BOISE — Three days before the Boise State football team’s biggest game of the season against No. 9 BYU, the Broncos won’t practice on Tuesday.
Typically the busiest time of the week as they dive deep into the installation of the game plan with practice, team and position meetings and film study, the Broncos instead will not even meet as a team.
A new NCAA-mandated rule calls for no required team activities on Election Day, which is no-doubt a positive thing, but also a wrinkle in Boise State’s schedule with a short week already for a Friday night game.
“It’s good, it’s awesome for our guys to be able to go vote and do what they should and make the changes they want,” co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “So we have to be intentional with the other days with how we’re going to fit things in to make sure we’re ready to play on Friday.
“You really are crunching what normally is a six-day prep, you’re really pushing it down. We have to be really intentional with our guys to make sure we can steal that time back because obviously the season they’ve had, we know the test that’s coming for us.”
Boise State typically has film study and a light practice Sunday to review and correct things from the previous day’s game. The Broncos then take Monday off to allow for coaches to dive into film study and the game plan before hitting the practice field Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for a Saturday game.
When it’s a shorter turnaround for a Friday game the Broncos would have normally skip the off day and practice Monday through Thursday. But now not only will there be no practice Tuesday, they are not allowed to have team meetings or required conditioning workouts either.
Boise State was slated to have a rare Monday evening practice before taking Tuesday off. They will practice in the mornings on Wednesday and Thursday.
“We kind of knew this was coming so we’ve prepared properly,” offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said. “We’ll be ready.”
BYU will be dealing with the same scenario. One could argue it’s even worse for the Cougars since they have to spend part of Thursday traveling to Boise.
Players will be allowed in the facility on a voluntary basis to watch film and work out when it doesn’t conflict with class, but nothing can be counted towards the required 20-hour weekly maximum.
While some coaches like Florida’s Dan Mullen have publicly criticized the rule since most players vote absentee in their home state ahead of Tuesday anyway, Boise State’s players and coaches seem to be all for pausing on Election Day — even if it means longer days the rest of the week.
“It kind of bunches things up a little bit but I think it’s a necessary thing,” linebacker Benton Wickersham said. “I think we should have time to go out and vote. It’s a really cool thing that they noticed maybe student-athletes haven’t had the time to go do that, so it’s definitely a necessary thing to schedule that day to get it done.”
There was a big push within Boise State athletics in recent months to register as many student-athletes as possible to vote. Assistant basketball coach Mike Burns led the charge along with football players Donte Harrington and Evan Tyler.
A Boise State spokesman said roughly 80 percent of the football team registered to vote. That includes 46 players who registered in the state of Idaho with Harrington's help.
“Our team wanted to show that we take these social issues seriously and that we are committed to making a difference,” Harrington said. “Voting provides a voice that many people have fought hard for and that is something we wanted to acknowledge by signing up to vote as a team. Hopefully we can inspire others in our community to do the same.”
Defensive back Kelaula Kaniho said everybody was on board with registering to vote and taking the time to do so Tuesday.
“I think it’s an awesome opportunity for players to really use their platform as United States citizens to use that time to have a say and use your voice and use your vote to vote on the things you stand for and things you believe in,” Kaniho said.
As for losing the day of preparation so close to game day, Kaniho said players will have to make up the extra time on their own.
“It’s going to be key that as leaders of the team we step up to bring the guys in and still prepare the way we need to,” Kaniho said. “We have a short week so it’s really going to be the accountability of the players to uphold the standard that we have, handling the voting in the morning and getting things done with class and then finding time really mentally to be prepared for BYU and the game plan and really understanding it inside and out.”
Being told they can’t practice is not something a college football coach or team is familiar with. If a typical practice day falls on Thanksgiving or Christmas, that day is business as usual. Coaches love staying in routines, which makes this change even more interesting.
It doesn’t help that BYU will be the highest-ranked team ever to come into Albertsons Stadium at No. 9 in both polls. Quarterback Zach Wilson is a Heisman Trophy candidate and the defense ranks among the best in the country.
But Tuesday is a historic day for the country, and players and coaches are willing to sacrifice longer hours the rest of the week to make sure their voices get heard at the polls.
“We’re going to try to find some ways to steal time, whether it’s walk-throughs or player run stuff,” Danielson said. “We’re getting ready for a big-time opponent.”