own later in the game.
The interceptions were the first two for Oladipo in his career. The true freshman enrolled at Boise State in time for spring practices and earned strong reviews from coaches and teammates heading into the season.
It was the second straight game a Boise State player had two interceptions. Tyric LeBeauf had two picks in the loss at UCF.
Boise State turned the six turnovers into 20 points.
WHIMPEY EJECTED FOR TARGETING
Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey was ejected for targeting in the third quarter, meaning he will be ineligible to play in the first half of next week’s game against Oklahoma State.
The call seemed questionable at best as Whimpey appeared to hit the ballcarrier in the chest as he was falling to the ground. Fans booed as the targeting call was quickly confirmed via replay.
Boise State cannot appeal the call to the Mountain West. An NCAA rule says players ejected in the second half due to targeting also must miss the first half of the next game — which for the Broncos is a big one.
Kekaula Kaniho missed the first half Friday night due to a second-half targeting call at UCF.
IGIEHON TAKES LEAVE OF ABSENSE FOR PERSONAL REASONS
Boise State senior defensive tackle Scale Igiehon took a leave of absence for 'personal reasons' and did not play against UTEP.
According to a statement released 45 minutes prior to kickoff, "Boise State senior Scale Igiehon will take a leave of absence from the Broncos’ football team while dealing with a personal matter. No additional details will be released at this time."
Igiehon didn’t play much against UCF in the season opener, but has nine career starts the past three seasons and was expected to play a major role on the defense.
Last year, Igiehon started four games and had nine tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack.
COBBS SCORES ON 81-YARD PUNT RETURN
Boise State’s Stefan Cobbs scored on an 81-yard punt return in the first quarter. It tied for the sixth-longest punt return in Boise State history, and was the longest since Avery Williams and Kekaula Kaniho combined in an 84-yard return against Colorado State on Oct. 19, 2018.
The game was tied 3-3 when Cobbs caught the ball at the 19-yard line, broke past a few UTEP defenders and raced down the Boise State sideline and into the end zone.
Cobbs later scored on a 61-yard pass from quarterback Hank Bachmeier before leaving the game in the second quarter due to injury.
BRONCO BITS
Boise State announced that one unidentified player missed the game due to COVID protocol. ... Starting offensive linemen Jake Stetz and Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez didn’t play. Both have been battling injuries. … Tyler Crowe led Boise State in rushing with seven carries for 45 yards. The Broncos rushed 37 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns as a team.