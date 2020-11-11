BOISE — If there were ever such a thing as a good time to be playing the Boise State football team on the famed blue turf at Albertsons Stadium, this probably wouldn’t be it.
Coming off an ugly 51-17 home loss to BYU last Friday, the Broncos figure to come out focused and motivated when they host Colorado State on Thursday night at 6 on FOX Sports 1.
And the Rams know it.
“Great programs respond,” Colorado State coach Steve Addazio said. “Their mindset is they are going to beat anybody at any time, especially at home. And I respect that and appreciate that. That’s the mark of a good program.
“And here we come rolling in there. We’re quite confident we’re going to get their very best shot. We would anticipate nothing less. That’s a winning, big-time program. We’re not delusional in any way, shape or form. They are going to come out swinging and that’s the way it should be.”
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin called the rare 34-point home loss ‘embarrassing’ afterwards. But the Broncos were without nine players from the two-deep depth chart including quarterback Hank Bachmeier, running back George Holani and wide receiver Octavius Evans.
Backup quarterback Jack Sears then went down just 10 plays into the game, leaving the Broncos to turn to true freshman quarterback Cade Fennegan to try and lead the Broncos against the ninth-ranked team in the country.
It predictably didn’t go well on offense, but maybe more concerning was the play of Boise State’s defense. The Broncos gave up touchdowns on five consecutive drives in the second half and forced no turnovers for the second straight game.
“Obviously not the standard,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “Whenever there is that many drives that result in points, it’s not one thing. It’s a lot of things. ... Obviously an embarrassing result on Friday night and it’s unacceptable and it starts with myself and our staff.
“We don’t have a lot of time to sit there and sulk. We have to keep our heads up and chests up and go to work.”
It was just Boise State’s 10th loss in the past 131 home games dating back to 2000. Only six times since 2001 has Boise State lost two games in a row, and only once has it happened at home. Simply put: One loss is rare enough for the Broncos. But a second in a row? Don’t count on it.
“Nobody plays to lose and it (stinks) when you lose and it hurts,” senior defensive lineman Sam Whitney said. “But come Monday we (were) on to Colorado State. We have another opportunity to go out there and try to be somebody else.
“We want to go out there and win and we want to win by a lot every single game and that’s the plan right now — to go out there and win big because we need it.”
BYU marched up and down the field with ease, finishing with 573 yards of offense to Boise State’s 310. The loss was the worst at home for the Broncos since 1996.
The worst part was that the Broncos were eager to pick up a season-defining win and continue moving up the top 25 rankings. Instead they fell out of the rankings and lost almost any shot at making a New Year’s Six bowl game.
“That’s not who we know we are. We’re a lot better and we know that,” defensive tackle Scott Matlock said. “We know our potential and who we are as a defense and I think we’re very eager to get out there and have a good game against Colorado State.”
It’s either a good thing or a bad thing depending on who you ask, but Boise State is dealing with a second straight short week for the first time in program history. Never before have the Broncos played with less than a full week between games one week and turned around and done it again the next.
Boise State had six days between the Oct. 31 Air Force game and last Friday’s BYU game, and then six days before Thursday’s game against Colorado State. The Broncos are playing their third game in the past 13 days.
“I’ve always been against that quick of a turnaround,” Harsin said. “I’m not a fan of Friday games. I like to play on Saturday. Certainly (not on) Thursdays. I’ll always try to push for a consistent schedule each and every week. I know what that means for our team and I know how we have to prepare and unfortunately that’s not always the case.”
While the quick turnaround is also tough on the players, especially those battered and bruised and recovering from injuries, there’s some positives to the quick turnaround — especially with how bad the Broncos played against BYU.
Boise State is eager to get back on the field and avenge the loss to BYU as soon as possible. The Broncos get that chance Thursday night, which might be bad news for the visitors.
“Hopefully as a team we can take that feeling and let it fuel us,” linebacker Riley Whimpey said. “It’s fueling my fire right now. I can’t wait to get back out there.”