Boise State is in Orlando, Florida, to take on the UCF Knights in both teams' season opener.
ORLANDO, Fla. – How's this for a start?
The Boise State football team leads UCF 21-7 in the second quarter Thursday night at the Bounce House.
The game was delayed more than two hours due to severe storms.
Boise State took an early 7-0 lead when corner Tyric LeBeauf intercepted UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. The 100-yard score tied Jamar Taylor in the 2011 Las Vegas Bowl for the longest interception return in school history.
After a defensive stop, the Broncos put together an impressive offensive drive and went up 14-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run from Andrew Van Buren. Boise State went 78 yards in 10 plays on the drive.
Boise State again forced a punt and went up 21-0 on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Hank Bachmeier to Khalil Shakir with 12:50 left in the second quarter.
UCF finally got on the board when Dillon Gabriel found Alec Holler for a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 with 11:23 left in the second quarter. The drive was aided by two missed tackles from Boise State safety JL Skinner.
GAME DELAYED DUE TO WEATHER
Boise State's season opener at UCF Thursday night likely won't start until at least 7 p.m. MT due to severe weather in the area.
Two different delays prior to kick off have put things on hold due to lightning and storms around the Bounce House, but both teams are confident the game will happen at some point.
A loud lightning strike hit about 6 p.m. ET which first forced warmups to be put on hold. Players were removed from the field and fans were asked to leave the stadium.
Players started to trickle onto the field around 7:15 p.m. ET and fans were allowed back into the seating bowl. But just a few minutes later players were again removed from the field and fans again asked to leave due to another approaching storm.
A UCF official said a strong storm was expected to pass through about 8 p.m. ET, but that the weather was much more favorable to play after it passes through.
The two teams will need roughly 45 minutes to warm up once the storm passes, and the warmups can't start until 30 minutes after the last lightning strike within eight miles of the stadium.
PREGAME UPDATE
The Boise State football team has arrived at the Bounce House and players are on the field warming up for tonight's marquee season opener between the Broncos and UCF Knights.
It's hot and humid as expected but overcast skies and a slight breeze have kept things somewhat comfortable.
The game will kick off at 5 p.m. MT and be televised nationally on ESPN.
The Broncos and Knights are seen by most as the top two Group of 5 teams in history. Fans of both sides have developed a rivalry on social media despite the two teams never playing before.
Finally, we get a chance to settle it on the field.
Below you'll find everything you need to get set for kick off - players to watch, keys to the game, our prediction and more.
Boise State will announce any players out due to COVID, injuries or other reasons about 45 minutes prior to kick off. This blog will be updated with that news, as well as other news, notes and scoring recaps before, during and after the game.
BOISE STATE KEYS TO VICTORY
1. STOP THE RUN
Boise State’s ability to stop the run may be the deciding factor in the outcome of the season opener. UCF head coach Gus Malzahn loves to run the football and the Broncos were in the middle of the pack nationally (No. 63) against the run last year. UCF has all five offensive line starters back, while the Broncos have a loaded defensive line.
2. FAST START
Boise State fell behind 21-6 after the first quarter in the 2019 season opener at Florida State and needed a huge second-half comeback to win. The Broncos need to avoid getting in a similar hole against the Knights. Boise State would be wise to score first and take some momentum while also quieting the expected sellout crowd.
3. STAY FOCUSED
There’s plenty working against the Broncos in this game — from the cross-country travel to the Florida heat and humidity to the first time playing in front of a large crowd of fans in nearly two years. The Broncos are 3-0 in road season openers in the South in the past five years. If the Broncos can stay focused, they’ll have a shot.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
19 • HANK BACHMEIER • QB
Bachmeier’s first career start was a memorable one in 2019: a comeback road win at Florida State. He’s back in the Sunshine State and the Broncos need another big game from him to have a chance against UCF. He won the starting job over Jack Sears and seems primed for a big year if he can stay healthy. It’s a big year for Bachmeier.
24 • GEORGE HOLANI • RB
Holani rushed for 100 yards in last year’s season opener against Utah State but was mostly a non-factor last year due to injuries. He’s fully healthy and back as the starter, although Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio will get plenty of action. The Broncos need Holani to be the player that rushed for 1,014 yards as a true freshman in 2019.
44 • RILEY WHIMPEY • LB
Boise State’s defense will have its hands full against quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the UCF offense. The veteran Whimpey will be key for the Broncos. Whimpey returns after leading the Broncos with 61 tackles last season including 7.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack to earn an All-Mountain West Second Team selection. He’s got 30 career starts.
UCF PLAYERS TO WATCH
11 • DILLON GABRIEL • QB
In two seasons the Hawaii native already has 7,223 passing yards and 61 touchdowns. He’s thrown just 11 career interceptions on 811 attempts. The lefty Gabriel is one of the top QBs in the country and will be a huge challenge for the Broncos.
1 • JAYLON ROBINSON • WR
The Oklahoma transfer is the top returning wide receiver for the Knights. He had 55 catches for 979 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games last season at UCF. The big-play receiver had six 100-yard games while averaging 17.8 yards per catch — the 10th-most in single-season UCF history.
8 • BIG KAT BRYANT • DL
The Auburn transfer reunites with former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn at UCF. Bryant was a second-team All-SEC pick last year and had 56 tackles, 10 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass break-ups and two forced fumbles in four years at Auburn.
FACTS AND STATS
• This is the first ever meeting between Boise State and UCF.
• Since joining the Mountain West in 2011, Boise State is 15-0 against teams from a Group of 5 conference.
• The Broncos have won six straight season openers, including three played in the Central or Eastern time zones.
• Boise State has scored in 299 straight games, the sixth-longest active streak in the country.
• The Broncos have the eighth-most sacks nationally since 2010.
• UCF is scheduled to make the return trip to Boise on Sept. 9, 2023.
COACHING MATCHUP
BOISE STATE: ANDY AVALOS (0-0, first year)
Avalos returns to Boise State after two years as the defensive coordinator at Oregon. Avalos was a linebacker at Boise State from 2001-04 and former assistant coach from 2012-18.
UCF: GUS MALZAHN (0-0, first year)
Malzahn spent eight years as the head coach at Auburn from 2013-2020 before he was fired in December. He led the Tigers to the SEC title and a spot in the 2013 BCS National Championship.
PREDICTION
Boise State has plenty working against it in this game - the cross-country flight, the Florida heat and humidity and a near-capacity crowd to name a few. The Broncos have a veteran defense and several returning skill players on offense including quarterback Hank Bachmeier, so I don't expect them to get rattled or distracted by anything. UCF has plenty of unknowns but first-year coach Gus Malzahn brought in some potential impact transfers and is running an offense with a ton of speed.
The matchup to watch? Boise State's defensive line against the UCF offensive line. The Knights bring back all five starters up front and will try to run the ball. If Boise State's veteran and deep defensive line can control the line of scrimmage and not let UCF have success on the ground, the Broncos should have a great chance.
The game feels extremely close (Vegas has the spread at the Knights -5), so I'll give the slight edge to the home team. It wouldn't surprise me if the Broncos won, but I'll take UCF to pull it out, 31-28.
-B.J. Rains
