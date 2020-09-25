BOISE — The Boise State football team doesn't know who it will play or where, but it now knows there's a game on Oct. 24.
That means it's time to get to work.
The Broncos will hit the practice field Saturday morning for the first day of fall camp, less than 48 hours after the Mountain West announced an eight-game fall season would start in late February.
“We're excited to play,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “I think our guys have been doing a phenomenal job trying to stay focused, but everybody is excited there's some clarity now to what we are doing.
“I think it changes the mindset and gets everybody excited and juiced for what's about to happen. Today has been an awesome day.”
Boise State has been taking advantage of a recent NCAA rule allowing teams not playing this fall to have 12 hours per week for team activities including limited practices, workouts and meetings. The Broncos have practiced in some capacity in helmets and modified, lighter shoulder pads, but have yet to hold a real, full practice since March.
That will change Saturday when a modified fall camp starts, 28 days prior to the season opener against a yet-to-be-announced opponent.
With players also in class, which normally is not the case during an August fall camp, Harsin said the weeks will resemble a typical game week more than fall camp. Extra work will be done on the weekends.
Boise State, which held just three spring practices before the pandemic hit, hasn't tackled since the Las Vegas Bowl loss to Washington to end last season. But the Broncos are back and fans now have a season to look forward to. That's good news for everyone.
“I think it's huge,” Harsin aid. “Just getting back and having this team and this environment and some positivity is huge for everybody. Everybody feeds off that and if we can hopefully provide that through football, I think that's going to be a huge part of our community continuing to move forward and for positive things to happen.”
TESTING DETAILS
The Mountain West partnered with Quest Diagnostics and will test all players, coaches, trainers and on-field staff for COVID-19 three times per week using rapid-result antigen testing. Any student-athlete who tests positive with the POC (point of contact) test will be required to take a PCR test (polymerase chain reaction) to confirm.
Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said the biggest reason the league was able to reverse course and have a fall season was the ability to secure the rapid antigen testing three times a week.
“With the support from Quest and that partnership it really started to turn probably in the last couple days for us,” Thompson said. “That was the game changer. That is the gospel. That's what the difference maker.”
Thompson estimated an average of 140 people per team will be included in the testing pool. Testing will start Oct. 11, two weeks prior to the start of the season. The cost, which will be “well into the millions of dollars”, will be 100 percent covered by the Mountain West out of a reserve fund.
The Big Ten and some other leagues are testing daily, but Thompson said he was satisfied enough with the three-per-week plan.
“Three antigen tests with the quality of the test that Quest is providing is going to be sufficient for us,” Thompson said. “The range is as close to a daily PCR. Obviously daily would be better than three times per week, but we're very comfortable that three antigen tests with a followup PCR is sufficient and will get us what we need.”
BRONCOS COULD STILL PLAY BYU
Thompson revealed that Boise State could still play a scheduled nonconference game against BYU, meaning the Broncos would play only seven Mountain West games. That would help alleviate a problem with Air Force, which also will only play seven league games due to a scheduled game with Army on Nov. 7. The rest of the league will play only conference games.
The original Boise State-BYU game was slated for the same weekend, Nov. 6 in Boise. BYU currently has that weekend open, so the Broncos could play the Cougars and Air Force play Army while the other 10 Mountain West teams play each other.
Harsin said he hadn't heard about the possibility of playing BYU until Thursday, and he refrained from commenting further until he found out how that would impact the Mountain West portion of the Broncos' schedule.
ALL 12 TEAMS HOPING TO PLAY
Thompson said not all 12 schools have received 100 percent clearance to participate from local or state governments. San Jose State, for example, is not yet allowed to practice. Others, including New Mexico and Hawaii, could have issues with travel or visiting teams coming to play them.
“We have some restrictions certainly in some of our states right now and we're working through those with state and local governments,” Thompson said. “It might be a little premature, but at this point everybody is making every attempt to get those various clearances.”
Thompson said teams will play as many as eight league games, although some will play fewer.
“I would fully anticipate not all 12 institutions in the Mountain West will play eight games for various reasons,” Thompson said.
As a result, Thompson said the eight league teams originally on a team's schedule may not be the same eight they end up playing.
Thompson said a revised schedule will be out in the “very near future”.
As of now the plan remains for the two division winners to meet in the championship game at the site of the team with the better winning percentage, but Mountain West athletic directors will discuss the possibility of going with the two teams with the best winning percentage regardless of division.
FANS ALLOWED, BUT MAYBE NOT IN BOISE
The Mountain West said fans will be allowed to attend games if local and state governments and health officials don't have restrictions.
But that currently would be a problem in Boise, where Ada County being in Stage 3 means no public gatherings of more than 49 people. A spokesman for Idaho Governor Brad Little said the state doesn't plan to put any restrictions on fans attending games at Albertson Stadium, but those could come from the City of Boise or Central District Health.
It's possible Boise State could request an exemption to the 49-person limit. The Broncos were originally planning for a socially-distanced crowd of about 25-30 percent capacity before the season was postponed.