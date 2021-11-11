BOISE — Things are going so well for Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas that he actually made more field goals than he got credit for last Saturday at Fresno State.
Dalmas, who officially went 4 for 4 on field goal attempts, made another kick from 45 yards in the third quarter that got taken off the board when Fresno State was whistled for roughing the kicker. The Broncos kept the ball and instead scored a touchdown on their way to a dominating 40-14 road win.
It’s been that kind of year for the sophomore from Rocky Mountain High School. Dalmas is third in the country with 19 made field goals in 2021. He’s 19 of 21 through nine games, and his 90.5% mark ranks second nationally only to Michigan kicker Jake Moody (91.5%) for kickers with at least 16 made field goals.
“It’s amazing,” Dalmas said. “It’s definitely a blessing. I give God all the glory. I’m super grateful for the support from my family, teammates, coaches, the community — it all plays a big role for me being a local kid and having all that support. It definitely allows me to have that confidence to go out and execute those field goals.”
Dalmas made a season-long kick of 47 yards in the first quarter at Fresno State and then added three shorter field goals of 27, 32 and 27 yards. The four field goals tied a career high and something he already had done twice earlier this season — against UTEP and at No. 10 BYU.
It continues to be a remarkable story for Dalmas, who earned his way onto the team after sending coaches a video of him kicking last summer and then getting an offer to participate in a 14-day tryout with the team. It only took three days for coaches to realize he was worthy of keeping around.
The former all-state soccer player and Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year at Rocky Mountain briefly considered playing soccer at Utah Valley after arriving home from his LDS mission before instead pursing a football career with the Broncos.
He not only made the team last summer but won the starting spot prior to the first game of the season. He went on to make his first 26 kicks and finished 7 of 8 on field goal attempts and 30 of 31 on extra point attempts.
In two years, Dalmas is now 26 of 29 on field goal attempts.
“Jonah has been awesome,” special teams coach Stacy Collins said. “He comes to work every day, he’s got great energy, and I don’t think people understand with the role he’s in, when you are going four for four multiple times, those things are not automatic.
“That percentage he’s at and his ability to come in there and put points on the board in critical times, that’s what you have to do. I hate to say it’s a thankless job but it is that way and he comes out there and does it in practice. His routine is always the same.”
Dalmas also has shown a nice ability to bounce back. After he missed his first kick of the season as a freshman in the 2020 Mountain West Championship Game, he responded by making two 50-yard field goals later in the game.
He missed kicks in consecutive games against Oklahoma State and Utah State earlier this season, but has made his last 11 field attempts since.
“It’s a great credit to him,” Collins said. “He’s been put in a lot of situations where you never know. Some years you kick a handful of field goals and sometimes there’s different circumstances involved and he’s kicked a lot of them this year. That’s a credit to him coming prepared every day. He’s always got great energy, he’s focused on the task at hand and he takes his job extremely serious.
“I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s an awesome kid to be around.”
But those involved are quick to share the credit. Snapper Daniel Cantrell and holder Connor Riddle both have played large roles in helping Dalmas reach this point.
“It starts with the snap, the hold, the protection inside and we have an elite job of specialists doing that,” Collins said. “With Danny and Connor — Connor doesn’t get enough credit. He’s as good as I’ve been around and I’ve been fortunate enough to be around some good ones.
“Credit within the unit because they do it every day, but Jonah has been awesome. It doesn’t surprise me one bit when you are around him and see the time he spends on it, but it’s been a cumulative effort with that group and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Dalmas, who is also 31 for 31 on extra point attempts, still technically has three more years of eligibility after this season due to the 2020 season not counting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He’s got a long way to go, but Dalmas’ current trajectory could one day put him in the conversation as one of the top kickers in Boise State history.
“It’s been great,” Dalmas said. “My mentality is I’m doing it for my brothers. This game is a family game and we have to all execute in our positions in order for us to have that success and come out with a big win that we just did (at Fresno State).
“I’m grateful my teammates share trust in me to go out there and execute.”