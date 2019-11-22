The nation’s 20th-ranked college football team finished its business in Boise on Friday afternoon, then jumped on a quick charter flight to Logan, Utah — the perfect place to hide from Enemy No. 1.
Logan sits at the bottom of the sleepy Cache Valley, a vast and picturesque swath of flatland surrounded by the Wasatch Range and constant reminders of cheese.
It’s a cute, little dot on the map, though let’s not get carried away. Destination Logan is not for the masses.
See above: Sleepy.
Tucked away in the corner of the state.
Hidden in the shadows of massive Logan Peak.
Must drive through wooded canyons to reach town.
Logan-Cache Airport, where Boise State’s flight landed Friday, will never be confused for Logan International in Boston.
This is why Logan is the ideal place for the Broncos to spend an important Saturday in late November, hiding from The Noise.
Outside noise.
Rat poison, as some call it.
Others call it external distractions, chaos and disaster — and that’s precisely what Boise State is battling with two games remaining in a promising regular season.
It’s Cotton Bowl or bust, and there’s only one way for the Broncos to keep their dream season alive: Avoid The Noise.
Stay focused.
Don’t lose games you’re supposed to win.
Don’t worry about anything outside your immediate bubble.
Or, as coach Bryan Harsin said before Thursday morning’s practice on The Blue, simplify and master.
In reality, The Noise hovering above this program is louder than Metallica at the Botanical Garden. Louder than what Utah State fans hyped up on green Jello shots will produce inside Maverik Stadium on Saturday night.
The Noise — where does one start?
First, with all the chatter surrounding a potential date in the Cotton Bowl, the large and lucrative prize that goes to the Group of 5 champion.
Now throw in a nationwide debate over the G5 race, the College Football Playoff committee, new rankings on national TV every Tuesday, and constant strength of schedule arguments.
The commissioner of the American Athletic Conference questioned Boise State’s CFP ranking this week. In an interview with ESPN, he said he was “upset,’’ and acted like a spoiled child, but his dart aimed at Boise State and others was loud and clear: The American is better and more deserving than the Mountain West.
Back in Boise, The Noise wants to know who’s going to play quarterback against Utah State. The starter? The backup? The third-stringer?
Who else will The Noise spot in the medical tent this week?
Will junior stars Curtis Weaver and Ezra Cleveland leave Boise State early for the NFL? Agents think so, and are starting to show up on campus.
Running back Robert Mahone got sucked into The Noise this week after being arrested for failure to appear over a speeding ticket.
Dumb.
But not as dumb as Twitiots.
Or as bad as Perceptionitis.
Why is the offensive line failing to meet expectations, and is OL coach Brad Bedell really on the hot seat? Or another case of Perceptionitis?
There is pressure to win a Mountain West division title.
The first undefeated Mountain West season in program history is possible.
And so is a Mountain West championship.
Can Harsin finally win MW Coach of the Year?
The Noise — outside influences that can spoil a magical season — also includes a small group of vocal fans who want Harsin fired, because he doesn’t win enough big games, or loses the wrong ones. Or that he’s not Chris Petersen with Kellen Moore at quarterback.
Even Harsin himself contributes to The Noise — and I’m not talking about the obnoxious pandemonium that’s piped into practice on a daily basis. He constantly uses the media to preach to his players to stay focused, pay attention, have some awareness, avoid The Noise.
“It’s not just social media, it’s really everything, right, just trying to stay focused on what they came here to do. … Focus on the simple things because they’re hard enough to do and how can we just get better at that. … Simplify and master,’’ he said.
That’s not easy with this roster.
It’s a highly talented roster, and frustratingly inconsistent.
Complete games are rare.
Close games are confusing.
And Harsin keeps preaching, apparently, because some of his players are failing to simplify and master.
“There’s still guys on our team, four-year seniors and all that, and we’re still talking about stance. We’re still talking about getting lined up properly. We’re still talking about what our cadence is, like the basics, and we still haven’t mastered it and they’ve been here four years and they’ve been playing,’’ he said.
Does that make you comfortable about the future?
Does that sound like a team that can win out, hope for chaos in the American conference, and stand a chance against Penn State, Notre Dame or an SEC leftover in the Cotton Bowl?
Depends on how much players listen to The Noise. Can they handle The Noise for the next two weeks, beating Utah State and Colorado State on the road, and cranking out style points and confidence along the way?
That’s a big ask, considering The Noise surrounding this program, and the team’s track record this season. It’s an inconsistent team that doesn’t seem capable of playing superior, dominating, Top 20 football from start to finish in a game.
There’s always something.
There’s always a hiccup.
The Broncos are 9-1 — the bottom line — but The Noise is waiting, watching and hoping to claim another victim.
Are the Broncos good enough to avoid The Noise?
The Test continues Saturday night in sleepy little Logan.
