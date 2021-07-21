We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
LAS VEGAS - Death, taxes and the Boise State football team being picked to win its division or conference.
The Broncos were announced Wednesday morning as the preseason choice by the media to win the Mountain Division – the 14th consecutive year Boise State has been picked to win either its division or conference.
The announcement was made at the start of Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas.
The Broncos received 23 of 25 first-place votes from the media to finish with 148 points. Wyoming got the other two first-place votes and came in second with 115 points, with Air Force (104), Colorado State (72), Utah State (47) and New Mexico (39) following behind.
Nevada was the preseason pick to win the West Division, receiving 19 of 25 first place votes and finishing with 141 points. San Jose State had five first-place votes and finished second with 121 points. San Diego State (96) came in third, followed by Fresno State (one first place vote, 85), Hawaii (56) and UNLV (26).
Boise State has proven the media right as of late, winning the Mountain Division in each of the past four years. The four consecutive appearances in the conference championship game is tied for the third-longest streak nationally with Ohio State. Only Clemson (six) and Oklahoma (five) have appeared in more consecutive conference title games than the Broncos.
New Boise State coach Andy Avalos will meet with the media today here at The Cosmopolitan. He's scheduled to hold a session with print reporters, including one from the Idaho Press, around 3:30 p.m. MT.
Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson will do a live interview with the Idaho Press on the Blue Turf Sports Twitter, Facebook and Youtube pages at 11:45 a.m. MT. Make sure to follow us on the various social medial channels so you don't miss out on Thompson or other live interviews and content throughout the day.
Avalos will also join the Idaho Press for a live interview at some point this afternoon. Boise State's players, Khalil Shakir and Kekaula Kaniho, will participate on day two tomorrow.
Check back to this blog throughout the day for the latest news and notes from day one here in Las Vegas.
B.J. Rains has covered Boise State athletics for the Idaho Press since 2013 and is a three-time winner of the NSMA Idaho Sportswriter of the Year Award. He appears on KTIK 93.1 FM The Ticket every Friday at 4 p.m. for the Blue Turf Sports report.
