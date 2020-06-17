Boise State football coaches and players will be allowed to start working together in less than a month in preparation for the 2020 season after a new preseason football schedule was approved Wednesday by the NCAA Division I Council.
The eight-week plan starts July 13 and helps teams gradually increase participation and workload as the season approaches. It make up for the time lost during spring football and the first part of summer workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is designed to help limit injuries.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee formally recommended the plan last week, and it was voted on and approved Wednesday by the NCAA Division I Council.
Teams that open the season Sept. 5 like Boise State can convene stating July 13 for two weeks of required weight training, conditioning and film review (not more than eight total hours per week). On July 24 teams can require up to 20 total hours per week of participation in weight training, walk-throughs and meetings for the next two weeks.
That leads into the traditional fall camp, which is unchanged and will start 29 days prior to the first game, which for the Broncos is Aug. 7. Boise State opens the season at home against Georgia Southern on Sept. 5.
Decisions on a uniformed COVID-19 testing policy are expected in the coming weeks.
The two-week period in late July and early August will be similar to summer OTAs in the NFL (organized team activities) in which players can have direct work with coaches on the field with a football, but without any pads or helmets. Coaches can install new plays and schemes, do individual and position drills and other non-contact things to help prepare them for the start of fall camp.
In a typical summer, coaches are not allowed to be around players if a football is present until the official start of fall camp. Players usually have ‘player run practices’ in which they run routes and plays on their own. That changes under the new plan, as teams will now be permitted to ease back into things after such a long layoff.
Boise State had just three of the 15 allowable spring practices before the coronavirus struck. Many schools didn’t even get to start spring ball before things were shut down.
A handful of teams open the season ‘week zero’ on Aug. 29, and will be able to start with the eight-hour weeks on July 6.
Boise State’s players started voluntary workouts in the weight room June 6, but it’s unclear if the entire team is back in town yet. Players are required to pass a COVID-19 screening before being allowed to start the voluntary workouts.
MEN'S, WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE ALSO APPROVED
The Division I Council also approved a summer plan for men’s and women’s basketball. Weight training and conditioning, team meetings and film review can start on July 1, and eight weeks of required on-court workouts can begin on July 20.
Teams are allowed to require eight hours per week of participation, and no more than four can be on-court skill instruction and workouts.
Preseason practice for men’s and women’s basketball can begin 42 days before the first regular season game, which is scheduled for Nov. 10.