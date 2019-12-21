LAS VEGAS — In his final game as Washington's coach, Chris Petersen is digging into his bag of tricks.
Running back Richard Newton took the direct snap out of the wildcat threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Terrell Bynum to put Washington ahead 31-7 with 10:44 left in the game.
HENDERSON LEADS BOISE STATE ON A TOUCHDOWN DRIVE
On Jaylon Henderson's first full drive at quarterback, he has led Boise State to a touchdown.
Boise State got on the board on a 10-yard shovel pass from Henderson to George Holani to cap a 11-play, 77-yard drive.
Boise State trails Washington 24-7 with 4:44 left in the third quarter.
BRONCOS FALL BEHIND 24-0
Hank Bachmeier threw an interception, his second of the game, on Boise State's first drive of the second half and three plays later Richard Newton ran it in from two yards out to extend Washington's lead to 24-0 early in the third quarter.
It's Boise State's largest deficit this season.
BOISE STATE TRAILS 17-0 AT HALFTIME
Boise State's offense struggled to move the ball in the first half and Washington takes a 17-0 lead into halftime at the Las Vegas Bowl.
The Broncos were held to 96 total yards of offense and were shutout in the first half for the first time since Sept. 27, 2014 at Air Force.
The Broncos had five drives in the first half, with two ending in a three-and-out and one in an interception.
The interception, during Boise State's first drive of the game, came on the Broncos' only snap on the Washington side of the field.
After the Myles Bryant interception of Hank Bachmeier, Washington scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Easton to Andre Baccellia.
Salvon Ahmed had a 8-yard touchdown run for Washington in the second quarter and Peyton Henry hit a 32-yard field goal as time ran out in the half.
Bachmeier had 75 yards on 9 of 17 passing, while George Holani has 18 rushing yards on six carries. He needs three yards in the second half to give Boise State a 1,000-yard rusher for an 11th straight season, the longest active streak in the country.
HUSKIES EXTEND LEAD WITH TOUCHDOWN
Washington has extended its lead to 14-0 with 6:46 left in the first half on a 8-yard run by Salvon Ahmed.
The Huskies converted three third downs on that scoring drive.
WASHINGTON TAKES EARLY LEAD AFTER BACHMEIER INTERCEPTION
After Hank Bachmeier threw an interception on the first drive of the game, Washington drove down the field and scored on a 17-yard touchdown reception by Andre Baccellia.
The Huskies scored on a 12-play, 52-yard drive.
BACHMEIER GETS START FOR BOISE STATE
Hank Bachmeier is the starting quarterback for Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Bachmeier came out with the first team offense on Boise State's first play of the game for his first game action since the San Jose State game.
Jaylon Henderson had been Boise State's starter for the past four games, but Boise State said this week he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to illness.
DeAndre Pierce is not playing due to injury and Sonatane Lui is out due to personal reasons,
PREGAME UPDATE
Boise State has arrived at Sam Boyd Stadium and pregame warmups are beginning on the field as the Broncos get set to face the Washington Huskies in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. back in Boise, and the game will be televised nationally by ABC.
After last year's First Responder Bowl was canceled due to storms, we should be good to go today. The temperature is in the mid 50s and there are high clouds, but no rain is expected.
Boise State is going with blue pants, white tops and white helmets.
BRONCOS GAMEDAY: PLAYERS TO WATCH, KEYS TO THE GAME AND MORE
The 'Coach Pete Bowl' as some are calling it has finally arrived. Boise State (12-1) and Washington (7-5) meet Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MST from Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas in a nationally televised game on ABC.
Here's everything you need to get set for the Las Vegas Bowl:
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
STOP THE RUN: Washington running back Salvon Ahmed has rushed for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Slowing him down is a must for Boise State’s defense, which has done pretty well against the run this season. The Broncos rank No. 19 in rush defense, allowing just 112.31 yards per game.
