Boise State football coach Andy Avalos hasn't wasted any time putting together his coaching staff.
The newly hired coach announced both his coordinators on Tuesday. He named Spencer Danielson as his defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach in the afternoon before naming Tim Plough as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach roughly 90 minutes later.
Danielson has been on Boise State's staff since 2017, serving as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach the past two seasons. Plough comes to Boise from UC Davis, where he has was offensive coordinator from 2017-19 and associate head coach this past season.
At UC Davis, Plough coached under former Boise State coach Dan Hawkins.
“My family and I are so excited to be joining the Boise State program, but also to live in the Treasure Valley community,” Plough said in a statement. “We value the relationships that we can build, and the support we know we’re going to get.
"A big reason we wanted to be here was to work for a great program, but also to work for someone like Andy Avalos, someone we believe in. We are focused on putting together a group that Bronco Nation can be proud of, and one that will score a bunch of points.”
Avalos told reporters at his introductory press conference on Sunday that he planned to keep Danielson on the staff, but declined at that time to say what his role would be. Danielson was named interim head coach on Dec. 23, one day after former coach Bryan Harsin took the same position at Auburn.
“Spencer is a man of faith, he is one of the best leaders Boise State has been fortunate to have and his engagement and impact with our student-athletes stretches beyond the university and into the community,” Avalos said in a statement. “He is someone I’ve watched grow in this profession — both from afar and up close — and I know he is more than ready for this opportunity. We are excited to see our innovating and relentless defense.”
Reports from Footballscoop.com and others had mentioned Danielson was “likely” to join Harsin at Auburn. But he'll stick around to coach under Avalos, who as the Broncos' defensive coordinator in 2017, brought Danielson to Boise State as a graduate assistant.
“I am so fired up to continue to be part of this brotherhood, and to work directly with Andy Avalos, someone who has taught me so much and been one of my greatest mentors, and someone that I look up to as a leader of young men,” Danielson said in a statement. “When Boise State has been at its best, we’ve had dominant defenses, and I can’t wait to continue building on past successes toward a bright future.”
As a graduate assistant, Danielson worked with the STUD position, and was promoted to a full-time assistant coach at the position the following season. In January 2019, he was named the defensive line coach and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator — along with Jeff Schmedding — two months after Avalos took a job as defensive coordinator at Oregon. Schmedding followed Harsin to Auburn, where he will be inside linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator.
Avalos also confirmed Sunday that Da'Vell Winters will be on his staff in an administrative role. Winters will follow Avalos to Boise State from Oregon, where he was assistant director of player personnel/player development.