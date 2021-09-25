LOGAN, Utah — Scott Matlock has no problem with his teammates giving him trouble over bobbling the ball a bit before he caught it.
It’s the big man’s first career touchdown either way.
The defensive tackle had a game to remember Saturday at Maverik Stadium, scoring a 3-yard receiving touchdown on offense and blocking a punt on special teams to lead the Broncos to a 27-3 win over Utah State.
Matlock also had a sack and five tackles on defense to wrap up one of the more complete games by a Boise State player in several years.
“You kind of listed that all off and it sound’s great,” Matlock said with a chuckle. “I didn’t really notice while I was playing. I’m just out there to do my job the best I can and help the team.”
Matlock, a graduate of Homedale High School, grew up dreaming of playing for his hometown Broncos. But not even he could have imagined a game like this.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Matlock contributed in all three phases of the game, but the highlight was the ‘fat guy touchdown’ he scored in the fourth quarter. After lining up as an extra blocker multiple times on offense this season, he was given a chance to catch his first pass.
Matlock snuck past the defense and was wide open as quarterback Hank Bachmeier faked a handoff to Andrew Van Buren before lofting a high pass right toward him. He bobbled it a bit but hung on for a moment he’ll never forget.
“Everyone was kind of harassing me afterwards,” Matlock said. “Everyone was like 'you bobbled it a bit, you double-caught it'. There wasn’t really a celebration on the sideline because I was getting shots fired at me a little bit.
“It’s awesome to be on offense and help the team more and get in there and catch a touchdown pass. ... As soon as I went on the route I knew I was wide open. It was just a matter of catching it.”
Boise State originally put the play in during fall camp and has practiced it the last few weeks while waiting for the right time to call it. After Van Buren was stuffed at the goal line with Matlock in there as a blocker, the Broncos kept the same personnel on the field and finally gave it a shot.
“I think that was the play with the most anticipation on the sideline when it came through over the headset. Everybody knew that was Scott’s play,” coach Andy Avalos said. “Scott’s been a tremendous warrior and we don’t have a ton of depth at his position and with how much he plays and how consistent he is.”
Asked about the bobble, Avalos joked, “Yeah, I wasn’t going to bring that up, but you know what, he caught it.”
Matlock also had a key special teams play in the first quarter when he blocked a 41-yard field goal attempt by Connor Coles that would have evened the score at 3-3. Instead, the Broncos took possession, marched down the field and made it 10-0 when Van Buren scored from 2 yards out — with Matlock on the field as a blocker.
For the year, Matlock has 15 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and the blocked kick. On a defense battered with injuries and targeting calls, Matlock has been Mr. Consistent.
He was rewarded Saturday with a touchdown.
“It was awesome,” Matlock said. “I kind of like blocking too, but it was awesome. Anything I can do to help the team, I’ll do it. No matter what it is — if it’s blocking or catching touchdowns or whatever. It was awesome.”