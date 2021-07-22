BOISE - Both of Boise State's representatives at Mountain West Media Days Thursday were selected to the preseason All-Mountain West team.
Two teammates from the offensive line joined them.
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir and defensive back Kekaula Kaniho landed on the preseason All-Mountain West team released early Thursday morning ahead of day two of Mountain West Media Days here at The Cosmopolitan.
Both Shakir and Kaniho are in Las Vegas will go through the various media interviews and stations Thursday - including a live video with the Idaho Press and Blue Turf Sports on the Blue Turf Sports Twitter, Facebook and Youtube pages at 4:15 p.m. MT.
Neither Shakir or Kaniho making the preseason team is a surprise. Landing two offensive linemen might be a bit of one.
Left tackle John Ojukwu and right guard Jake Stetz were two of the five offensive linemen tabbed by the media for the preseason team. One of the two was thought to make the team, but getting both on there is a bit unexpected.
The offensive line struggled some last year, especially in the running game. The Broncos ranked last in the Mountain West in rushing at 107.14 yards per game, marking the first time since joining the league they came in last. The group also allowed 2.0 sacks per game.
But Ojukwu and Stetz are the top two linemen for a group that returns four starters. Both were All-Mountain West Second Team picks in 2020. It's the fifth straight season the Broncos have had at least one offensive lineman on the preseason team, and the third in five years with multiple picks.
Ojukwu was a preseason pick by Athlon, while Stetz was a first team preseason selection from Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus.
Kaniho is one of eight "super seniors" returning in 2021. He's played in 48 games the last four years and has 34 starts while twice earning All-Mountain West honors. He's got 165 career tackles including 22.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks and also has 26 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
He was named the FBS Senior CLASS Award winner and a CoSIDA Academic All-American last season.
Shakir has a chance to be Boise State's best player and an NFL Draft Pick in 2022. He's been named to multiple preseason watch lists and All-American teams.
The wide receiver had 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 148 yards. He was one of just two players nationally to have at least 700 receiving yards ands 100 rushing yards last season. He was named to the All-Mountain West First Team last season.
