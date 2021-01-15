BOISE — Spencer Danielson will have quite the story to tell his daughter when she gets a bit older.
Eleanor Rae Danielson was born on Dec. 21 in Boise, and four weeks later both daughter and mom Raechel are doing great. But it’s what happened between then and now that will be memories the Danielson family won’t soon forget.
“We could be here all day talking about the past three weeks of my life,” Danielson said with a laugh.
The most noteworthy part of the story is of course the birth of Eleanor, which came on Monday Dec. 21 — two days after Boise State lost in the Mountain West title game to San Jose State and a day after the Broncos elected not to play in a bowl game.
The day after she was born is where things get good. Danielson, a first-time dad, was away from his phone while in the hospital with his wife and one-day old daughter on Dec. 22. Unbeknownst to him, his boss, Bryan Harsin, had just accepted the job to become the head coach at Auburn.
“I’m probably the last to know that coach Harsin was leaving,” Danielson said. “I was focused on the hearing test and all these different things and I get back to my phone and I have 150 text messages and missed calls and I’m like, ‘what just happened?’"
Celebrating one of the best moments of his life, Danielson’s mind quickly started racing as he tried to comprehend the news and what it meant for his family’s now uncertain future. His wife could tell something was up.
“I’m sitting right there and my wife is looking at me and she’s talking to the doctors and she’s like, ‘Is everything OK?’” Danielson recalled. “I’m like, ‘yeah. Everything is great. We’re good.’ It was one of those things where I’ll never forget the look on her face when I’m looking at her and she’s looking at me. That was a little bit crazy.”
The next day Danielson and his wife brought their newborn daughter home. Barely 30 minutes later his phone rang. Boise State’s administration wanted him to be the interim head coach. He quickly said yes.
So here’s the 32-year-old Danielson, in a span of 72 hours, becoming a dad and the interim head coach of the Boise State football team. It wasn’t a bad few days.
As Danielson did what he could as the interim head coach during Christmas break, mostly talking to signees and players and keeping them on board with the program, a life-changing opportunity soon came up. His former boss wanted him to join the staff at Auburn.
Loyal to his current situation as the interim head coach at Boise State, Danielson told Harsin he couldn’t make a decision until a new coach was hired.
“I said I can’t say yes or no until I go through this process and finish the interim the right way and pass off the reins to the next head coach,” Danielson said. “He was understanding, but as it got closer to the end of it, we had a really good conversation and he said ‘Spencer, I care about you a ton and I want you here.’”
Danielson potentially had another great opportunity should Andy Avalos get the Boise State head coaching job to stay with the Broncos. But that hire had yet to be made — it was a day or two later — and Danielson had to either take the job offer to go to Auburn or turn it down not knowing what would happen at Boise State.
With Harsin wanting an answer, Danielson made the tough decision to turn it down. And it had to be tough for a 32-year-old coach with big dreams turning down a big pay day and a chance to coach in the SEC.
“I have the utmost respect for coach Harsin and I was so blessed to be in a situation to have a job offer like that, but when it came to it, I just felt called to stay here for these players and this place,” Danielson said. “It was hard to do because of my respect for coach Harsin and what he’s going to do down there, but I was at peace with it. I made the right decision and however things shook down, I was at peace with the decision and excited for what was next.”
The decision paid off a short time later when his mentor and friend Avalos got the job at Boise State and offered him the spot as defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. It was a no brainer for Danielson, who has been at Boise State since 2017.
Four years ago he was a graduate assistant unsure what was next. Now he’s the defensive coordinator of the three-time Fiesta Bowl Champions making more money than he could have ever dreamed.
“I am so humbled by this opportunity,” Danielson said. “So humbled by it and so thankful. It’s something I prayed for and obviously wanted. It’s been a legitimate dream of mine to be in the seat I’m in now.
“I couldn’t be more fired up for the future here at Boise State.”
The one word Danielson hopes people use to describe his defense moving forward is “relentless.” He knows the group needs to improve from 2020, particularly in the turnover department. The Broncos had just three all season on defense last year.
But that work can wait, at least for a little bit longer. His biggest challenge now? Changing a diaper.
“Everything I was told about it is true,” Danielson said. “It’s been an amazing experience. She is amazing and she steals my heart, and she steals my sleep and I love every bit of it.”
VENABLE STAYING AS RB COACH
Winston Venable will remain as running backs coach under Avalos, Boise State announced Friday afternoon. Venable, who coached Boise State's running backs for the first time in 2020, also will be Boise State's player development director.
Venable, a former Boise State linebacker, previously was Boise State's player development director during the 2018 and 2019 seasons before being promoted to running backs coach last season.