College football is 150 years old, and you know that because they’ve told you so 150,000 times this season.
On Nov. 6, 1869, Rutgers beat Princeton 6-4 in the first college football game ever played.
A week later, Princeton won the rematch 8-0.
A theory was born.
One-hundred fifty years and a few football seasons later, the presence of that theory in the modern sports world is stronger than ever.
It’s commonly known by a classic cliche: “It’s hard to beat the same team twice.’’
Is is true?
Or a myth?
Has it become a crutch for coaches and players who use the built-in excuse to cover their butts, in case something goes wrong?
Or does the Hawaii football team — because it already played Boise State this season, and lost — really have a chance to beat the Broncos in the Mountain West championship game Saturday at Albertsons Stadium?
Based on history … it’s complicated.
Boise State beat Hawaii 59-37 in a regular season game Oct. 12 in Boise. The Broncos made it look easy, scoring twice in the first seven minutes and turning four turnovers into a dominant victory and a No. 14 national ranking.
History says that won’t happen again Saturday.
History calls for a much closer game.
And here’s the history …
Since 1992, when conference championship games first became a thing in major college football, there have been 46 rematches from regular season to title game.
The team that won the regular season meeting completed the season sweep 28 times (60.9 percent), while the team that lost the first game won the rematch 18 times (39.1 percent).
Advantage Boise State, right?
Wrong, based on recent Mountain West history.
In the past three league title games, the team that lost the regular season meeting won the rematch.
Boise State and Fresno State split games the past two seasons, and San Diego State and Wyoming split in 2016. The final margin of victory in all three rematches was the same: three points.
In the Pac-12, where the rematch scenario has played out the past two seasons, Washington swept Utah in 2018 and USC swept Stanford in 2017. The two regular season games were decided by a combined 32 points, and the rematches were decided by a total of 10.
Apparently, familiarity breeds close games — and turns fans into emotional messes on game day. Consider yourself warned, Bronco Nation.
This much we know: The game brings together the two highest-scoring teams in the Mountain West. Hawaii’s defense is the weak link, meaning an outcome and future bowl destinations could depend on the Broncos’ better-than-dependable defense.
Advantage Boise State, apparently.
“I think it’s an advantage in that we know their base stuff,’’ Boise State linebacker Benton Wickersham said. “They’re going to dress what they do up, but it’s really hard for a team to change completely what they’re doing. … We understand that they’re going to have to change some things up, just like we are, but it’s good to have that base knowledge of what they’re up to.’’
Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding isn’t sure what to think of a rematch, or who it might favor. Offensive coordinator Zak Hill said he feels the same way.
The toughest task in regards to the outcome of this game falls on Schmedding and his players to slow down Hawaii’s offense — deadly at times, inconsistent at others. The defense has watched a ton of film from the Oct. 12 game, and hopes to replicate the same fast start.
Otherwise, it’s a “new game,’’ Schmedding said.
“You have to learn from (the previous game) and see the areas you can get better. It’s almost re-living a little bit of it at first and then you have to move forward and get back in your process because whatever happened in that game is not going to happen again, or it won’t happen again that way. So I don’t know if there’s an advantage either side.’’
Senior tight end Garrett Collingham kept it simple by preaching the Boise State way — one game at a time, with a dash of swagger and confidence.
“We’re treating it just like every other game, but they’re definitely going to have a chip on their shoulder,’’ he said. “We know that, but at the same time we do to because at the end of the day we want to protect The Blue.’’
So what does all this mean?
Vegas says Boise State wins by 14.
College football history says Boise State has a 60.9 percent chance of winning the rematch.
Recent Mountain West history says the final margin of victory will be three points, in favor of Hawaii.
You see, it is complicated.
But it doesn’t have to be. No reason to overthink this one.
Boise State wins by double-digits.
