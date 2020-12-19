LAS VEGAS - The Boise State football team trails No. 24 San Jose State 27-20 in the fourth quarter of the Mountain West title game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Broncos are 14-0 all-time against San Jose State and 7-1 while playing in Las Vegas since 2010.
Boise State is looking to win a third Mountain West Championship in the past four years.
The Broncos had a chance to take an early 3-0 lead but Jonah Dalmas missed his first field goal of the season, a 46-yard attempt.
San Jose State took advantage, scoring three plays later on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Nick Starkel to Tre Walker to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Boise State safety JL Skinner missed a tackle on the play near the line of scrimmage which led to Walker running free into the end zone.
Dalmas made up for the early miss when he nailed a career-long 51-yarder on Boise State's next possession to cut the deficit to 7-3 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.
San Jose State kicker Matt Mercurio followed with a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter to put the Spartans up 10-3 and added a 26-yarder with 2:31 to go in the half and a 32-yarder with 50 seconds left to make it 19-3.
Dalmas made a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give the Broncos some life heading into the locker room down 19-6.
Williams took over from there. The two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year caught a punt, eluded a couple defenders as he came back across the field and beat the Spartans to the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown.
It was the ninth return touchdown of Williams' career which tied Washington's Dante Pettis for the NCAA record.
San Jose State responded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Starkel to Isaia Hamilton and the Spartans added the 2-point conversion to go up 27-13 early in the fourth quarter.
But the Broncos responded, and Bachmeier scored a 2-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-goal when he dove for the pylon to bring them within 7 at 27-20 with 10:51 left in the game.