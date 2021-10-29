FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Boise State trails Colorado State 16-7 at the half at Canvas Stadium.
Colorado State had 275 yards of offense in the first half compared to 141 for the Broncos.
Todd Centeio was 15 for 20 for 183 yards and a touchdown for the Rams and also added five carries for 55 yards on the ground.
The Broncos were held off the scoreboard until a 97-yard drive late in the second quarter. Khalil Shakir has 10 touches (five rushes, five receptions) for 71 yards to lead Boise State.
Boise State, which is 3-4 for the first time since the 1997, badly needs a win to stay alive in the Mountain Division race and to help its chances at reaching six wins and qualifying for a bowl game.
Colorado State had an 188-33 advantage in total yards in the first quarter but Boise State’s defense twice held inside the 5-yard line and forced the Rams into short field goal attempts. But the Rams did score on a 30-yard pass from Todd Centeio to Cam Butler and led 13-0 after a dominant first quarter.
Boise State appeared to score a touchdown early in the second quarter on a 25-yard pass from Bach-meier to Riley Smith down the middle. But the officials ruled the play had been blown dead prior to the snap to review a previous third-down conversion by Octavius Evans on a pass over the middle.
No whistle can be heard on the TV broadcast until Smith is already catching the ball at the five yard line – nearly four seconds after the ball was snapped.
Not only was the touchdown taken off the board, the replay official ruled that the ball hit the ground as Evans was making a sliding catch on third down and the play was changed to incomplete despite no replay conclusively showing the ball hit the ground.
So instead of cutting the deficit to 13-7, the Broncos were forced to again punt trailing 13-0.
But after the teams traded punts Boise State got the ball back at its 3-yard line and came up with one of its most impressive – and most needed – drives of the season. The Broncos converted a fourth down and went 97 yards in 13 plays, scoring on a diving catch from Octavius Evans in the end zone on a 9-yard pass from Bachmeier.
The touchdown cut Colorado State’s lead to 13-7 with 1:50 left in the half. But that was plenty of time for the Rams, who quickly worked the ball down to the 2-yard line but were again forced to settle for a 20-yard field goal to take a 16-7 lead into the break.
Boise State safety JL Skinner was ejected midway through the second quarter for targeting.
The Broncos will receive the ball to start the third quarter.
HOLANI, HABIBI-LIKIO RETURN FOR BRONCOS
Boise State will get its top two running backs back for today's game at Colorado State.
Both George Holani and Cyrus Habibi-Likio are active for the 5 p.m. kick off on CBS Sports Network.
Holani, according to a source, will be limited to around 20 snaps as he recovers from a soft tissue injury. He's missed the last two games, while Habibi-Likio missed the loss to Air Force two weeks ago.
Boise State will be without starting center Will Farrer, so expect Jake Stetz to slide over to center and Garrett Curran to return to the lineup at left guard. It will be the Broncos' fifth different starting offensive line combination in eight games.
Also out for Boise State: defensive tackle Michael Callahan, corner Damon Cole, corner Tyric LeBeauf and center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez.
Check back to this blog for plenty of updates throughout the evening...
PREGAME UPDATE
The Boise State football team has arrived at Canvas Stadium and players are trickling onto the field for early warmups for about as close to a must-win game as you can have when it faces Colorado State at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
Boise State (3-4), which is under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 1997, must win three of its final five games to even qualify for a bowl. They likely have to run the table and go 5-0 to have a shot at a Mountain West title.
Colorado State is no pushover either. The Rams are also 3-4 but have a 2-1 Mountain West record and have played better of late. They should be on a three-game winning streak if not for a special teams blunder in the final seconds of a 2-point loss at Utah State last week.
The Rams have a strong running game and a solid defense – a recent recipe for success against the Broncos. Colorado State ranks No. 3 in the Mountain West in both scoring defense (20.4 ppg) and total offense (294.1 ypg).
A win would go a long way to calm the nerves of Bronco Nation and get the Broncos back moving in the right direction.
"We need this game," linebacker Riley Whimpey said earlier this week. "It's a big game for us."
