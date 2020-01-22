BOISE — Brock Miller has quite the life-changing summer ahead.
The NC State transfer will not only move across the country to prepare for his final season of college football at Boise State, but he’s slated to get married to his fiancee Anna Parsons.
“It’s all crazy,” Miller said.
Boise State’s depth and talent at linebacker will get a nice boost for the 2020 season with the addition of Miller. The graduate transfer from NC State announced recently that he will play his final season for the Broncos.
The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Miller started 11 games and appeared in 12 for NC State last season and had 40 tackles, including seven tackles-for-loss and a sack. He’ll be eligible immediately for the 2020 season.
Miller recently visited Boise with his fiancee, and made the decision to join the Broncos a short time later.
“It was awesome,” Miller said. “It was a great weekend. Being a Florida guy there’s a stigma that Idaho is just the land of potatoes, but actually going out there and seeing it, it was very impressive. Seeing the mountains and the city and the university, it was quite the experience. I wasn’t expecting it. I was pleasantly surprised.”
Miller was hosted on the visit to Boise by linebacker Riley Whimpey, who also is married.
“That was a big part of my recruitment, to be able to bring her on the trip and to see how they interacted with her and how welcoming the coaches and players were,” Miller said. “It was super encouraging. It was good to get some advice from Riley and see how he handles it and how the coaches handle it. Everyone was open to it and it was just another plus to the whole situation.”
Boise State has been battling a lack of depth at linebacker the last few seasons due to unexpected departures. Desmond Williams and Will Heffner transferred after the 2018 season, while starter Tyson Maeva was dismissed from the team.
Promising linebacker Phillip Mills also recently left the team after two years in the program.
Zeke Noa is recovering from a torn ACL and broken wrist and should be a starter next year, but Miller provides a veteran, proven option along with Whimpey, Benton Wickersham, Bruno DeRose and Josh Booker-Brown.
“They have some really good linebackers, but some of them are battling some injuries right now,” Miller said. “They said they were struggling to get some depth and the coaches said they wanted an older guy that has the experience to come in and try to help out the group anyway I can. The opportunity to compete is there, and that’s all I really wanted.”
Miller, a native of Port St. Lucie, Florida, had four tackles against Clemson last season and three against Florida State. He had two tackles-for-loss and a sack in a win against Syracuse.
“I had a really good time at NC State and got to play some good football,” Miller said. “I had a really great coach, the defensive coordinator. He played a big role in my development as a player and as a person, but he got let go, and I just felt like I wanted a fresh start somewhere for my last year.
“The thing about Boise State that really intrigued me was the opportunity to compete for a position and obviously the opportunity to compete for a championship. Ultimately, I thought it was the best decision for me.”
Boise State can’t make public comments about Miller until he officially signs a National Letter of Intent with the Broncos on Signing Day Feb. 5.
BRONCOS ADD FORMER USC COMMIT TO 2020 CLASS
Boise State had another notable pickup recently when former USC commit Kyle Juergens gave an oral commitment to the Broncos.
The 6-4, 240-pound Juergens played both offensive and defensive line in high school, but likely will be an offensive lineman for the Broncos. The San Juan Capistrano, California, native originally committed to USC in June.
Boise State signed three offensive linemen during the early signing period in December after losing four starters up front from the 2019 team. Right tackle John Ojukwu is the only starter slated to return up front.