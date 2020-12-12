LARAMIE, Wyo. — Maybe the best news to come out of snowy and frigid War Memorial Stadium on Saturday night had nothing to do Boise State’s 17-9 win over Wyoming.
Junior wide receiver Khalil Shakir made it known he expects to be back for his senior year in 2021.
“Yeah, I’m planning on being back next season,” Shakir said. “I love it here. I love these guys and I’m ready to rock out with them again.”
Speculation has been growing this fall that Boise State’s offensive star might take his talents to the NFL. While things can always change, the thought of having Shakir back for another year is almost scary.
Shakir had eight catches for 105 yards Saturday despite playing in a blizzard that made passing conditions less than optimal. He also added five rushes for 38 yards.
“I love it when the ball is in my hands, I think everybody knows that,” Shakir said. “I just did whatever I could whenever the ball was thrown my way to keep the offense pushing.
“I love when guys are depending on me to do those kinds of things and do what I do. I love it.”
Shakir has easily been Boise State’s offensive MVP this season and it’s not really that close. He has more than double the production of anybody else in the wide receiver room through six games with 46 catches for 634 yards and six scores.
He’s averaging more than seven catches, 100 yards and a touchdown per game. And he’s also Boise State’s second leading rusher this season with 152 rushing yards on 16 carries.
And he’ll apparently have a chance to top those numbers next year.
“To have a guy like Khalil come back for another year, I mean that’s awesome,” linebacker Riley Whimpey said. “Anytime you have a guy like that, you want to keep him around as long as possible. He’s got so much potential. He’s super athletic and he makes plays all the time, so anytime you can get a guy like that to stay another year is awesome. Hats off to him. I’m pumped for next year. It will be awesome.”
Shakir and the Broncos have business still take care of this season first. Boise State will play San Jose State in the Mountain West title game next Saturday.