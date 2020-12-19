Pregame pic

Boise State players take the field prior to the start of Saturday's Mountain West title game in Las Vegas.

 Lucas Peltier

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


LAS VEGAS - The Boise State football team trails No. 24 San Jose State 27-20 in the fourth quarter of the Mountain West title game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. 

The Broncos are 14-0 all-time against San Jose State and 7-1 while playing in Las Vegas since 2010. 

Boise State is looking to win a third Mountain West Championship in the past four years.  

The Broncos had a chance to take an early 3-0 lead but Jonah Dalmas missed his first field goal of the season, a 46-yard attempt. 

San Jose State took advantage, scoring three plays later on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Nick Starkel to Tre Walker to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Boise State safety JL Skinner missed a tackle on the play near the line of scrimmage which led to Walker running free into the end zone. 

Dalmas made up for the early miss when he nailed a career-long 51-yarder on Boise State's next possession to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 3:31 left in the first quarter. 

San Jose State kicker Matt Mercurio followed with a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter to put the Spartans up 10-3 and added a 26-yarder with 2:31 to go in the half and a 32-yarder with 50 seconds left to make it 19-3. 

Dalmas made a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give the Broncos some life heading into the locker room down 19-6. 

Williams took over from there. The two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year caught a punt, eluded a couple defenders as he came back across the field and beat the Spartans to the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown.

It was the ninth return touchdown of Williams' career which tied Washington's Dante Pettis for the NCAA record. 

San Jose State responded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Starkel to Isaia Hamilton and the Spartans added the 2-point conversion to go up 27-13 early in the fourth quarter. 

But the Broncos responded, and Bachmeier scored a 2-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-goal when he dove for the pylon to bring them within 7 at 27-20 with 10:51 left in the game. 

Tags

B.J Rains has covered Boise State athletics for the Idaho Press since 2013. He is an Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll voter, and also contributes to KBOI-TV as a Boise State insider.

Load comments