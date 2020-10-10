BOISE — Linebacker Brock Miller was asked this week about a chaotic 2020 that included transferring to Boise State, moving across the country and learning a new defense in the middle of a pandemic.
“You could also throw getting married in there, too,” Miller said with a laugh. “It's been a crazy 2020.”
Miller joined Boise State this summer as a graduate transfer after playing three years in the ACC at NC State. He started 11 games last season and had 40 tackles, including seven tackles-for-loss and sack.
Joining a new team would be hard enough. Doing so at a school literally on the opposite side of the country and sandwiched between your wedding sounds downright crazy.
But that's what the Port St. Lucie, Florida, native has endured during a year none of us will ever forget. He joined the Broncos over the summer but was unable to have a typical offseason to learn the defense due to the pandemic.
“It's definitely been a learning process, transferring and trying to learn the system and the culture,” Miller said. “But honestly it's been helpful for me because I've had more time to try and learn the defense and be around the guys and learn how the coaches operate. It's been a blessing in disguise that we ha1d all this time where the season was in limbo. I was able to get close with the guys and really learn the system. It's definitely been crazy but I'm just truing to make the most of it.”
Boise State is hoping to make the most of Miller's time here also. While the Broncos had a deep and experienced group of linebackers already, adding in a three-year contributor at a Power 5 school is a big benefit.
And his versatility appears to be a bonus. Miller has seen time at four different spots during the first two weeks of camp — both the mike and will linebacker spots, nickel and as a pass rusher — as they look for ways to get him on the field.
“I'm just playing wherever the coaches tell me,” Miller said. “I love being out there and being able to play football again. It's been a year for me, so it's just been an awesome experience and I'm willing to help the team out however they need it.
“I definitely enjoy being used to my strengths and the coaches are really doing that. It's been a lot. I'm still trying to learn the defense and all the positions I'm playing but the guys have been very helpful.”
Miller has made a strong first impression on his teammates and coaches, including head coach Bryan Harsin. Asked about his versatility following Saturday night's practice, Harsin joked that the Broncos “could probably play him at tight end, too.”
“He's an athlete,” Harsin said. “He has a 40 inch vertical. He's athletic, he's smart, he works hard, he's focused. He gives you that experience as a senior that we can do multiple things with him.
“He's got a maturity about him. He has come in here and worked and is going to do his part. He's a great addition...You wish you had a Brock Miller for four years.”
Miller, who said he “definitely made the right decision” coming to Boise State, might get to stay longer than he anticipated. The NCAA ruled that 2020 won't count towards a players eligibility, meaning Miller can return for another season with the Broncos in 2021. As of now that's the plan.
“I think it things work out I'll definitely stay another year,” Miller said. “You can't really turn down another year of playing football. It's a blessing to be able to have that. I'm never going to say no to more football, so if that's how it works out I'm definitely going to.”
But Miller has more pressing things to worry about first — like opening the season against Utah State in two weeks. It's been a year to remember, but Miller hopes the best is yet to come.
“I think these eight games give us a chance to end the year on a better note than it started,” Miller said. “I'm trying to use the adversity we've all had to get better as a football player and as a person. Just trying to build off that and end the year right.”