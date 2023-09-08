BOISE — It’s been more than two decades since Boise State walked away from its first home game of the season with a loss.
In the 21 seasons since, the Broncos have seen everyone from FCS opponents, to Mid-American Conference opponents, to Power Five opponents to open the home slate. Here’s a look at the three most memorable home openers during that span.
2010: BOISE STATE 37, OREGON STATE 24
It was a day full of festivities not likely to ever be forgotten by those who were in Boise on that September day 13 years ago.
For a few years, fans had been clamoring for ESPN to send its College Gameday pregame show to Boise. One week before the Broncos' home opener, ESPN made it official: It was sending Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Erin Andrews, Desmond Howard and, of course, Lee Corso to highlight the Broncos’ matchup against Oregon State. Broadcasting from The Blue Turf, fans showed up early to set the scene for the pregame show, which began at 7 a.m.
ESPN said at the time that 13,205 fans had showed up, which was among one of the largest crowds in the show’s history at that point.
College Gameday ended with Corso donning Buster Bronco’s headgear, predicting a Boise State victory. Later that evening, in a game televised nationally on ABC, Boise State proved Corso right as the No. 3 Broncos beat the No. 24 Beavers to improve to 3-0 on the season.
“This seems like this has been a long day — a good day, but a long day,” then-Boise State coach Chris Petersen said after the game.
While Boise State led most of the game, Oregon State pulled within a touchdown of the Broncos, at 31-24 with a fumble recovery in the end zone late in the third quarter. But two field goals by Kyle Brotzman in the fourth quarter sealed the deal. His second field goal came with just two minutes left, capping off a 12-play drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock.
2015: BOISE STATE 16, WASHINGTON 13
The buildup for this one was 21 months in the making.
It started in December 2013, when Petersen left Boise State to take the open job at Washington. Several Boise State assistants followed Petersen to Seattle. With the two schools already scheduled to meet in the 2015 season opener, Coach Pete’s return to Albertsons Stadium was more than apparent.
By the time that game rolled around, Boise State was coming off its third Fiesta Bowl victory to open the Bryan Harsin era, while the Huskies had gone 8-6 in their first season under Petersen. In the lead-up to the game, Petersen called the situation surrounding his return “awkward.”
About two-and-a-half hours before the game, Petersen walked onto the blue field, where he had been 48-2 as a head coach, trying to hide in a group of Washington players. It was of no use. Fans saw him almost immediately and started cheering the man responsible for so much success at Boise State.
Petersen gave a quick wave and went on his way. During the game, he stood on the west sideline, a departure from years of standing on the east side
“That felt kind of weird,” Petersen said after the game. “I stood over there once during a scrimmage, but other than that, it felt pretty weird.”
The game itself wasn’t particularly memorable, Boise State jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter behind two Jeremy McNichols touchdown runs, then held on when a 46-yard field goal attempt by Washington kicker Cameron Van Winkle went wide right with 21 seconds left.
It marked one of two times Petersen faced Boise State as the Huskies’ coach. The two teams also met in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl, Petersen’s last game before retiring, with the Huskies winning 38-7.
2009: BOISE STATE 19, OREGON 8
Boise State had traveled to Eugene, Oregon, the season before and beat Oregon 37-32. A couple of Ducks were injured in the game.
So when Sports Illustrated talked to Ducks running back LeGarrette Blount about the upcoming 2009 affair, he told them that “we owe them an a**-whooping.”
That set the tone for the game, a physical game that saw Boise State turn the ball over three times and have two drives in the red zone end with no points. But Boise State’s defense stood tall, holding the Ducks running game to just 31 yards a year after they finished second in the nation in rushing. Blount was held to negative yardage.
Oregon didn’t even have its first first down until midway through the first quarter.
It was a game that would be forever remembered as announcing Boise State’s arrival as a consistent dominant force against bigger teams.
Well, it was remembered for that for maybe a minute, anyway.
After the game, Boise State linebacker Byron Hout found himself near Blount during the postgame handshake. Hout told reporters a year later the words he said to Blount that would spark a postgame fracas.
“How about that a**-whooping?” he said to the Ducks' running back.
Blount responded with a haymaker to Hout's jaw. As Blount tried to leave the field, Boise State fans continued to taunt him, and he had to be restrained by then-Oregon wide receivers coach Scott Frost as he tried to make a run for the fans.
Blount was initially suspended for the rest of the season but reinstated by the Pac-10 in November. Hout was not suspended, and instead was punished internally.
“It’s tough,” Hout, now the coach at Lake City High, said about the incident before the 2010 season. “It’s always going to be a shadow, I guess, in my career, a dark point.”