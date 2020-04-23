The first round of the NFL Draft came and went Thursday night and no Boise State players were selected.
Left tackle Ezra Cleveland was believed to have a strong chance to land in the first round, but was not one of the 32 players picked.
Both Cleveland and pass rusher Curtis Weaver are expected to go Friday during the second and third rounds of the draft.
Cleveland was predicted to go either late in the first round or early in the second round. Four offensive tackles went in the first 13 picks and five in the first 18, which appeared to help his cause. But Cleveland, who was ranked by ESPN as the fifth-best tackle in the draft, was not one of six offensive tackles taken in the first round.
Instead he’ll be forced to wait until Friday night to hear his name called. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder likely will be selected early in the second round, which starts at 5 p.m. on ESPN.
Cleveland started 40 games for the Broncos and was a first team All-Mountain West selection in each of the past two years. He skipped his senior season to enter the draft, and shot up the rankings with a historically impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“That would definitely be a cool accolade to have, but my mindset no matter where I get picked is I’m going to show up and do what I do,” Cleveland said before the draft about the possibility of being a first round pick. “The team that gets me is definitely going to get a good one.”
Teams to watch as possible landing spots for Cleveland include the Browns, Dolphins, Jaguars, Vikings and Seahawks, while Weaver has been linked to the Lions, Rams, Bears and Browns.
Weaver was once thought to be a first-round pick, but he saw his stock slide in recent weeks. He showed up in the second and third round of nearly all mock drafts heading into Thursday, so it’s no surprise he wasn’t picked in round one.
Like Cleveland, the All-American Weaver elected to forego his senior season to enter the draft. Weaver had 34 sacks and 47.5 tackles-for-loss in three years with the Broncos. He was the only player in the country to have at least 9.5 sacks in each of the last three seasons.
Weaver was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, but was hurt by an ankle injury that he attempted to play through but forced his production to suffer. Seven of Weaver’s 13.5 sacks came in two games against Portland State and UNLV, which caused some teams to sour on him.
Still, Weaver is expected to be a second or third round pick tonight and could make an immediate impact in the NFL.
“Curtis has handled it great,” agent Ron Slavin told KTIK radio earlier this week. “His mindset is if I go in the second or third round, I have a four-year contract (as opposed to five years for a first-round pick), and if I go get double digit sacks three years in a row, I’m going to go get paid a lot faster than a first round pick. … Whichever team drafts him is going to get a player with a lot of fire in his belly.”
Boise State’s John Hightower, John Molchon and David Moa are also hoping to be drafted, but they likely won’t go until rounds 4-7 on Saturday.