FRESNO, CALIF. – The Boise State football team will look for its first win here at Bulldog Stadium since 2011 when it faces No. 23 Fresno State at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
A good early sign for the Broncos? Both corner Tyric LeBeauf and wide receiver Stefan Cobbs are on the field for early warmups. LeBeauf has missed the last three games due to injury, while Cobbs appeared to play through a shoulder injury last week at Colorado State.
George Holani is also suited up and could finally be ready for his first full game of the season. He was limited last week at Colorado State after missing the two previous games due to a hamstring injury.
The Broncos (4-4, 2-2 MW) are coming off a nice 28-19 road win at Colorado State. They are looking to win consecutive games for the first time all season.
Boise State needs a win to stay in realistic contention for the Mountain Division title as well as help its chances at qualifying for a bowl game.
Fresno State (7-2, 4-1) is coming off an impressive road win at previously undefeated San Diego State. The Bulldogs already have a win vs. then-No. 13 UCLA and nearly won at now-No. 4 Oregon.
The Broncos haven’t played Fresno State since losing in overtime in the Mountain West Championship Game in Boise in 2018.
This blog will be updated before, during and after the game, so check back often for news, notes, scoring recaps and more.
For now, here’s everything you need to know to get set for kickoff…
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
FEED SHAKIR: Broncos figured out the easiest way to fix a struggling offense last week at Colorado State: give the ball to your best player. Shakir had 18 touches for 199 all-purpose yards against the Rams, including nine catches for 118 yards, seven rushes for 43 yards and two punts for 38 yards. Fresno State will certainly try to make somebody else beat them, but the Broncos must find ways to keep the ball in his hands.
RUN THE ROCK: Boise State had its best rushing game of the season last week at Colorado State, rushing for 177 yards on 49 carries. The Broncos got both George Holani and Cyrus Habibi-Likio back from injuries, which certainly helped. The Broncos are 4-0 when rushing for at least 100 yards and 0-4 when not reaching 100 yards. The Broncos need to keep the momentum going on the ground and continue to run the rock.
CREATE TURNOVERS: Boise State won in Fort Collins last week despite the defense not recording a takeaway. It was just the second time this season Boise State’s defense didn’t force any turnovers. The Broncos have 13 takeaways in their four wins and just four in four losses. Creating takeways is always important but the Broncos badly need to get some turnovers in this game to keep the Fresno State offense off the scoreboard.
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR BOISE STATE
WR OCTAVIUS EVANS: Evans is finally living up to the potential he showed as a true freshman back in 2017. He had 40 catches the past four years but already has 30 through eight games this season. Evans scored both a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown last week at Colorado State.
RB GEORGE HOLANI: Holani returned against Colorado State after missing the previous two games due to injury. He had 10 rushes for 43 yards while being eased back into action. Holani has just one 100-yard game in his past 11 games dating back to 2019. The Broncos need Holani to stay healthy and produce.
S TYREQUE JONES: Jones had 10 tackles to lead the Broncos last week at Colorado State. He’s already established a career high with 41 tackles through eight games and also has two interceptions. Jones has become one of Boise State’s most productive and reliable players and will need to play well against the Bulldogs.
FRESNO STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
9 • JAKE HAENER • QB
The Washington transfer is having an All-Mountain West caliber season in his second year as Fresno State’s starting quarterback. He leads the league with 2,888 passing yards and is second with 23 touchdowns. Haener will be arguably the best quarterback the Broncos have played all season.
20 • RONNIE RIVERS • RB
The ‘super senior’ has surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards in his fifth year at Fresno State. He’s one of the top running backs in the Mountain West, and has 573 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
5 • JALEN CROPPER • WR
Cropper leads the Mountain West with 10 receiving touchdowns. He’s also third with 61 catches and fourth with 664 receiving yards. The junior has quickly become one of the league’s top receivers.
STATS AND FACTS
• Boise State is playing back-to-back road conference games in consecutive weeks for just the fourth time since joining the Mountain West in 2011.
• The Broncos have a 3-3 record against Fresno State when the Bulldogs are ranked in the Top 25.
• Boise State has won 13 straight conference road games dating back to a 2017 loss at Fresno State.
• The Broncos are 5-5 at Bulldog Stadium but haven’t won there since 2011.
• Boise State is one of six schools nationally to rank in the Top 25 in both offensive red zone and defensive red zone percentages.
COACHING MATCHUP
Fresno State: Kalen DeBour (10-5, second season)
Fresno State went 22-6 in two seasons with DeBour as offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018 and won the 2018 Mountain West title on The Blue in Boise. This is his first FBS head coaching job.
Boise State: Andy Avalos (4-4, first season)
Avalos returns to Boise State after two years as the defensive coordinator at Oregon. Avalos was a linebacker at Boise State from 2001-04 and an assistant coach from 2012 to 2018.
RAINS’ PREDICTION
Boise State started off slow but had an impressive second half in last week’s 28-19 win at Colorado State. Winning at Fresno State is a much harder task.
The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive 30-20 win at San Diego State and already have a win at No. 13 UCLA and a near-win against Oregon.
The Broncos have alternated win-loss, win-loss through the first eight games. No reason to think it will change with this one.
Bulldogs 34, Broncos 27
-B.J. Rains