PROVO, Utah - The Boise State football team has turned two turnovers into two touchdowns and has scored 23 straight points to lead No. 10 BYU 23-10 in the third quarter.
Boise State trailed 10-0 before storming back with an impressive string of events, fueled by lost fumbles by the BYU offense and on special teams.
The Boise State defense also stopped BYU on fourth down, which led to a 21-yard field goal from Jonah Dalmas as time expired in the half.
Cyrus Habibi-Likio is having his best game as a Bronco. The Oregon transfer had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown in the first half and also four catches for 26 yards.
Boise State is playing without both starting cornerbacks in Tyreque LeBeauf and Markel Reed, and starting safety JL Skinner was ejected for targeting in the second quarter.
But somehow the Boise State defense held BYU to 169 total yards in the first half, including just 58 rushing yards for the Cougars.
The Broncos (2-3) are trying to avoid their first 2-4 start since 1997. A win would be their first as an unranked team against a top 10 team since they beat No. 8 Fresno State back in 2001.
A 30-yard BYU field goal gave the Cougars a 3-0 lead. The Cougars went 10 plays and 62 yards on the opening drive but Boise State's defense forced them into a short field goal.
After Boise State went three-and-out, BYU used a five-play, 84-yard drive to go up 10-0 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jaren Hall to Samson Nacua with 6:55 left in the first quarter.
The Broncos responded with a 14-play, 59-yard drive but had to settle for a 42-yard field goal from Jonah Dalmas to cut the deficit to 10-3 with 1:25 left in the first quarter.
The teams traded punts before Boise State's defense came up with a huge turnover. Isaiah Bagnah forced a fumble of BYU running back Tyler Algeier and Scott Matlock recovered it to give the Broncos the ball at the Cougars' 24-yard line.
Habibi-Likio then scored from 11 yards out to even the game at 10-10 with 6:29 left in the half.
Alexander Teubner then forced another fumble on the ensuing kickoff and JL Skinner recovered it for the Broncos at the BYU 23.
The Broncos again took advantage of the short field and went up 17-10 on a 1-yard run from Andrew Van Buren with 3:34 left in the half.
After BYU oddly went for it on fourth down from its own side of the field and got stopped short, Boise State worked the ball down to the 1-yard line in the final seconds of the half before Dalmas connected from 21 yards out as time expired to put Boise State up 20-10 at the half.
Boise State put together an impressive 13-play, 54-yard drive to start the third quarter that took 6:31 off the clock. The Broncos finished it with a 28-yard field goal from Dalmas to extend the lead to 23-10 with 8:20 left in the third quarter.
Reed, LeBeauf, Holani among six starters out for Boise State
Boise State will be without six starters, including both starting cornerbacks, when it takes on BYU this afternoon at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Cornerbacks Markel Reed and Tyric LeBeauf both are out due to injuries. Reed, according to a source, will miss the rest of the season due to an injury suffered in practice.
Also out for Boise State: running back George Holani, wide receiver CT Thomas and a pair of starting offensive linemen in center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez and guard Garrett Curran.
Tackle Scale Igiehon, who was the starter on the preseason depth chart, is still away from the team on a leave of absence.
Defensive end Shane Irwin and tight end Riley Smith, who both missed last weeks game against Nevada, are suited up and expected to play.
Stay tuned for more from Provo as kickoff approaches...
PREGAME UPDATE
The Boise State football team is embracing the rare chance to be the underdog for today's road tilt at No. 10 BYU.
“With them being very highly ranked and us not ranked and with how we’ve been playing, a lot of people are going to pick them,” defensive tackle Scott Matlock said. “And that’s fine. Who cares. Let’s go out there and play a game of football where anybody can be beat at any time.”
Kick off is slated for 1:30 p.m. from LaVell Edwards Stadium and the game will air nationally on ABC.
As of about 10:30 the weather is breezy, cloudy and rain is possible throughout the game.
BYU (5-0) is expecting a sellout crowd for Homecoming.
The Broncos (2-3) are coming off a 41-31 home loss to Nevada. At 2-3 it's the worst start to a season for Boise State since 2001. A loss to BYU would make them 2-4 for the first time since the Broncos started 1-4 in 1997.
This blog will be updated with news, notes, scoring recaps and more before, during and after today's game, so check back often. For now, here's everything you need to get set for kickoff...