The Idaho Press has a reporter in Fort Collins to cover the game. Check back to this blog for live updates before, during and after the game.
For now, here's everything you need to get set as game time approaches...
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
RUN THE ROCK: Boise State is one of the worst rushing teams in the country. That has to change soon or the Broncos will continue to struggle. Boise State ranks No. 129 of 130 teams at 2.42 yards per carry and No. 126 with just 84.29 rushing yards per game. It won’t get any easier today: Colorado State’s defense ranks No. 15 at stopping the run. Boise State is 4-0 when rushing for 100 yards and 0-3 when it doesn’t. Pretty simple.
STRONG SECOND HALF: Look no further than Boise State’s poor play in the second half this season to understand why the Broncos are a disappointing 3-4. Boise State has scored 150 points in the first half this season and just 56 points in the second half. The end result is predictable. The Broncos have to find a way offensively to play better and score more points in the second half if they want to turn things around. It’s maybe the biggest key to winning.
ONE GAME AT A TIME: Boise State is no longer in the drivers seat for a Mountain Division title. In fact a loss to Colorado State would eliminate the Broncos from the division race. The Broncos likely need to run the table and go 5-0 to end the season, but they’d still need Air Force to lose another game. It’s certainly possible that scenario could happen, but for now the Broncos need to worry about one thing: finding a way to beat the Rams.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
KHALIL SHAKIR
Boise State’s offense ranks No. 92 in total yards and No. 61 in scoring. An easy way to fix that? Get Khalil Shakir the ball more. Boise State’s best and most dangerous offensive weapon had just six touches in the loss to Air Force. The Broncos need to find more ways to get him the ball.
KAONOHI KANIHO
The Broncos are dealing with a number of injuries to the secondary. Cornerback Markel Reed is done for the season due to a knee injury and Tyric LeBeauf has missed the past two games. The sophomore Kaniho had an interception at BYU and needs to play well against CSU.
JONAH DALMAS
The former Rocky Mountain High School star has had an impressive two years as Boise State’s kicker. After going 7 for 8 last year on field goal attempts, Dalmas has connected on 15 of 17 field goals this year. Dalmas ranks No. 2 in the Mountain West in field goals and could be a big factor today.
COLORADO STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
85 • Trey McBride • TE
The 6-foot-4 McBride is the best player on Colorado State’s roster. He’s listed as the No. 1 tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft from Mel Kiper and could be a high-round pick. He has 55 catches in seven games - 15 more than Shakir does for Boise State.
7 • Todd Centeio • QB
The Temple transfer saw action in 2020 for the Rams before winning the starting job prior to 2021. The dual-threat quarterback has passed for 1,610 yards and rushed for 264. He’ll be a challenge.
12 • Cam’ron Carter • LB
The senior ranks second on the Rams with 50 tackles and is second with five sacks. Carter also has 6.5 tackles-for-loss, an interception and a pass breakup. He’s a key piece on the talented CSU defense. State defense.
STATS AND FACTS
• Boise State is 13-1 in games after a scheduled bye week ince joining the Mountain West in 2011. The only loss was to New Mexico in 2015.
• The Broncos are a perfect 10-0 all-time against Colorado State, including 5-0 in Fort Collins, Colo.
• Boise State has won 12 straight conference road games dating back to a 2017 loss at Fresno State.
• Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier ranks No. 18 nationally witgh 1,950 passing yards. His 278.6 per game average ranks 15th. His 23.0 completions per game also rank 15th.
• Boise State’s defense is tied for 8th nationally with 16 takeaways.
RAINS' PREDICTION
Boise State is off to its worst start in more than two decades and coach Andy Avalos has already kicked one player off the team as he works to ‘reestablish the foundation’ inside the facility.
The Broncos (3-4) have lost four games by a combined 23 points, and quarterback Hank Bachmeier said earlier this week he thinks they are “five or six plays from being undefeated.”
Boise State clearly has issues, but the bye week came at a good time. This is a sneaky tough game, but I can’t see the Broncos losing. Boise State gets back on track with a nice road win.
Boise State 31, Colorado State 21
-B.J. Rains