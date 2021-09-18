BOISE — Oklahoma State leads Boise State 21-20 in the fourth quarter after scoring two touchdowns in the final 2:10 of the first half.
Boise State's defense held Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders to just 7 yards on 1 of 6 passing in the first half, but Oklahoma State had 168 yards rushing, with Jaylen Warren picking up 150 of those yards.
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier had 176 yards on 16 of 22 passing in the first half, while transfers Cyrus Habibi-Likio and Davis Koetter both had their first career touchdowns in a Boise State uniform.
It's one of the biggest games in the history of Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State is the first Big 12 team ever to play in Boise in the regular season.
The Broncos started the game with the ball and got into field goal range for Jonah Dalmas, who connected from 40 yards out to give Boise State an early 3-0 lead.
After Oklahoma State went 3-and-out on its first possession, Boise State extended the lead to 10-0 on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Hank Bachmeier to Davis Koetter with 5:10 left in the first quarter.
Koetter is the son of former Boise State coach Dirk Koetter, who is in attendance watching the game. Koetter transferred from Portland State prior to the season.
Oklahoma State needed just one play to answer, scoring on a 75-yard run from Jaylen Warren to cut the Boise State lead to 10-7 with 4:59 left in the first quarter.
Boise State made it 17-7 on a 5-yard run from Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio with 10:07 left in the second quarter.
Dalmas added his second field goal of the game with 6:26 left in the half, this time from 36 yards, to extend the Bronco lead to 20-7.
Oklahoma State added a touchdown with 2:10 left in the half after a pass interference call that the crowd disagreed with. The call gave the Cowboys the ball at the 6 and one play later, Warren ran it in for his second touchdown of the game, making it 20-14 Broncos.
But things got worse for Boise State on its next drive as George Holani fumbled it at the 21 on the first play, giving the ball back to Oklahoma State at the Bronco 21. Spencer Sanders scored on a 1-yard keeper to give the Cowboys their first lead at 21-20 with six seconds left in the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, Oklahoma State had a chance to extend the lead with two minutes left in the quarter, but missed a 41-yard field goal attempt.
COBBS OUT DUE TO INJURY
Boise State will be without starting wide receiver Stefan Cobbs due to injury in tonight's game against Oklahoma State.
Cobbs was injured last week against UTEP.
Cobbs scored touchdowns on an 81-yard punt return and on a 61-yard pass reception against UTEP before limping off with an injury in the second quarter. He was seen wearing a boot on his foot after the game.
The redshirt junior has five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in six quarters this season.
Center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez (injury) and starting defensive tackle Scale Igiehon (leave of absence for personal reasons) also will miss tonight's game.
PREGAME UPDATE
Boise State football team has arrived and players are trickling onto the field for early warmups ahead of a huge showdown with Oklahoma State tonight at 7 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium.
It's one of the most anticipated games in the history of the famed blue turf, and will air nationally on FOX Sports 1.
It's the first time in Boise State history a Big 12 team has come to play in Boise in the regular season.
This post will be updated throughout the afternoon and evening so check back often for the latest from Albertsons Stadium.
For now, here's everything you need to get set for kick off...
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
TURNOVER BATTLE: Boise State has a plus-6 turnover margin through two games, which is tied for third-best in the country. The Broncos are top 10 nationally in both interceptions with five and fumble recoveries with three. The eight turnovers on defense is tied for second nationally. Winning the turnover battle is always big, but taking care of the ball and creating a few takeaways would be huge in a game of this magnitude.
SPECIAL TEAMS: The Broncos had two punts blocked that both led to touchdowns in the 2018 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater. One was returned for a touchdown while the other led to a TD just a few plays later. A clean game on special teams will be imperative against the Cowboys this time around, and the Broncos could use another big play like the 81-yard punt return touchdown they got from Stefan Cobbs last week against UTEP.
RUNNING GAME: Boise State’s leading rusher through two games is walk-on Tyler Crowe with 45 yards on seven carries. The Broncos have yet to get much of anything going in the ground game and rank No. 125 of 130 teams with an average of just 70.2 rushing yards per game. Oklahoma State ranks No. 112 at just 95.0 yards per game. Running the ball will be a huge key in this game. Whoever does it better likely will win.
OKLAHOMA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
3 • Spencer Sanders • QB
The three-year starter was the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 and last year was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick and the MVP of the Cheez-It Bowl. He missed the season opener due to COVID-19 but returned last week.
1 • Tay Martin • WR
The Washington State transfer joined the Cowboys prior to the 2020 season and elected to use the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 to return this year. The big-play threat has 18 career touchdowns, but he has been battling an ankle injury and is questionable to play.
20 • Malcolm Rodriguez • LB
A former safety, Rodriguez has become a star at linebacker. He’s one of six ‘super seniors’ on the Oklahoma State roster. He’s the most experienced of anybody on the Cowboys’ defense and is their best player. He leads the team in tackles.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
24 • GEORGE HOLANI • RB
Holani didn’t play against UCF due to an injury and then had just five carries for 22 yards against UTEP. Boise State’s ground game is really struggling, mostly because he’s yet to play much. Holani was eased into action against UTEP and should play a much bigger role against Oklahoma State. The Broncos need him to be his old self.
23 • SEYI OLADIPO • DB
The true freshman was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week after recording the first two interceptions of his career against UTEP last week. He graduated high school early and enrolled at Boise State in time for spring practices, and he’s earned strong praise from coaches and teammates ever since. He’s got a chance to be a star.
6 • CT THOMAS • WR
The dynamic, speedy, shifty Thomas has just two catches for 16 yards and no rushing attempts through two games. The ‘super senior’ is one of Boise State’s most talented offensive players but has yet to make much of an impact. With Stefan Cobbs questionable, he’ll likely see action at punt return. More production from Thomas would be big.
STATS AND FACTS
• Oklahoma State will be just the second Big 12 team to ever play the Broncos in Boise, but the first in the regular season. Iowa State played the Broncos in the 2002 Humanitarian Bowl in Boise.
• The combined records of Boise State’s 12 opponents in 2021 is 22-4, the best winning percentage (.846) of any FBS school’s schedule.
• Boise State is 15-20 all-time against ranked teams, including a 5-4 mark when playing in Boise. The Broncos have lost three straight to ranked teams.
• The Broncos have won 122 straight home games when leading after three quarters.
• Boise State is 29-2 in nonconference home games since 2006.
PREDICTION
Oklahoma State has looked pretty average through two games. Boise State has looked pretty darn good despite the collapse in Orlando. A sellout crowd figures to make for a special atmopshere, and I like the Broncos to win.
Boise State 35, Oklahoma State 27
-B.J. Rains