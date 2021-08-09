BOISE - Boise State coach Andy Avalos said the decision to close practice to all guests – including alumni, boosters and media – will be reversed as soon as it is safe to do so.
The first-year coach opened his press conference Sunday by commenting on the program moving to a ‘bubble’ for the time being.
“We didn’t want to start off like this with having to close practice,” Avalos said. “It’s good for the players for people to be out there, and especially for the media. The accountability actually that that holds and how they have to get ready for practice and how they have to start fast and all that, it’s actually a benefit.”
Boise State announced August 3, the night before the start of fall camp, that practices were being closed in all sports due to positive COVID-19 cases within the department.
Avalos, who spoke Sunday for the first time since the news, said the decision to move to a bubble came due to a “situation” that he wouldn’t elaborate on.
“It popped up to be honest with you guys just as we were getting ready to start,” Avalos said.
Boise State plans to allow the media to watch a portion of practice when it happens inside Albertsons Stadium and social distancing is easier, such as Sunday, but most of the fall practices will occur outside on the grass practice field – which at this point remains closed to all guests.
With school starting in two weeks the hope is that Boise State can return to normal procedures in the near future, assuming the “situation” is no longer an issue. Boise State confirmed positive COVID-19 cases from both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals within the department but didn’t say which sport or sports were impacted.
“We don’t plan to keep it that way,” Avalos said. “As soon as we can switch it back guys we will. We promise that. We enjoy having you guys out there. We just have to work through a few things and stay on the path we’re going now in the best interest of the student-athletes so we can continue to grow and be out on the field having fun and preparing for the season that’s ahead.
“This is not a permanent thing. As soon as we can make some adjustments we will do so.”
‘IT’S VERY OBVIOUS’ TEXAS TECH TRANSFER WILL HELP
While five practices hasn’t been enough time to impact the quarterback race, it’s been more than enough time for Avalos to see that Texas Tech offensive line transfer Will Farrar will likely be a contributor.
The Broncos announced the addition of the 6-foot-5, 322 pound transfer last week ahead of the start of fall camp.
Farrar spent four years at Texas Tech and appeared in 21 games the past three seasons after redshirting in 2017. He has two years of eligibility left.
“It’s very obvious that he’s going to help us in a lot of ways,” Avalos said. “He’s a joy to have around. He’s a fun guy to have around. He’s happy go lucky but when it’s time to go he goes and plays hard. He joined the team later I the summer so as we continue to work he’s only going to get in better shape but he’s been a tremendous addition to the offensive line.”
Farrar was a three-star prospect coming out of Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, in 2017. He picked Texas Tech over a number of impressive offers including Texas, USC, LSU, Washington and Michigan State.
Boise State returns four starters along the offensive line but is looking for a starter at right tackle. Ben Dooley and Uzo Osuji would appear to be the leading candidates – but the addition of Farrar could change things.
Avalos said Farrar was currently playing guard but could also play center and tackle.
“He can play them all,” Avalos said. “That’s the pleasant part about it, he’s a swing man and he has the knowledge and ability to retain information and play those positions.”
BRONCO BITS
Avalos said safeties Alexander Teubner, Jaylen Clark, Seyi Oladipo, offensive lineman Ben Dooley and wide receiver Stefan Cobbs were five young players to impressive during the first week of fall camp. “We could sit here all day and talk about them because we have a lot of young guys that have shown tremendous improvement,” Avalos said. … Avalos said 160 people inside the football facility – players, coaches, staff, trainers, video team, etc. – are considered ‘Tier 1’ and part of the current ‘bubble.’ … After Monday’s off day, the Bronco are slated to return to practice Tuesday with the first full-padded practice of fall camp.