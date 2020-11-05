BOISE - The Boise State football team will be without several key players for tonight's game against BYU including quarterback Hank Bachmeier, running back George Holani, wide receiver Octavius Evans, linebacker Brock Miller and punter Joel Velazquez.
Boise State also said four players are missing the game due to COVID-19 protocol, but didn't identify which players.
In all the Broncos will be without nine players listed on the two-deep depth chart.
Bachmeier missed last week's game at Air Force for unknown reasons. He's expected be in the bench area tonight but won't dress.
Holani was injured against Air Force and didn't return.
The absences of Evans, Miller and Velazquez are surprising since all three played against Air Force and didn't appear to be injured.
Backup defensive back Tyric LeBeauf also is out for the Broncos.
PREGAME UPDATE
The Boise State football team will host No. 9 BYU Friday night at 7:45 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium in a nationally televised matchup on FOX Sports 1.
It's the first time in the history of the Boise State-BYU series that both teams are ranked in the top 25. Boise State comes in ranked No. 21.
At No. 9, BYU is the highest-ranked visiting team to ever play in Albertsons Stadium.
The Cougars are 3-point favorites, making it just the second time since 2001 that Boise State a home underdog. The Broncos have been home favorites on The Blue in 121 of the last 122 games prior to Friday.
Read our full game preview here on the Broncos embracing the rare underdog role.
For now, here's everything you need to get set for kick off...
For now, here's everything you need to get set for kick off...
THE COACHES
Boise State: Bryan Harsin
RECORD: 66-17; YEAR: 7th
Harsin has led the Broncos to at least 9 wins and a bowl game in each of his six seasons. Boise State has three Mountain West titles and four division titles in that span.
BYU: Kalani Sitake
RECORD: 34-25; YEAR: 5th
The former BYU running back returned to Provo as head coach in 2016 after previously serving as an assistant coach at Oregon State, Utah and Southern Utah.
THREE KEYS FOR BOISE STATE
1. CONTAIN WILSON: The Cougars’ high-powered offense is led by quarterback Zach Wilson, who has 19 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns. Boise State’s defense has to get pressure on Wilson and not let him feel comfortable in the pocket, but also keep him from beating them with his legs. Slowing Wilson is the key to a win.
2. STAY CREATIVE: Boise State’s offense has been impressive through two games, in part because of the creativity and unpredictability of first-year offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau. The Broncos need to continue to spread the ball around and use the versatility and weapons they have. More weird stuff like tight end runs and wildcat formations please!
3. EMBRACE THIS: Boise State has been in this spot just twice before in the past two decades - a home underdog on The Blue. The ‘chip on our shoulder’ mentality should be easy to have with BYU ranked in the top 10 and arriving with plenty of hype. Boise State needs to embrace the rare chance to be underdogs and come out with nothing to lose.
BOISE STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH
16 • Jack Sears • QB
The USC transfer made his first start for the Broncos last week at Air Force and completed 17 of 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Sears likely will get another chance to lead the Boise State offense with starter Hank Bachmeier’s status unknown.
21 • Andrew Van Buren • RB
The junior had 12 rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns at Air Force after moving to the top of the depth chart when starter George Holani went down with a knee injury in the first quarter. Even if Holani is back, Van Buren should be a factor tonight.
55 • Shane Irwin • DE
Irwin took over when Demitri Washington went out with an injury in the first half against Air Force last week and finished second on the team with eight tackles. With Washington out, the Long Beach City College transfer will again see significant playing time.
BYU PLAYERS TO WATCH
1 • Zach Wilson • QB
The former Boise State commit is a Heisman Trophy candidate and a possible first round NFL Draft Pick. He’s completed 74.6 percent of his passes for 2,152 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with just two interceptions. In last year’s loss at Boise State he was stopped just short of the goal line on the final play of the game.
5 • Dax Milne • WR
The junior is the top wide receiver for BYU. He leads the Cougars with 42 catches, 706 yards and six touchdowns. Milne has at least seven catches in four different games this season and at least 89 receiving yards in five of seven games. Milne also sees time at punt returner for BYU.
53 • Isaiah Kaufusi • LB
Kaufusi leads BYU with 46 tackles and also has 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. The senior has played in 42 career games for the Cougars and has 167 tackles since debuting in 2017.
BYU SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT RESULT/TIME
Sept. 7 at Navy, W, 55-3
Sept. 26 TROY, W, 48-7
Oct. 2 LOUISIANA TECH, W, 45-14
Oct. 10 UTSA, W, 27-20
Oct. 16 at Houston, W, 43-26
Oct. 24 TEXAS STATE, W, 52-14
Oct. 31 WESTERN KENTUCKY, W, 41-10
TODAY at No. 21 Boise State, 7:45 p.m.
Nov. 21 NORTH ALABAMA, 1 p.m.
Dec. 12 SAN DIEGO STATE, TBA
STATS AND FACTS
• BYU is ranked No. 9 in both polls. It’s the Cougars’ highest-ranking since they were No. 7 during the 2010 season.
• The 7-0 start for BYU is its best since going 8-0 to open the 2001 season.
• The Cougars are averaging 44.6 points per game, their highest since 46.5 ppg in 2001.
• BYU’s defense ranks No. 9 nationally in both points allowed (13.4) and total defense (281.3).
• Boise State is 5-3 at home against ranked teams since 1996
PREDICTION
If there’s one thing to bet on tonight, it’s that the game will likely come down to the wire. Boise State has three 1-point wins in five home games in the series, and the most recent game in Boise in 2018 was a 5-point game decided on the final play. The Cougars badly need this win on their resume for a possible New Year’s Six bowl game, but then again, so do the Broncos. In a series with some incredible finishes, why would this one be any different?
Boise State 31, BYU 30
-B.J. Rains