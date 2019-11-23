LOGAN, Utah — Well how about that? Boise State’s 1,000-yard streak looks like it may continue after all.
True freshman George Holani had the best game of his young tenure, rushing 16 times for a career high 178 yards and two touchdowns in Boise State’s rout of Utah State on Saturday night at Maverik Stadium.
The big game upped Holani’s season total to 870 yards, which puts him just 130 yards shy of extending Boise State’s streak of consecutive seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher to 11.
Boise State’s current streak of 10 is the longest active streak in the nation.
With a regular season game, a conference title game and a bowl game still remaining, it would seem likely Holani will reach 1,000 yards and extend the streak. The only question now appears to be when.
Holani scored on a 5-yard run on a Statue of Liberty play in the first quarter, and added a 1-yard score early in the second quarter. He had a 35-yard rush on the first play of the game, and later added a 36-yard run. He averaged 11.1 yards per carry on the night.
Six different running backs have rushed for at least 1,000 yards in the past 10 seasons for Boise State. They are Jeremy Avery (2009), Doug Martin (2010, 2011), D.J. Harper (2012), Jay Ajayi (2013, 2014), Jeremy McNichols (2015, 2016) and Alexander Mattison (2017, 2018).
BRONCOS SCORE ON
STATUE OF LIBERTY PLAYThe play that made Boise State famous made its almost-yearly appearance Saturday night. And it again resulted in a touchdown.
Boise State used ‘Statue Left’, the variation of the Statue of Liberty play the Broncos used in overtime to stun Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, to go up 21-7 in the first quarter.
The Broncos had first-and-goal from the 5-yard line when quarterback Jaylon Henderson faked a pass to the left with his right hand before putting the ball behind his back with his left. Holani took the ball and ran to the left, pushing his way into the end zone for the 5-yard score.
Boise State last ran the Statue of Liberty in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl against Oregon, but Robert Mahone fumbled the handoff and the Ducks ran it back for a touchdown.
The Broncos usually run some variation of the play about once a year. They scored a touchdown on it in 2014 Fiesta Bowl against Arizona when the offensive coordinator was Mike Sanford — the current offensive coordinator at Utah State.
WILLIAMS HAS ANOTHER PUNT RETURN TOUCHDOWNAvery Williams scored on a 74-yard punt return in the third quarter. It was the fourth career punt return score for Williams, and his second this season. Williams had a 66-yard punt return touchdown earlier this season against San Jose State.
Williams caught the ball at the Boise State 24-yard line and ran nearly 10 yards backwards to avoid a Utah State defender. He then ran to the far sideline and made multiple Aggies miss before cutting it back to the middle and racing into the end zone alongside a convoy of blockers.
It was the fifth career special teams score for Williams, who also scored on a kick return last season.
WALKER MAKES IT TWO DEFENSIVE SCORES IN TWO WEEKSBoise State cornerback Jalen Walker’s first career interception turned into his first career touchdown. Walker scored on a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter to give the Broncos an early 14-7 lead.
Walker read a short pass from Jordan Love perfectly and jumped in front of the receiver, catching the ball and running untouched into the end zone for the score.
It was Boise State’s first interception return for a touchdown since Tyler Horton had a 99-yard return for a score at Nevada last season, but it was the second straight week with a defensive score. Sonatane Lui scored on a 24-yard fumble return for a touchdown last week against New Mexico.
Walker had a strong opening quarter. In addition to the pick-six, he also was credited with three pass break-ups.
BRONCOS GIVE CARRY TO 310-POUND LEFT TACKLEEzra Cleveland, Boise State’s 310-pound all-Mountain West left tackle, lived out every offensive lineman’s dream Saturday. He got a carry — and nearly scored.
The Broncos had first-and-goal from the 4 when they brought in an extra offensive lineman and lined Cleveland up at tight end. The future NFL Draft pick took the handoff on an end-around and scampered towards the pylon, but was tackled just short of the end zone.
Cleveland was credited with a 3-yard run, and Boise State scored on the next play on a 1-yard run from Holani.
WEAVER STARTS,
ADDS TO SACK TOTALAfter speculation all week about the status of Curtis Weaver, the Mountain West leader in sacks started and showed no ill effects from an injury that forced him to leave last week’s game against New Mexico early.
Weaver sacked Jordan Love in the first quarter to up his season total to 13.5, which ranks No. 3 nationally. He now has 34.0 career sacks, which ranks No. 2 nationally.
BRONCO BITSRight guard Eric Quevedo missed Saturday’s game due to an undisclosed injury. Quevedo, a senior, had started each of the first 10 games of the season before leaving last week’s game against New Mexico due to an injury. Quevedo, a three-year starter, has started 31 career games for the Broncos. Redshirt junior Jake Stetz made his third career start in his place. … Daniel Cantrell led the Broncos onto the field with The Hammer…. Tickets for the Mountain West Championship Game on Dec. 7 at Albertsons Stadium went on sale immediately after the game. They are available at BroncoSports.com.