Soul, it’s one of those abstract, deep-thinking words with multiple meanings. In sports, it means digging deep, finding the next level of intensity, killer instinct and being stronger than your opponent.
Having soul is having power, imposing one’s will, a wonderful human element of sport that isn’t glorified enough.
Until now.
Wasting time on social media the other day, I came across a video of Boise State football coach Andy Avalos, standing on a stage and speaking at a Nike coaches convention in Las Vegas. He was preaching about blocking, leverage, striking, being destructive against an opponent.
“Impale our hands through his soul. We’re about taking souls in block destruction,’’ he said.
The 60-second clip was inspiring — goosebumps, if you’re into that sort of athletic trench warfare.
A few days later, last weekend, I was fortunate enough to be invited into the College of Idaho basketball locker room after the Yotes won a semifinal game of the Cascade Conference Tournament.
Blessed, I was asked to say a few words to the team. It was quick and simple, no mention of trench warfare on the small campus of a private liberal arts college.
Then coach Colby Blaine masterfully took over, and what he said is private because locker rooms are private, but the man did make one power move that caught my attention: The head coach of the No. 1 ranked NAIA team in the nation preached to his players about “taking souls.’’
I just about fell over.
Avalos flashback. All this machismo about taking souls. Exact same phrase.
Later, I asked Blaine if he had seen Avalos’ video. Nope. It came from his soul, from a book he and his team read together this spring, from preseason mental exercises.
I haven’t stopped thinking about the word “soul’’ and the phrase “taking souls’’ ever since.
Avalos, back in Boise after his speech in Vegas, told me that soul in sports “is everything, it’s our DNA.’’ He said he uses “taking souls’’ as a metaphor to provide his football players the tools and confidence “to attack directly through a man’s body.’’
Blaine admits the phrase “taking souls’’ can be a “very negative, dark, nasty thing.’’ He explains with two different diplomatic answers …
The focus on team, according to Blaine: “We have this goal to win a national championship, so at the beginning of the year, we made a commitment that we have to develop our individual selves, meaning we need to get rid of the insecurities in our life. We need to become healthier whether that be nutrition, physical, mental.’’
The focus on opponents, according to Blaine: “When we watch our opponents, there’s a moment where you see them question who they are, and that moment happens a lot. It happens when you’re pressuring the other team and they turn the ball over or throw it out of bounds and you just see that look in their eye where they’re like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know if I’m ready for this. I don’t know if I can handle this.’
“You see that moment of doubt, and this sounds bad, but you see their insecurities rise. They come to the forefront and you can see it and feel it in their eyes and their body language. We’re not trying to make other people feel bad about themselves, but that is what the soul to me looks like and feels like in a sports game.’’
Blaine demands mental goals from his players. Take a walk. Read a book. Earlier this year, everyone on the team read “Can’t Hurt Me’’ by David Goggins, an ultradistance marathoner and former Navy SEAL.
In past seasons, Blaine had players read more team-oriented books about positivity and spirit. This season, he was looking for more of an edge. Goggins writes about a no-excuse mentality and the strategy of “taking souls.’’
“Some of his book makes me nervous because I’m not all about … we don’t just put AC/DC on every time we go into the weightroom and pull our hair out and act like animals,’’ Blaine said.
“That’s not our spirit, but when Goggins talks about taking souls … it’s about becoming so powerful, so sure of yourself, that you can’t be broken, and that frustrates the opponent.’’
This season, the Yotes have frustrated most opponents: One loss in the season opener, 30 consecutive wins since, winning by an average margin of 24 points a game.
That’s taking care of business.
That’s taking souls … and what soul is all about in sports.
For both Avalos and Blaine, the strategy of digging deep, finding intensity, having killer instinct and being stronger than your opponent, is working.
Blaine is the 2023 Cascade Coach of the Year, and his Yotes are favored this month to win a national championship. Avalos is the 2022 Mountain West Coach of the Year, and his Broncos this fall will face more expectations to win a league title and play in a major bowl game.
Checking those boxes would be good for all of our souls.
