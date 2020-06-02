The Mountain West Conference voted Monday to eliminate postseason tournaments in baseball, soccer and tennis for next season as part of sweeping changes made to cut costs.
The league also announced that voluntary in-person workouts for athletes in all sports can begin immediately. The NCAA previously ruled voluntary workouts could begin June 1, but conferences have since followed with their own dates and guidelines.
Boise State has not announced when it plans to start resuming workouts on campus.
"Given the unique circumstances in the locales of our campuses, it was the desire of the Board of Directors to provide member institutions maximum flexibility to engage in the return of athletics activities in accordance with state, local, NCAA and campus guidelines," Utah State president and Mountain West Board of Directors chairman Dr. Noelle Cockett said in a release.
"The Mountain West Health and Safety Advisory Group will assist us in those efforts as we move from conditioning to practice and ultimately competition."
The Mountain West unveiled several cost-cutting measures in addition to the elimination of the conference tournaments including reducing the conference office operating budget by 18 percent, limiting staff travel and moving in-person league and coaches meetings to virtual events through the spring of 2021.
Conference baseball and softball matchups will be cut next season from three days to two days (with a double header) to save on travel costs, while championships in swimming and diving, indoor and outdoor track and field and golf will be reduced and completed quicker.
The league board of directors also voted to allow men's basketball teams to schedule a second non-Division I team next season in place of a game against a team with a 250 or worse RPI. This allows teams to replace a buy game (paying $85,000 for a nonconference team to travel to play them) with a much cheaper alternative.
Non-Division I teams typically require a much smaller guarantee (around $5,000), and provide the same result — a lopsided win — as a game against a lower Division I team would be.
"The Mountain West Board of Directors and Directors of Athletics have collaborated for the past several weeks developing potential options to address the challenges created by the COVID-10 pandemic," Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a release. "The focus of this effort has been to protect opportunities for student-athletes and to maintain the intercollegiate athletics offerings at each member institution, which are so integral to the fabric of the respective campuses.
"These unprecedented times demand creative solutions and great work has been done at the institutional level and collectively as a conference."
All changes are designed to be for the 2020-21 academic year only, but the release said "evaluation will be ongoing to determine if revisions are necessary in real time and/or moving forward."
The Mountain West previously announced that the annual football media days event in Las Vegas, scheduled for late July, would be moved to a virtual event in August.