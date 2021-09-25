LOGAN, Utah - The Boise State football team has a 3-0 lead on Utah State in the first quarter at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.
The game is being televised nationally on CBS.
The Broncos are trying to avoid their first 1-3 start since the 1997 season.
Utah State got the opening kick and had a nice drive going, but a wide open receiver had a high pass tip off his hands and Tyreque Jones intercepted it for the Broncos.
Boise State got into the red zone thanks in part to a pair of runs by George Holani and Khalil Shakir out of the wildcat formation, but had to settle for a Jonah Dalmas 28-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead with 10:17 left in the first quarter.
FOUR OUT WITH INJURIES
Boise State will be without a pair of rotation players along the defensive line today with both Scale Igiehon and Divine Obichere missing today's game.
Obichere is out due to an injury, while Igiehon is on a continued leave of absence due to personal reasons.
Starting center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez also is out for unknown reasons, while defensive end Asia Kelemete is out after recently announcing his retirement for medical reasons. He was injured against Oklahoma State.
Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. on CBS, so check back to this blog throughout the game and this afternoon for info, stats, a scoring summary and more...
PREGAME UPDATE
The Boise State football team arrived at Maverik Stadium before the sun had even rose above the mountains early Saturday morning.
That's what you get with a rare 10 a.m. kickoff.
The Broncos are on the field warming up and and preparing for a fairly big game against Utah State on CBS.
Boise State is looking to avoid its first 1-3 start since 1997.
The Broncos could use a win for several reasons - most importantly the Mountain Division standings.
With Utah State having a fairly easy schedule the rest of the way, a win for the Aggies would put the Broncos in a two-game hole (one game plus the tiebreaker) and make things extremely tough for Boise State to win the division.
The Broncos have won 21 straight conference openers dating back to a loss to North Texas in 1999.
Boise State (1-2) is coming off a 21-20 loss to Oklahoma State, while Utah State (3-0) already has impressive wins at Washington State and at Air Force.
A near-sellout crowd is expected for what some are calling the biggest home game for Utah State since the Aggies joined the Mountain West.
This blog will continue to be updated, so check back often for the latest news and notes from Maverik Stadium. For now, here's everything you need to get set for kickoff...
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
RUN THE BALL: Boise State continues to have trouble running the football. The Broncos had just 61 yards rushing against Oklahoma State last week and now rank No. 126 of 130 FBS teams with an average of just 67.3 rushing yards per game. While Hank Bachmeier and the passing game have been servicable, the Broncos have to figure out a way to get the ground game going. George Holani needs 15-plus carries in this game.
STOP THE RUN: As bad as the Broncos have been running the football, they’ve been almost equally as bad on defense at stopping the run. Boise State ranks No. 115 of 130 FBS teams with an average of 201.7 rushing yards allowed per game. UCF rushed for 255 yards and Oklahoma State rushed for 246 yards. Utah State has had success running the ball through three games, so Boise State must find a way to make improvements.
BETTER SECOND HALF: Boise State’s offense has gone silent in the second half this season. The Broncos have scored 85 points in the first half and just 20 points in the second half in three games. Boise State was held scoreless in the second half in the 21-20 loss to Oklahoma State last week. The defense has been better in the second half, allowing 22 points compared to 48 in the first half. The Broncos must find a way to finish strong.
UTAH STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
4 • CALVIN TYLER JR. • RB
Tyler Jr. leads the Aggies with 288 rushing yards and four touchdowns through three games after transferring from Oregon State. He rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns last week at Air Force. His cousin is six-year NFL vet Christine Michael. who spent six years in the NFL.
13 • DEVEN THOMPKINS • WR
The Fort Myers, Florida, native is having a breakout year for the Aggies as a senior. He leads Utah State in catches (25), receiving yards (454) and is tied in touchdown catches (3). He had nine catches for 188 yards and a touchdown in last week’s road win at Air Force.
3 • JUSTIN RICE • LB
The former Fresno State Bulldog transfered to Arkansas State last year before following coach Blake Anderson to Utah State. He was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week last week after recording 14 tackles, an INT and a forced fumble.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
17 • DAVIS KOETTER • WR
Koetter had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma State last week. It was a trio of firsts at Boise State: first start, first catch and first touchdown. The Portland State transfer is the son of former Boise State coach Dirk Koetter and appears to be quickly moving up the depth chart thanks in part to Stefan Cobbs’ injury.
0 • JL SKINNER • S
It’s not always a good thing when a safety leads the team in tackles. But JL Skinner has been all over the field making plays through three games. He leads the Mountain West with 39 tackles through three games and also has a league-high four fourced fumbles. He recorded maybe the hit of the year when he upended an Oklahoma State ball carrier.
35 • JONAH DALMAS • K
Dalmas is likely motivated to rebound after his potential game-winning 36-yard attempt came out low and was blocked by Oklahoma State last Saturday. He had been 14 of 15 on field goals, the best start by a kicker to a career in Boise State history. He’ll be called upon again soon to come through in a crucial spot - maybe against Utah State.
STATS AND FACTS
• Boise State has won 21 straight conference openers dating back to a 17-10 loss to North Texas in 1999 while the Broncos were in the WAC.
• The 10 a.m. start will be the earliest local start time for Boise State since Nov. 13, 2004, when a game at San Jose State started at 9:02 a.m. PT.
• Boise State leads the all-time series with Utah State, 20-5, and has won the last five. The Broncos are 9-3 when playing in Logan.
• This is Boise State’s first game on CBS since the 2014 Mountain West Championship Game.
• Boise State has won 19 straight games against teams from the Mountain Division. The last loss to a divisional opponent came at Air Force in 2016.
RAINS' PREDICTION
Boise State clearly has issues on both sides of the ball, but coaches stressed all week they have identified the problems and have the answers to fix them. Players said multiple times how they were six points from being 3-0 and know they are a solid team despite the 1-2 record.
Utah State is playing well, but they are catching the Broncos at a bad time in my opinion. Boise State hasn’t been 1-2 since 2005, but I don't expect it to get any worse. I think the Broncos make some improvements both running the football and stopping the run and bounce back with a complete performance. I expect the Broncos to win by double digits.
Boise State 38, Utah State 24.
-B.J. Rains