WIN THIRD DOWN: Both teams have solid defenses, so winning the battle on third down will be key. The Broncos need to convert third downs on offense to chew up more clock and win the time of possession. Washington’s offense ranks No. 110 on third down at 34.4 percent, so the Boise State defense should and must have success on third down to win the game.
AVOID DISTRACTIONS: A week in Las Vegas could be rough for anyone, let alone a college athlete. There are plenty of distractions everywhere you look, from the craps table at the team hotel to the lights of the strip. Throw in all the Chris Petersen talk, and it’s easy to forget why the Broncos are there: to win a game. Stay focused, and finish the season right.
WASHINGTON PLAYERS TO WATCH
10 • JACOB EASON • QB
Eason started 12 games at Georgia as a true freshman in 2016 but transferred to UW after losing his job the following year. Eason sat out last year due to transfer rules. He’s passed for 2,922 yards and 22 touchdowns and has eight interceptions while starting all 12 games for the Huskies. He’s an NFL prospect.
26 • SALVON AHMED • RB
The junior has rushed for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns on 182 carries this yeae, and has 1,996 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns for his career. He has three games this year with at least 140 rushing yards, including 174 at Oregon State.
9 • JOE TRYON • OLB
The redshirt sophomore ranks No. 4 in the Pac-12 with both eight sacks and 12.5 tackles-for-loss. He’s had at least two sacks in three of the past four games.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
16 • JOHN HIGHTOWER • WR
Hightower has a chance to be Boise State’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2017. The speedster has 48 catches for 923 yards and eight touchdowns and should be a key factor against Washington’s defense. Hightower is averaging 19.23 yards per catch, which ranks No. 21 nationally. He’s got a shot to go high in the NFL Draft in April.
24 • GEORGE HOLANI • RB
The true freshman needs just 21 yards against Washington to reach 1,000 for the season. When he does, he’ll extend Boise State’s nation-leading streak to 11 straight years with a 1,000-yard rusher. Holani started the year No. 3 on the depth chart but quickly moved up the list. He leads the Broncos with 181 rushes for 979 yards and seven TDs.
99 • CURTIS WEAVER • STUD
Weaver likely is playing his final game with the Broncos. He’s expected to skip his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Weaver, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, ranks No. 5 in the country with 13.5 sacks and is No. 9 with 18.5 tackles-for-loss. He’ll likely be motivated to have a big game against Washington to help his NFL Draft stock.
STATS AND FACTS
• The Broncos haven’t won 13 games since the 2009 season.
• Boise State is 7-2 in its last nine bowl appearances, including 4-0 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
• The Huskies are 1-4 in bowl games under Chris Petersen.
• Boise State left guard John Molchon hails from Las Vegas.
• The Broncos have won seven straight games in Las Vegas.
• The broadcast team for ABC’s national broadcast is Bob Wischusen, Kirk Herbstreit and Molly McGrath.
WASHINGTON'S SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT RESULT/TIME
Aug. 31 EASTERN WASH W, 47-14
Sept. 7 CALIFORNIA L, 19-20
Sept. 14 HAWAII W, 52-20
Sept. 21 at BYU W, 45-19
Sept. 28 No. 21 USC W, 28-14
Oct. 5 at Stanford L, 13-23
Oct. 12 at Arizona W, 51-27
Oct. 19 No. 12 OREGON L, 31-35
Nov. 2 No. 9 UTAH L, 28-33
Nov. 8 at Oregon State W, 19-7
Nov. 23 at Colorado L, 14-20
Nov. 29 WASHINGTON STATE W, 31-13
COACHES BREAKDOWN
Washington: Coach Chris Petersen (54-26 in six seasons at UW)
The former Boise State coach will step down at Washington after the game. He went 92-12 at Boise State from 2006-13 and won two Fiesta Bowls. He’s lost four of his five bowl games at Washington.
Boise State: Coach Bryan Harsin (64-16 in six seasons at Boise State)
Harsin has led the Broncos to a pair of Mountain West championships, a New Year’s Six bowl win and an average of more than 10 wins per year since taking over in 2014.
