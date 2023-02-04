There’s this fresh, new relationship in the NFL, loaded with curiosity and potential, and it started in Boise. People are talking.
You’ve heard of Kellen Moore, kind of a big deal around here. You’ve probably watched Justin Herbert play football. We’ve all seen the TV commercials. People are talking.
A relationship between two buddies started in June. In Boise.
The relationship turned professional this past week. In Los Angeles.
Moore, divorced from Dallas, is the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator and play-caller with one clear priority: Help turn a football team and its under-achieving offense into a Super Bowl contender. Herbert is his quarterback who is paid millions to make that happen.
Super Bowl or bust, this bond between two subdued, two anti-spotlight football stars from the Pacific Northwest is a relationship that one Boise man knows best. Let me introduce you to Kelly Knopp — he understands the Moore-Herbert dynamic better than anyone because he’s spent more time around them than anyone.
Knopp is a local artist, not a football coach. He doesn’t design plays but he has this wonderful creative mind. You’ve seen his artwork all over town, even if you don’t know it. He makes money doing what he loves. Knopp also has a real job: He’s a creative director and designer for 116 & West, a marketing/advertising agency in Boise.
Knopp directed the Kendall Spokesmaster television campaign that is trending now that Moore and Herbert are in a real football relationship.
Moore and Herbert, along with Leighton Vander Esch, spent two days together in Boise in late June. That’s where the Moore-Herbert relationship began. All three immediately clicked. The chemistry was instant.
“The lack of egos from such high-level people in their careers, just super good dudes. Very friendly, very easy to direct and willing to have fun. It was great,’’ Knopp said. “It was like they had been friends for a really long time.’’
The first day was a short one: On-set meetings, concept chats, getting to know each other, relaxing. Herbert golfed at a local country club, Vander Esch rode ATVs with friends in the desert, Moore and his agent hit up a fancy steakhouse.
The second day was long, starting with makeup around 7 a.m. Shooting and shenanigans lasted 12 hours.
Four of the commercials representing the Eugene-based Kendall Automotive Group aired during this past football season. A fifth commercial is scheduled for the Super Bowl — “the dramatic cliffhanger. One of them has a breakdown, a pretty dramatic exit,’’ Knopp said.
The Kendall campaign is brilliant and hilarious, and could continue into future football seasons, Knopp said. All three stars have multi-year contracts with Kendall, there’s enough footage for additional storylines, and shooting could continue this summer, depending on schedules.
Moore, never to be mistaken for a Hollywood star, looks more comfortable every time he steps in front of a camera.
“I know a lot of his fans know him as the guy who avoids the camera, not exceptionally flashy in interviews, but he was a ton of fun on set,’’ Knopp said.
Herbert is California cool, definitely with a touch of Hollywood.
“Super respectful, a cool, collected and calm dude,’’ Knopp said.
Moore and Herbert are different, yet the same. They click. They are represented in their careers by the same agency. There are media reports that Herbert was asked for his advice on a new offensive coordinator/play-caller, and Moore was his man. Moore’s tendency to call intermediate-to-deep route combinations fits perfectly with Herbert’s strong arm and ability to throw the ball downfield.
The perfect match? Has to be, because Herbert will help Moore’s career, and Moore will help Herbert’s career. Both need a jolt, and the 2023 season will tell us a lot about both men and the directions of their careers.
Seven months after hanging in Boise, Moore and Herbert suddenly have intense pressure to succeed with a talented offensive roster that has been stagnant since Herbert’s strong rookie season in 2020.
Today, the Chargers have to be thrilled about their new power couple.
“He’s an awesome, awesome person, awesome player,’’ Moore said during media opportunities after taking the job. “I’m just really excited to work with him.’’
Moore, in the middle of football questions, also was asked about the relationship and chemistry he built with Herbert during the ad shoot.
“I think we’ve got a chance,’’ he said. “We spent a couple of days (with) a lot of cameras in our faces and I think we pulled off a couple commercials, so we'll see if we can keep it going.’’
Knopp recalls one of the first times he noticed Moore’s deep admiration for Herbert during those two days in June. During a lunch break, someone asked Moore which NFL quarterback he would draft first, if he could.
“Kellen looked around, and in a quiet voice so Justin couldn’t hear, he said, ‘Justin … arm strength, accuracy, and the kind of guy he is,' ’’ Knopp said.
“It was pretty serendipitous and kind of like, holy cow it actually happened.’’
No tampering. No funny business.
Just honesty — and the beginning of a beautiful relationship that has people talking.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State football postgame show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com