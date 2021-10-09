PROVO, Utah - The Boise State football team is embracing the rare chance to be the underdog for today's road tilt at No. 10 BYU.
“With them being very highly ranked and us not ranked and with how we’ve been playing, a lot of people are going to pick them,” defensive tackle Scott Matlock said. “And that’s fine. Who cares. Let’s go out there and play a game of football where anybody can be beat at any time.”
Kick off is slated for 1:30 p.m. from LaVell Edwards Stadium and the game will air nationally on ABC.
As of about 10:30 the weather is breezy, cloudy and rain is possible throughout the game.
BYU (5-0) is expecting a sellout crowd for Homecoming.
The Broncos (2-3) are coming off a 41-31 home loss to Nevada. At 2-3 it's the worst start to a season for Boise State since 2001. A loss to BYU would make them 2-4 for the first time since the Broncos started 1-4 in 1997.
This blog will be updated with news, notes, scoring recaps and more before, during and after today's game, so check back often.
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
1. STRONG SECOND HALF: Boise State likely would be 5-0 and ranked somewhere in the top 15 had they not performed so poorly in the second half in each of its three losses. The Broncos had three turnovers in the second half last week against Nevada, and have been outscored 43-17 in the second half of the three losses. Boise State has 116 points in the first half this season and just 47 in the second half. The Broncos must play a full four quarters.
2. STOP THE RUN: Boise State’s rush defense ranks No. 108 of 130 teams with 194.0 yards allowed per game on the ground. BYU has a strong running game led by Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 212 yards last week against Utah State and is the No. 9 leading rusher in the country. Boise State has given up at least 230 rushing yards in three of five games. The Broncos have to find a way to stop the run or they have no chance to win.
3. EMBRACE THE ROLE: The last time an unranked Boise State team beat a top 10 team came back in 2001, when the Broncos had the memorable win at No. 8 Fresno State. BYU enters this game 5-0 and ranked No. 10, while the Broncos are 2-3 and experiencing rare struggles. Nobody is giving the Broncos a chance in this game. Embrace the underdog role, put the chip back on your shoulder and play your best game of the season.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
5 • STEFAN COBBS • WR
Cobbs had the best game of his Boise State career last week against Nevada, hauling in 10 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He missed the Oklahoma State game due to injury and barely played against Utah State but showed the impact he can make when healthy.
30 • ISAIAH BAGNAH • EDGE
Bagnah had a career-high three sacks against Nevada. He’s the first player with three sacks in a game for the Broncos since Curtis Weaver had three sacks at UNLV on Oct. 5, 2019. Bagnah has eight sacks in his past seven games dating back to last season. He’s been a bright spot.
44 • RILEY WHIMPEY • LB
Whimpey, who is LDS, will be starting his 34th career game for the Broncos at BYU. He has led the defense in tackles in each of the past two seasons, and is second on the team this year with 33 tackles. The All-Mountain West linebacker needs to have a big game to give the Broncos a chance.
BYU PLAYERS TO WATCH
25 • TYLER ALLGEIER • RB
Allgeier had 212 rushing yards last week against Utah State and currently is the No. 9 leading rusher in the nation at 113.8 rushing yards per game. He had a 86-yard touchdown run against Boise State last year. He’s likely a future NFL running back.
18 • GUNNER ROMNEY • WR
Romney has 19 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns through five games. He has 102 career catches for 1,575 yards and nine touchdowns. Romney and Neil Pau’u are the two top receivers for BYU.
33 • BEN BYWATER • LB
Bywater has a team-leading 35 tackles for the BYU defense, including 3.0 tackles-for-loss and one sack. The redshirt sophomore picked BYU over Stanford, Washington, Utah and others.
STATS AND FACTS
• Boise State is 2-3 all-time in Provo.
• This will be Boise State’s first regular season game on ABC since Dec. 1, 2012, at Nevada.
• Boise State is 5-3 all-time against top 10 teams.
• The Broncos are trying to beat a top 10 team as an unranked team for the first time since they won at No. 8 Fresno State in 2001.
• Boise State hasn’t lost two consecutive games in the same season since the final two games in 2016.
• The Broncos have committed just 24 penalties through five games, which ranks as 19th fewest in the country.
COACHING MATCHUP
BYU COACH KALANI SITAKE (43-26, sixth season)
Sitake was a three-year starter at fullback for the Cougars from 1998-2000 under legendary BYU head coach LaVell Edwards. He previously was an assistant at Oregon State, and Utah.
BOISE STATE COACH ANDY AVALOS (2-3, first season)
Avalos returns to Boise State after two years as the defensive coordinator at Oregon. Avalos was a linebacker at Boise State from 2001-04 and former assistant coach from 2012-18.
PREDICTION
Boise State’s probably better than most 2-3 teams. The offense had more than 500 positive yards against Nevada but had 97 negative yards on six sacks and two bad snaps. Three second-half turnovers were also a killer. The Broncos should be able to score some points against BYU, but the offensive line must make improvements. The issues will be defensively. Tyler Allgeier had 218 rushing yards last week against Utah State and will be a huge challenge. I think this game will be closer than most people think, but it’s hard logically to see the Broncos winning.
BYU 35, Boise State 27
-B.J. Rains
