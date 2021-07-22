LAS VEGAS – San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel told The Idaho Press Thursday that Boise State canceling last year’s regular season game due to COVID-19 issues gave them extra motivation when the two teams met in the Mountain West title game.
He also made a crazy claim about why the game was canceled.
The Nov. 28 game was canceled just five hours prior to kickoff after the Spartans had already flown to Boise the previous day. The two teams ultimately played on Dec. 19 in the Mountain West Championship, with San Jose State winning 34-20.
“Getting word that maybe Boise knew before we flew out there that they were going to have to cancel the game and then they ended up making us fly out there, maybe that was a little more motivation for the championship game,” Starkel said.
Asked about the claim that Boise knew in advance the game wouldn’t be played, Starkel went a step further.
“We heard some grumblings that maybe Boise had known a couple days ago they were going to cancel the game because they let their players go home for Thanksgiving, which is against protocols,” Starkel said. “That’s all we heard. … We heard that the reason they had a bunch of players test positive is because they had Thanksgiving dinner.
“We didn’t get to go home and have Thanksgiving with our families and stuff, but we heard Boise had let their players go home and see their families and stuff and when they came back that’s why they had a lot of positives.”
Thanksgiving was two days prior to the game, which would make it unlikely an outbreak would show up in testing barely 24 hours later. And few schools would ever give players time off in the middle of a game week to travel to see family - especially 48 hours prior to a game.
A Boise State official called the claim “inaccurate” and denied Starkel’s account.
Boise State said at the time they were unable to play due to not having enough offensive and defensive linemen after positive tests and contact tracing. The game was canceled just hours before kickoff because the Broncos were hoping to find a way to play.
Starkel did say he enjoyed the short trip to Boise.
“Boise is beautiful,” Starkel said. “I had never been there. I have family in Montana and a few of them had gone to Boise and Boise State and they always told me it was beautiful but I had never been there. So seeing it in person with the sno-capped mountains, it was beautiful.
“And it was a perfect sunny day, it was going to be a bit warmer, so I was excited for it. I was upset it didn’t happen but we ended up getting to see Boise in the end.”
UTAH STATE PLAYERS ‘HAPPY’ TO SEE FORMER COACHES END UP AT BOISE STATE
There will be no bad blood Sept. 25 when a pair of former Utah State coaches return to Logan as part of the Broncos.
Boise State defensive line coach Frank Maile and special teams coordinator and EDGE coach Stacey Collins both spent the last five years at Utah State before joining Andy Avalos’ staff in Boise in January.
Maile also served as the interim head coach at Utah State for the final three games in 2020.
“We’re not really mad at him for going to them because we wanted him to get the best opportunity possible,” Utah State safety Shaq Bond said. “Just knowing the person he is and how genuine he is and how much he cares for wherever he is – the fact that he put so much blood, sweat and tears into playing here and then coming back to coach and not making as much money but not really caring because he wanted to be here for the players.
“It was sad to see him go to but I was actually happy to see him go to Boise because I know they are a great program and they are going to treat him right. They know he’s a great coach and that’s why a lot of teams wanted him as soon as he was available.”
Both Collins and Maile were not retained at Utah State during the coaching change in Logan.
Bond said he was recruited by Collins to Utah State out of junior college and had similarly positive things to say about him.
“Coach Collins, that’s my dude,” Bond said. “Him and coach Maile are the perfect duo of coaches. Coach Collins brings all the energy, whether it’s 6 a.m. or 10 p.m. He’s a great guy, has great energy and is another players coach. In the summer when the stipend checks would be low he’d be like ‘Hey, BBQ at my house. He and his family and coach Maile and his family were always loving to us.”
All-American kick returner Savon Scarver also praised both Collins and Maile Thursday and wished them well at Boise State.
POTENTIAL FIRST ROUND PICK STRONG FOCUSED ON WINNING
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, who is being discussed as the possible No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was predictably swarmed Thursday with reporters asking questions about his NFL future.
“It doesn’t mean anything to me. It’s all projections and stuff,” Strong said of early mock drafts listing him as a first-round pick. “At the end of the day we have to go out there and win. If you want to get picked in the first round at QB, look at the guys who got picked last year, they were all national championship contenders. If you want to get picked in the first round at the end of the day a quarterback gets judged on winning more than anything.
“That’s the only thing I’m worried about and care about. I couldn’t care less about preseason accolades, I’d trade my player of the year trophy with San Jose’s Mountain West championship any day of the week. That’s the only thing I care about – bringing home that Mountain West championship and winning all of our games. The other stuff will take care of itself.”
Strong admitted the talk of him being a top NFL Draft pick “is crazy because last year I had none of that talk or anything” but admitted things can change quickly.
Nevada was the preseason pick to win the West Division and face Boise State in the title game.
BRONCO BITS
Former Boise State quarterback Cade Fennegan announced he will transfer to BYU.