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
1. STRONG SECOND HALF: Boise State likely would be 5-0 and ranked somewhere in the top 15 had they not performed so poorly in the second half in each of its three losses. The Broncos had three turnovers in the second half last week against Nevada, and have been outscored 43-17 in the second half of the three losses. Boise State has 116 points in the first half this season and just 47 in the second half. The Broncos must play a full four quarters.
2. STOP THE RUN: Boise State’s rush defense ranks No. 108 of 130 teams with 194.0 yards allowed per game on the ground. BYU has a strong running game led by Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 212 yards last week against Utah State and is the No. 9 leading rusher in the country. Boise State has given up at least 230 rushing yards in three of five games. The Broncos have to find a way to stop the run or they have no chance to win.
3. EMBRACE THE ROLE: The last time an unranked Boise State team beat a top 10 team came back in 2001, when the Broncos had the memorable win at No. 8 Fresno State. BYU enters this game 5-0 and ranked No. 10, while the Broncos are 2-3 and experiencing rare struggles. Nobody is giving the Broncos a chance in this game. Embrace the underdog role, put the chip back on your shoulder and play your best game of the season.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
5 • STEFAN COBBS • WR
Cobbs had the best game of his Boise State career last week against Nevada, hauling in 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He missed the Oklahoma State game due to injury and barely played against Utah State but showed the impact he can make when healthy.
30 • ISAIAH BAGNAH • EDGE
Bagnah had a career-high three sacks against Nevada. He’s the first player with three sacks in a game for the Broncos since Curtis Weaver had three sacks at UNLV on Oct. 5, 2019. Bagnah has eight sacks in his past seven games dating back to last season. He’s been a bright spot.
44 • RILEY WHIMPEY • LB
Whimpey, who is LDS, will be starting his 34th career game for the Broncos at BYU. He has led the defense in tackles in each of the past two seasons, and is second on the team this year with 33 tackles. The All-Mountain West linebacker needs to have a big game to give the Broncos a chance.
BYU PLAYERS TO WATCH
25 • TYLER ALLGEIER • RB
Allgeier had 212 rushing yards last week against Utah State and currently is the No. 9 leading rusher in the nation at 113.8 rushing yards per game. He had a 86-yard touchdown run against Boise State last year. He’s likely a future NFL running back.
18 • GUNNER ROMNEY • WR
Romney has 19 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns through five games. He has 102 career catches for 1,575 yards and nine touchdowns. Romney and Neil Pau’u are the two top receivers for BYU.
33 • BEN BYWATER • LB
Bywater has a team-leading 35 tackles for the BYU defense, including 3.0 tackles-for-loss and one sack. The redshirt sophomore picked BYU over Stanford, Washington, Utah and others.
STATS AND FACTS
• Boise State is 2-3 all-time in Provo.
• This will be Boise State’s first regular season game on ABC since Dec. 1, 2012, at Nevada.
• Boise State is 5-3 all-time against top 10 teams.
• The Broncos are trying to beat a top 10 team as an unranked team for the first time since they won at No. 8 Fresno State in 2001.
• Boise State hasn’t lost two consecutive games in the same season since the final two games in 2016.
• The Broncos have committed just 24 penalties through five games, which ranks as 19th fewest in the country.
COACHING MATCHUP
BYU COACH KALANI SITAKE (43-26, sixth season)
Sitake was a three-year starter at fullback for the Cougars from 1998-2000 under legendary BYU head coach LaVell Edwards. He previously was an assistant at Oregon State, and Utah.
BOISE STATE COACH ANDY AVALOS (2-3, first season)
Avalos returns to Boise State after two years as the defensive coordinator at Oregon. Avalos was a linebacker at Boise State from 2001-04 and former assistant coach from 2012-18.
PREDICTION
Boise State’s probably better than most 2-3 teams. The offense had more than 500 positive yards against Nevada but had 97 negative yards on six sacks and two bad snaps. Three second-half turnovers were also a killer. The Broncos should be able to score some points against BYU, but the offensive line must make improvements. The issues will be defensively. Tyler Allgeier had 218 rushing yards last week against Utah State and will be a huge challenge. I think this game will be closer than most people think, but it’s hard logically to see the Broncos winning.
BYU 35, Boise State 27
-B.J. Rains
More pregame coverage: